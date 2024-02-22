Visit Us Today!
Así es mi tierra 2559 Ennalls Avenue
Bebidas
Cervesa
Comida
Entradas
- Choclo Con Queso$8.00
- Yucas Con Huancaína$8.00
- Causa De Pollo$10.00
- Papa a La Huancaína$10.00
- Papa Rellena$10.00
- Choros a La Chalaca$13.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tequeños De Queso$8.00
- Salchipapas$10.00
- Anticucho$17.00
- Bag$0.05
Ceviches
- Ceviche De Pescado$18.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Ceviche Mixto$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Ceviche Carretillero$23.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Causa Acevichada$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Leche De Tigre$13.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tiradito De Pescado$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Sopas
Pescados y Mariscos
Chicharrones y Jaleas
Los Tradicionales
- Lomo Saltado$20.00
- Pollo Saltado$17.00
- Arroz Chaufa De Pollo$17.00
- Tallarín Saltado De Carne$20.00
- Tallarín Saltado De Pollo$17.00
- Tallarín Verde Con Bistec$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tallarín a La Huancaína Con Bistec$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tallarín Verde Con Milanesa De Carne$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tallarín Verde Con Milanesa De Pollo$18.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Bistec a Lo Pobre$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Lomo a Lo Pobre$23.00
- Carne Asada$21.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Milanesa De Pollo$18.00
- Milanesa De Carne$21.00
- Chaufa de Carne$20.00