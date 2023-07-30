Dinner

Appetizer

Spring Roll

$7.00

Fried rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce

Goi Cuon (Fresh Spring Roll)

$13.00

Shrimp, cilantro and rice vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with special sauce

Age Tofu

$7.50

Deep fried tofu with ginger sauce

Edamame

$7.00

Steam soybean and lightly salted

Gyoza

$6.50

5 pieces. Deep fried pork or vegetable dumpling

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Fresh shrimp fried in delicious thai coconut batter

Calamari

$13.50

Deep fried squid with mango sauce or sweet chilli sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Three pieces of shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce

Fried Krab Wonton

$10.00

Krab, cream cheese, seasoning served with peach sauce

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.50

Fresh steamed white rice stir-fried with shrimp, egg, white onion, carrots, sweet peas and scallions

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of pork or chicken stir-fried in basil leaves and garlic chili

Asian Fusion Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with chicken, pork and beef and vegetables

Jasmine White Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Choice of meat stir-fried with Jasmine rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, egg, tomato, carrots, sweet peas and curry powder

Krab Fried Rice

$14.50

Krab meat stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, carrots, sweet peas and onions

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Mixed vegetables stir-fried with Jasmine rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with chicken and vegetables

Asian Fusion Vegetarian

Kimchee with Tofu

$16.00

Sauteed vegetables and tofu with kimchee sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Deep fried vegetable with ginger sauce

Spicy Mushrooms with Tofu

$16.00

Sauteed mushrooms and tofu with kimchee sauce

Pad Phet Eggplant (Spicy Eggplant)

$16.00

Sauteed eggplant with chili sauce and basil leaves

Steamed Vegetables with Tofu

$16.00

Steamed mixed vegetables and tofu served with peanut sauce

Vegetable Clear Noodle (Woonsen)

$16.00

Sauteed clear noodle with mixed vegetables

Soup

Tom Yum Kai

$8.50

Spicy and sour soup with chicken, tomatoes, lemon grass, mushrooms and scallions

Tom Yum Koong

$8.50

Spicy and sour soup with shrimp, tomatoes, lemon grass, mushroom and scallions

Tom Ka Kai

$8.00

Chicken, coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass

Vegetable Soup

$8.50

Mixed vegetable soup

Tom Yum Talay

$13.00

Mixed seafood with Thai mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaf and lime juice

Mang Tay Nau Cua (Vietnamese Soup)

$8.50

Asparagus, vegetables, egg and krab meat soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Pork wonton soup wtih mixed vegetables

Salad

Thai Salad

$8.00

Lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, and peanut sauce dressing

Japanese Salad

$14.00

Large green salad with shrimp and krab stick

Yum Nur (Beef Salad)

$16.75

Sauteed beef with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, lime juice and spices

Nam Sod (Spicy Pork Salad)

$16.50

Minced pork with ginger, peanut, onions, scallions and lime juice

Larp

$16.50

Choice of ground pork, beef, chicken or tofu with mint leaves, onion, spices, lime juice and rice powder

Seasonal Papaya

$15.00

Shredded raw papaya with ground peanut, tomatoes, chili and lime juice

Dancing Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp with lettuce, lemon grass, onion, mint leaves, lime juice and spices

Tiger Tear

$16.50

Tender fillets of beef tenderloin in a spicy mixture of lime, chili pepper, kefir lime leaf, rice powder and crisp red onion served with lettuce

Stir Fried Dishes

Pad Raum MIT

$16.00

Choice of meat sauteed with mixed vegetables, served with homemade sauce

Baby Corn

$16.00

Choice of meat sauteed baby corn, straw mushrooms, green & white onions, carrots, and Asian fusion's secret sauce

Pad Broccoli

$16.00

Choice of meat sauteed with broccoli, garlic and oyster sauce

Pad Cashew Nuts

$16.00

Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, onions and bell peppers

Pad Khing (Ginger Lovers)

$16.00

Choice of meat sauteed with ginger roots, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers

Sweet & Sour

$16.00

Your choice of meat served with Asian fusion's special Thai sweet and sour sauce with onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomato and pineapples

Pad Pepper Steak

$19.50

Cut meat sauteed onions, scallions, mushrooms and bell peppers

Spicy Garlic

$16.00

Choice of meat or vegetables sauteed with garlic sauce, black pepper, mixed with scallions. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce

Pad Phet

$16.00

Choice of vegetables or meat with chili sauce, eggplant, bamboo shoots, onion, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves

