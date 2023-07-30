Asian Fusion Cafe
Dinner
Appetizer
Spring Roll
Fried rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce
Goi Cuon (Fresh Spring Roll)
Shrimp, cilantro and rice vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with special sauce
Age Tofu
Deep fried tofu with ginger sauce
Edamame
Steam soybean and lightly salted
Gyoza
5 pieces. Deep fried pork or vegetable dumpling
Coconut Shrimp
Fresh shrimp fried in delicious thai coconut batter
Calamari
Deep fried squid with mango sauce or sweet chilli sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Three pieces of shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce
Fried Krab Wonton
Krab, cream cheese, seasoning served with peach sauce
Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fresh steamed white rice stir-fried with shrimp, egg, white onion, carrots, sweet peas and scallions
Basil Fried Rice
Choice of pork or chicken stir-fried in basil leaves and garlic chili
Asian Fusion Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, pork and beef and vegetables
Jasmine White Rice
Brown Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of meat stir-fried with Jasmine rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, egg, tomato, carrots, sweet peas and curry powder
Krab Fried Rice
Krab meat stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, carrots, sweet peas and onions
Vegetable Fried Rice
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with Jasmine rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken and vegetables
Asian Fusion Vegetarian
Kimchee with Tofu
Sauteed vegetables and tofu with kimchee sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Deep fried vegetable with ginger sauce
Spicy Mushrooms with Tofu
Sauteed mushrooms and tofu with kimchee sauce
Pad Phet Eggplant (Spicy Eggplant)
Sauteed eggplant with chili sauce and basil leaves
Steamed Vegetables with Tofu
Steamed mixed vegetables and tofu served with peanut sauce
Vegetable Clear Noodle (Woonsen)
Sauteed clear noodle with mixed vegetables
Soup
Tom Yum Kai
Spicy and sour soup with chicken, tomatoes, lemon grass, mushrooms and scallions
Tom Yum Koong
Spicy and sour soup with shrimp, tomatoes, lemon grass, mushroom and scallions
Tom Ka Kai
Chicken, coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass
Vegetable Soup
Mixed vegetable soup
Tom Yum Talay
Mixed seafood with Thai mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaf and lime juice
Mang Tay Nau Cua (Vietnamese Soup)
Asparagus, vegetables, egg and krab meat soup
Wonton Soup
Pork wonton soup wtih mixed vegetables
Salad
Thai Salad
Lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, and peanut sauce dressing
Japanese Salad
Large green salad with shrimp and krab stick
Yum Nur (Beef Salad)
Sauteed beef with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, lime juice and spices
Nam Sod (Spicy Pork Salad)
Minced pork with ginger, peanut, onions, scallions and lime juice
Larp
Choice of ground pork, beef, chicken or tofu with mint leaves, onion, spices, lime juice and rice powder
Seasonal Papaya
Shredded raw papaya with ground peanut, tomatoes, chili and lime juice
Dancing Shrimp
Shrimp with lettuce, lemon grass, onion, mint leaves, lime juice and spices
Tiger Tear
Tender fillets of beef tenderloin in a spicy mixture of lime, chili pepper, kefir lime leaf, rice powder and crisp red onion served with lettuce
Stir Fried Dishes
Pad Raum MIT
Choice of meat sauteed with mixed vegetables, served with homemade sauce
Baby Corn
Choice of meat sauteed baby corn, straw mushrooms, green & white onions, carrots, and Asian fusion's secret sauce
Pad Broccoli
Choice of meat sauteed with broccoli, garlic and oyster sauce
Pad Cashew Nuts
Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, onions and bell peppers
Pad Khing (Ginger Lovers)
Choice of meat sauteed with ginger roots, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
Sweet & Sour
Your choice of meat served with Asian fusion's special Thai sweet and sour sauce with onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomato and pineapples
