ASI Mexican Fusion Bistro
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bean and Cheese Molletes$12.00
Open-faced bread roll sandwich baked to crisp perfection topped with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, and pico de gallo
- Chicharron Con Carne$16.00
Fried pork belly with a side of guacamole and tortillas a mano
- Elote Callejero$12.00
Grilled corn served with sides of mayo, cotija cheese, lime, and Tajin
- Nopales and Black Bean Tostaditas$11.00
3 pieces blue corn tostada topped with refried black beans, cactus pico de gallo, crema, and cotija cheese
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Melted Oaxaca cheese topped with chorizo and cilantro garnish. Side of tortillas a mano or house made tortilla chips
- V Queso Fundido$14.00
Melted Oaxaca cheese topped with grilled eggplant sautee. Side of tortillas a mano or house made tortilla chips
- Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Citrus marinated ceviche. Side of 2 tostadas
- Sopecitos Trio$16.00
3 pieces deep-fried masa boats topped with refried pinto beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, crema, queso cotija and serrano salsa Verde
Dips
Con Las Manos
- Street Style Tacos$3.50
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and choice of salsa
- Burrito ASI$16.00
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, pinto or refried beans, rice, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Middle eastern pita sandwich consisting of thinly-sliced meat, fries, pickled vegetables, garlic sauce, and avocado jalapeño salsa
- Falafel Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla, falafel, basmati saffron rice, lettuce, tabbouleh, housemade garlic sauce and tahini chipotle crema, and feta cheese
- Loaded Papas$18.00
Fries, choice of meat, nacho cheese, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, crema, pickled onions, agave chipotle sauce, and avocado jalapeño salsa
- Torta$12.00
Telera roll sandwich with your choice of meat, refried beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, jalapeños, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro
- Nabati Torta$11.00
Breaded and pan-fried crispy eggplant sandwich on a telera roll filled with queso fresco, onion, avocado, cilantro and tahini chipotle crema
- Quesabirria$5.00
Crisp corn tortilla loaded with beef birria, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, bowl of consome, pickled onions, and a trio of salsas
- Quesadilla$8.00
Choice of pita, corn or flour tortilla filled with Monterey jack cheese
- Super Quesabirria$9.00
Crisp flour tortilla dipped in consume, filled with beef biryani, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, and our signature orange and green sauces. Side of pickled onions and salsa
BYOB
Del Mar
- Camarones a La Cuc$24.00
Jumbo-sized shrimp fried in their shell and tossed in house-made chile de Aceite
- Fish Taco$14.00
2 pieces. Grilled cod fillets in a flour tortilla topped with mango pico de gallo, tahini chipotle crema, and cotija cheese
- Shrimp Taco$16.00
2 pieces. Grilled jumbo shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with mango pico de gallo, tahini chipotle crema, and cotija cheese
- Tacos Tijuana$16.00
2 pieces. Beer-battered jumbo shrimp in a lightly crisped corn tortilla topped with purple cabbage pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled onion and salsa Verde
- El TAG$10.00
Crispy corn tortilla folded over and filled with Za'atar spiced shrimp that has been sautéed with green bell pepper and onion
Platillos y Así!