Spicy Basil Leaves

$16.00

Choice of meat sauteed with fresh basil leaves, bell peppers with pepper sauce

Pad Prik

$16.00

Choice of vegetables or meat, this spicy hot dish combines red and green peppers, onions, garlic and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Recommended with pork

Curry Dishes

Gaeng Kiew Wan (Green Curry)

$17.75

Choice of vegetables or meat with green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves

Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)

$17.75

Choice of vegetables or meat with red curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves

Gaeng Ga Ree (Yellow Curry)

$17.75

Choice of vegetables or meat with yellow curry, sweet potatoes, onions, and bell peppers

Massaman Curry

$17.75

Massaman curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, and whole peanut

Gaeng Panang (Panang Curry)

$17.75

Panang curry with coconut milk, kattir leaf, and bell peppers

Jungle Curry

$17.75

Chicken, or pork curry with baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil and bamboo shoots (recommended with coconut milk add $1.50)

Shrimp Curry

$24.50

Jumbo shrimp with red curry, pineapple, eggplant, bamboo shoot and sweet basil leaves

Roasted Duck with Red Curry

$27.95

Roasted duck with eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves

Lobster Yellow Curry

$45.00

Beef

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Broiled beef with teriyaki sauce, broccoli

Korean BBQ

$26.95

Beef short ribs marinated in our Asian sauce with kiwi. Best seller!

Korean Beef

$22.50

Served with Korean beef and kimchee

Stir Fried Noodle and Noodle Soup

Pad Thai

$17.00

The most famous Thai dish, choice of meat stir-fried with ground peanut, scallion, bean sprout and egg

Pho Soup

$17.00

Your choice of meat with our Pho rice noodles, bean sprouts and herbs in our Asian broth

Yakisoba

$17.00

Choice of meat sauteed mixed vegetable and noodle with katsu sauce

Pad See Ew

$17.00

Choice of meat stir-fried with rice noodles, broccoli, egg and black bean sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$17.00

Choice of meat stir-fried with rice noodles, bell peppers and basil leaves with pepper sauce

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Udon noodles with shrimp tempura in our Asian broth

Noodle Tom Yum

$22.00

Spicy noodle soup with ground turkey, shrimp topped with ground peanuts

Chicken

Chicken Three Flavored

$21.95

A very popular dish. Crisp fried chicken, with steamed vegetables in a delicious chili sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.50

Broiled chicken and broccoli with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$16.75

Breaded, deep fried boneless chicken with katsu sauce

Honey Chicken

$16.00

Tempura battered deep fried boneless chicken with honey sauce

House Specials

Volcano Shrimp

$24.95

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp topped with chili garlic sauce

Siam Duck

$27.95

Sliced crispy duck topped with your choice of basil, ginger or sweet and sour sauce

Seafood Curry

$29.00

Fresh shrimp, sea scallops, daily fish filet and calamari simmered in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoots and exotic Thai herbs

Panang Salmon

$27.95

Broiled salmon with panang curry, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf

Soft Shell Krab with Asparagus

$24.95

Two soft shell krab sauteed fried golden brown, served with Thai shrimp, asparagus sauteed in a light green curry sauce

Roasted Duck with Red Curry

$27.95

Roasted de-boned duck marinated in a red curry sauce, blended with kiffir leaves, basil, pineapple and fresh tomato

Spicy Mixed Seafood

$29.00

Fresh mussels, sea scallops, shrimp and squid stir fried with spicy basil sauce, onions, and bell peppers

Asian Fusion Special Shitake Mushroom

$27.95

Stir fried shrimp, asparagus with carrots, onions, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers in special sauce

Seafood Specials

Shrimp Garlic

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and black pepper, served on a bed of steamed broccoli and spinach

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$21.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp with pineapple, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, scallion and bell pepper with sweet & sour sauce

Spicy Shrimp Basil Leaves

$21.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp with chili sauce, bell peppers, onion and basil leaves

Fish

Salmon

$21.00

Fresh salmon, cooked with choice of garlic, basil or ginger sauce

Snapper Volcano Fish

$45.00

Whole fried snapper with mixed vegetables in our chili sauce

Snapper Steamed Fish

$45.00

Thai's most favorite way of cooking fish, whole snapper steamed with ginger sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.00

Broiled salmon with teriyaki sauce and broccoli

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$6.00

Sweet Banana

$7.50

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Teriyaki

$8.50

Honey Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50

Extras

Brown Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steam Vegies

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

spicy mayo

$1.00

flakes

$3.00

kimchee sauce

$2.00

kimchee

$6.00

eel sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bubble Tea

$7.00

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Imported Beer

$6.00

Domestic Beer

$6.00

Large Asian beer

$12.00

Small Hot Sake

$6.00

Large Hot Sake

$12.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Shrimp, krabmeat, avocado mixed with special dressing