Pad Pepper Steak
Cut meat sauteed onions, scallions, mushrooms and bell peppers
Spicy Garlic
Choice of meat or vegetables sauteed with garlic sauce, black pepper, mixed with scallions. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce
Pad Phet
Choice of vegetables or meat with chili sauce, eggplant, bamboo shoots, onion, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves
Spicy Basil Leaves
Choice of meat sauteed with fresh basil leaves, bell peppers with pepper sauce
Pad Prik
Choice of vegetables or meat, this spicy hot dish combines red and green peppers, onions, garlic and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Recommended with pork
Curry Dishes
Gaeng Kiew Wan (Green Curry)
Choice of vegetables or meat with green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves
Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)
Choice of vegetables or meat with red curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves
Gaeng Ga Ree (Yellow Curry)
Choice of vegetables or meat with yellow curry, sweet potatoes, onions, and bell peppers
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, onions, and whole peanut
Gaeng Panang (Panang Curry)
Panang curry with coconut milk, kattir leaf, and bell peppers
Jungle Curry
Chicken, or pork curry with baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil and bamboo shoots (recommended with coconut milk add $1.50)
Shrimp Curry
Jumbo shrimp with red curry, pineapple, eggplant, bamboo shoot and sweet basil leaves
Roasted Duck with Red Curry
Roasted duck with eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves
Lobster Yellow Curry
Beef
Stir Fried Noodle and Noodle Soup
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai dish, choice of meat stir-fried with ground peanut, scallion, bean sprout and egg
Pho Soup
Your choice of meat with our Pho rice noodles, bean sprouts and herbs in our Asian broth
Yakisoba
Choice of meat sauteed mixed vegetable and noodle with katsu sauce
Pad See Ew
Choice of meat stir-fried with rice noodles, broccoli, egg and black bean sauce
Pad Kee Mao
Choice of meat stir-fried with rice noodles, bell peppers and basil leaves with pepper sauce
Tempura Udon
Udon noodles with shrimp tempura in our Asian broth
Noodle Tom Yum
Spicy noodle soup with ground turkey, shrimp topped with ground peanuts
Chicken
Chicken Three Flavored
A very popular dish. Crisp fried chicken, with steamed vegetables in a delicious chili sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Broiled chicken and broccoli with teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
Breaded, deep fried boneless chicken with katsu sauce
Honey Chicken
Tempura battered deep fried boneless chicken with honey sauce
House Specials
Volcano Shrimp
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp topped with chili garlic sauce
Siam Duck
Sliced crispy duck topped with your choice of basil, ginger or sweet and sour sauce
Seafood Curry
Fresh shrimp, sea scallops, daily fish filet and calamari simmered in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoots and exotic Thai herbs
Panang Salmon
Broiled salmon with panang curry, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf
Soft Shell Krab with Asparagus
Two soft shell krab sauteed fried golden brown, served with Thai shrimp, asparagus sauteed in a light green curry sauce
Roasted Duck with Red Curry
Roasted de-boned duck marinated in a red curry sauce, blended with kiffir leaves, basil, pineapple and fresh tomato
Spicy Mixed Seafood
Fresh mussels, sea scallops, shrimp and squid stir fried with spicy basil sauce, onions, and bell peppers
Asian Fusion Special Shitake Mushroom
Stir fried shrimp, asparagus with carrots, onions, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers in special sauce
Seafood Specials
Shrimp Garlic
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and black pepper, served on a bed of steamed broccoli and spinach
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Sauteed jumbo shrimp with pineapple, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, scallion and bell pepper with sweet & sour sauce
