Asian Fusion Cuisines
Appetizers
Main Course
- #7 Fried Rice$10.99
Meat Option: Shrimp, Pork, or Chicken, rice, carrots, peas, and onions.
- #8 Phat Kaphrao$12.99
Basil, ground meat beef or pork, garlic, sugar, chili, soy sauce, oyster sauce and fish sauce.
- #9 Hmong Sausage$5.00
- #10 Chicken Leg$5.00
- #11 Beef Larb$12.99
Mint, Rice Powder, Cilantro, Pepper, Purple Onions, Culantro, Beef, and Tripe. Option: Bitter or Regular
- #12 Rare Beef Larb$13.99
Mint, Rice Powder, Cilantro, Pepper, Purple Onions, Culantro, Beef, and Tripe. Option: Bitter or Regular "RAW"
Noodle
- #13 Pho Boat$12.99
Shrimps, meat ball, tendons, tripe, fish ball, cilantro, green onions, lime, basil, and bean sprout.
- #14 Pho Combo$12.99
- #15 Khao Piak$11.99
Chicken or Pork, green onions, and cilantro.
- #16 Kapoon$11.99
Chicken, noodle, curry, garlic, and pepper
Salads
- #17 Papay Salad$8.00
papaya, fish sauce, crab paste, sugar, chili peppers, tomatoes, garlic clove, peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.
- #18 Cucumber Papaya Salad$8.00
cucumber, fish sauce, crab paste, sugar, chili peppers, tomatoes, garlic clove, peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.
- #19 Kapoon Papaya Salad$8.00
kapoon, fish sauce, crab paste, sugar, chili peppers, tomatoes, garlic clove, peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.
- #20 Fungus Salads$8.00
White fungus, cilantro, green onions, sweet garlic sauces, meat loaf, and fish sauces.
House Special
- #21 Pad Thai$12.00
Meat Option: Shrimp, chicken, or pork Noodle, sesame seed, coconut, eggs, bean sprout, carrot, green onions, peanuts,
- #22 MaMa Papaya Salad$12.00
Mama noodle, meat ball, meat loaf, crab, shrimp, cabbage, Bok choy, fish sauce, crab paste, sugar, chili peppers, tomatoes, garlic clove, peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.
- #23 Pho Papaya Salad$12.00
Pho noodle, meat ball, meat loaf, crab, shrimp, cabbage, Bok choy, fish sauce, crab paste, sugar, chili peppers, tomatoes, garlic clove, peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.