Cold Wakame Salad

$10.00

Marinated Japanese seaweed

Spicy Conch

$13.50

Served atop cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Octopus

$13.50

Served atop cucumber with spicy sauce

Kanisu

$13.00

Krab rolled in cucumber with masago, avocado in rice vinegar

Tuna Yukke

$16.00

Fresh tuna served in spicy sauce

Takosu

$14.00

Seaweed, octopus and cucumber with vinegar sauce

Krab Salad

$13.00

Krab on a bed of chopped cucumber and carrot served with special dressing

Sushi-sashimi Combo

Mini Single - for Ladies

$45.00

California roll, 6 pcs of sushi, 6 pcs of sashimi

Single Boat for One

$65.00

California roll, 7 pcs of sushi, 12 pcs of sashimi

Double Boat - for Two

$109.00

Rainbow roll, dragon roll, 14 pcs of sushi, 18 pcs of sashimi

Boat Chu for Three

$159.00

Jb roll, rainbow roll, dragon roll, 21 pcs of sushi, 26 pcs of sashimi

Boat Dal for Four

$204.00

Rainbow roll, dragon roll, jb roll, tuna roll, 24 pcs of sushi, 30 pcs of sashimi

Sushi Combo Plates

Hoso Maki Combo

$35.00

California, takka, jb roll

Vegetable Combo

$25.00

Vegetable roll, kappa roll, 4 pcs. Veggie sushi

Lady Finger

$30.00

Rainbow roll and 5 pcs sushi

Temaki Combo

$30.00

(1) handrolled California roll, (1) tekka, (1) eel, (1) salmon skin

Sushi Mori (A)

$45.00

10 pcs sushi, California roll

Sushi Mori (B)

$70.00

A perfect portion for coupies California roll, jb roll, 18 pcs sushi

Sushi Rolls

American Dream Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, fried conch fritter, scallion, topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Asian Fusion Roll

$14.50

Baked salmon, creamcheese, mayo, scallion, avocado, krab, eel sauce and sesame seed

Atlantic Roll Fried

$14.00

White fish, smelt eggs, avocado and krabmeat

Beauty & the Beast

$13.50

Half tuna and half eel with veggies

California Roll

$8.00

Avocado and krabmeat

California Roll with Masago

$8.50

Avocado, krabmeat, smelt roe, sesame seeds

Captian Crunch Roll

$14.00

Breaded deep fried salmon and cream cheese

China Roll

$13.50

Shrimp, krab, salmon, eel, scallion and mayo

Crazy Roll

$13.00

Salmon skin, eel, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago

Daimyo Roll

$13.50

Tuna, avocado, cucumber & krabmeat

Dainamaito Roll

$13.00

Krab, masago, shrimp and mayo

Deep Fried Bagel

$15.00

Salmon and creamcheese

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with avocado, masago and eel sauce

Ebisu Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and smelt eggs with special sauce

French Roll

$13.50

Shrimp, krab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and masago

Jb Bagel Roll

$13.50

Salmon and cream cheese

Miami Roll

$13.50

Tuna, cream cheese, lettuce, mayo, scallion and krabmeat

Rainbow Roll

$16.25

Assorted raw fish on top of California roll

Red Roll

$16.25

California roll with tuna on top

Rockin Roll

$16.50

Eel on top of California roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$14.50

Salmon, masago, krab, scallion, asparagus, carrot, deep fried and served with eel sauce

Scarlett Roll

$13.50

Tuna, avocado and scallion in masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.50

Tuna with kimchee sauce and scallion

Spider Roll

$14.50

Soft shell krab, lettuce, avocado, smelt eggs with special sauce

Summer Roll

$13.50

Salmon, krab, creamcheese, asparagus, masago wrapped with paper thin cucumber in ponzu sauce

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Avocado, carrot and cucumber

Volcano Roll

$16.50

Kab, salmon, cream cheese, topped with conch, mayo, masago with spicy volcano sauce

Sashimi Appetizers

Sashimi Appetizers

$18.00

Assorted fresh raw fish of the day

Tuna Appetizer

$22.00

6 pcs of fresh tuna

Uzusukuri

$23.00

The thinnest slices of fresh raw fish (your choice)

Mixed Sashimi

$35.00

12 pcs of assorted filets of raw fish

Special Sashimi

$45.00

16 pcs filets of raw fish w/ conch and octopus

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce

Nigiri a La Carte

$5.00

Balls of white rice with topping