- Al Pastor Chicken Kebab$20.00
3 pieces chicken al pastor kebab served over saffron basmati rice with sides of mango pico de gallo, tabbouleh garlic sauce, and tahini chipotle crema. Choice of corn tortillas or pita
- Came Asada Kebab$24.00
3 pieces Za'atar and lime- marinated kebab served over Mexican rice, with sides of mango pico de gallo, tabbouleh, garlic sauce and tahini chipotle crema. Choice of com tortillas or pita
- Chile Relleno Plate$18.00
Pasilla pepper filled with Oaxaca cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried pinto beans. Side of homemade tortillas
- Enchilada$22.00
Lightly fried corn tortilla dipped in our house made guajillo chile sauce filled with meat of choice and topped with crema, cotija cheese, and pickled purple onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Habibi's$25.00
3 pieces ground seasoned lamb kebab served over basmati saffron rice, sides of mango pico de gallo, tabbouleh,tahini chipotle crema, garlic sauce, and hummus. Choice of corn tortillas or pita
- Mole Plate$22.00
Chicken breast topped with a sauce made from a blend of chiles, fruits, nuts and Mexican cacao, pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Served with cilantro lime or Mexican rice and black or refried pinto beans
- Lulu's Spring Salad$13.00
Spring mix topped with tomato, purple onion, cucumber, toasted pine nuts and feta cheese. Side of balsamic vinaigrette add beef of lamb +6/each Add chicken kebab +4/ each
- El Habibi Loco Molcajete$38.00
Traditional mortar-filled with 2 carne asada kebabs, 2 chicken kebabs, 4 jumbo shrimp, grilled cod fillet, pan-fried queso fresco, grilled cactus, and salsa anaranjada. Side of tortillas a mano
Vegetarian Estilo Casero
Caldos
- Caldo Seven Seas$26.00
Chipotle and guajillo chile base soup loaded with carrots, celery, potato, shrimp, cod, mussels, and imitation crab. Served with a choice of tortillas a mano or pita
- Green Chicken Pozole$18.00
Salsa Verde base soup stewed with shredded chicken breast and Mexican white hominy. Side of tortillas a mano
- Red Pork Pozole$18.00
Guajillo chile base soup stewed with cubed pork shoulder and white Mexican hominy. Side of tortillas a mano
- Carne En Su Jugo$22.00
Stewed brothy steak served with pinto beans, bacon, salsa verde, topped with radish, onion, cilantro & avocado- side of tortillas 'a mano
Pequeño
Postres
- Kanafeh$8.00
Sweet cheese, shredded phyllo, rose water syrup
- Churros$10.00
lechera & chocolate sauce- ice- cream of the week
- Fresas Con Crema$9.00
Seasonal. Fresh strawberries soaked in a mixture of sweetened condensed milk, whipping and sour cream
- Traditional Flan$8.00
- Heladito$5.00
Ice cream topped with whipped cream
En La Manana
- Algo Dulce$15.00
2 pieces Belgian waffles, Lechera, butter, whipped cream
- Chilaquiles Rojos$18.00
House-made corn tortilla chips generously tossed in our guajillo sauce topped with crema, avocado salsa, cotija cheese and pickled onions. Served with 2 za'atar seasoned eggs of your choice and refried beans
- Shakshuka Mexicana$16.00
2 pieces house-made tostada with a spread of black refried beans topped with a fried egg and a chunky tomato bell pepper sauce, queso fresco, crema, and a cilantro garnish
- Breakfast Torta$12.00
Telera Roll, ham, crema, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno
- Licuado$9.00
Traditional Mexican milkshake- Banana, Strawberry, Banana Pecan, Chocolate
- Burrito Mañanero$14.00
Flour tortilla, potato, pinto or refried beans, rice, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream and shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Kid's Waffles, Eggs, and Bacon$14.00
- Kid's Eggs, Bacon, and Toast$12.00
Extras (Sides)
Bar Menu
Beers on Draft
60 Oz Pitchers
Bottled Beers
Micheladas
- Classic$10.00
House michelada base with your choice of beer, lime juice, chamoy, salt and tajin rim
- Cruda Cure$15.00
The classic michelada, salt and tajin, 6 spicy shrimp rim
- Preparada$14.00
Classic michelada with your choice of beer, garnished with sliced mango, cucumber and assortment of Mexican candy
- Chelada$9.00
Your choice of beer, lime juice, salt rim
Sparkling Wine List by the Bottle Only
House Bubbles Glass
Mimosas
- Mojito$8.00
Freshly squeezed lemonade, garnished with mint
- OG$8.00
Orange juice, garnished with orange wheel
- Tamarindo$8.00
Tamarindo simple syrup, garnished with orange wheel
- Guavacita$8.00
Guava nectar, garnished with purple orchid
- Piña Colada$8.00
Pineapple juice, coco cream garnished with pineapple wedge and frong
- Jamaica$8.00
Hibiscus flower syrup, ungarnished
- Mango$8.00
Mango nectar, garnished with tajin swath and purple orchid