Spicy Shrimp Basil Leaves
Sauteed jumbo shrimp with chili sauce, bell peppers, onion and basil leaves
Fish
Salmon
Fresh salmon, cooked with choice of garlic, basil or ginger sauce
Snapper Volcano Fish
Whole fried snapper with mixed vegetables in our chili sauce
Snapper Steamed Fish
Thai's most favorite way of cooking fish, whole snapper steamed with ginger sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Broiled salmon with teriyaki sauce and broccoli
Extras
Sushi & Sashimi
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Avocado Salad
Shrimp, krabmeat, avocado mixed with special dressing
Cold Wakame Salad
Marinated Japanese seaweed
Spicy Conch
Served atop cucumber with spicy sauce
Spicy Octopus
Served atop cucumber with spicy sauce
Kanisu
Krab rolled in cucumber with masago, avocado in rice vinegar
Tuna Yukke
Fresh tuna served in spicy sauce
Takosu
Seaweed, octopus and cucumber with vinegar sauce
Krab Salad
Krab on a bed of chopped cucumber and carrot served with special dressing
Sushi-sashimi Combo
Mini Single - for Ladies
California roll, 6 pcs of sushi, 6 pcs of sashimi
Single Boat for One
California roll, 7 pcs of sushi, 12 pcs of sashimi
Double Boat - for Two
Rainbow roll, dragon roll, 14 pcs of sushi, 18 pcs of sashimi
Boat Chu for Three
Jb roll, rainbow roll, dragon roll, 21 pcs of sushi, 26 pcs of sashimi
Boat Dal for Four
Rainbow roll, dragon roll, jb roll, tuna roll, 24 pcs of sushi, 30 pcs of sashimi
Sushi Combo Plates
Hoso Maki Combo
California, takka, jb roll
Vegetable Combo
Vegetable roll, kappa roll, 4 pcs. Veggie sushi
Lady Finger
Rainbow roll and 5 pcs sushi
Temaki Combo
(1) handrolled California roll, (1) tekka, (1) eel, (1) salmon skin
Sushi Mori (A)
10 pcs sushi, California roll
Sushi Mori (B)
A perfect portion for coupies California roll, jb roll, 18 pcs sushi
Sushi Rolls
American Dream Roll
Shrimp tempura, fried conch fritter, scallion, topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Asian Fusion Roll
Baked salmon, creamcheese, mayo, scallion, avocado, krab, eel sauce and sesame seed
Atlantic Roll Fried
White fish, smelt eggs, avocado and krabmeat
Beauty & the Beast
Half tuna and half eel with veggies
California Roll
Avocado and krabmeat
California Roll with Masago
Avocado, krabmeat, smelt roe, sesame seeds
Captian Crunch Roll
Breaded deep fried salmon and cream cheese
China Roll
Shrimp, krab, salmon, eel, scallion and mayo
Crazy Roll
Salmon skin, eel, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago
Daimyo Roll
Tuna, avocado, cucumber & krabmeat
Dainamaito Roll
Krab, masago, shrimp and mayo
Deep Fried Bagel
Salmon and creamcheese
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with avocado, masago and eel sauce
Ebisu Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and smelt eggs with special sauce
French Roll
Shrimp, krab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and masago
Jb Bagel Roll
Salmon and cream cheese
Miami Roll
Tuna, cream cheese, lettuce, mayo, scallion and krabmeat
Rainbow Roll
Assorted raw fish on top of California roll
Red Roll
California roll with tuna on top
Rockin Roll
Eel on top of California roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon, masago, krab, scallion, asparagus, carrot, deep fried and served with eel sauce
Scarlett Roll
Tuna, avocado and scallion in masago
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna with kimchee sauce and scallion
Spider Roll
Soft shell krab, lettuce, avocado, smelt eggs with special sauce
Summer Roll
Salmon, krab, creamcheese, asparagus, masago wrapped with paper thin cucumber in ponzu sauce
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, carrot and cucumber
Volcano Roll
Kab, salmon, cream cheese, topped with conch, mayo, masago with spicy volcano sauce
Sashimi Appetizers
Sashimi Appetizers
Assorted fresh raw fish of the day
Tuna Appetizer
6 pcs of fresh tuna
Uzusukuri
The thinnest slices of fresh raw fish (your choice)
Mixed Sashimi
12 pcs of assorted filets of raw fish
Special Sashimi
16 pcs filets of raw fish w/ conch and octopus
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce
Nigiri a La Carte
Balls of white rice with topping