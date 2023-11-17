Asian Grill 2169 East Prosperity Avenue
Full Menu
Appetizers & Salad
- Beef Potsticker$10.00
8 pcs. Fried beef dumplings
- Edamame$6.00
Bowl of steamed soy beans. Served with rock salt
- Vegetable Egg Roll$10.00
Fried egg roll
- Tiger Prawn$12.00
6 pcs. Butterfly tiger prawns, fried in bread crumbs, served with spicy cocktail sauce
- Crab Stick$11.00
10 pcs. Tamago, crab stick, cream cheese, wrapped in dumpings skin
- Tempura Combo$13.00
2 dumplings, 2 shrimps, 4 mixed vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
- Garlic Edamame$7.00
- Appetizer Combo$13.00
Dumplings (4 cs), crab stick (4 pcs), jalapeño popper (2 pcs)
- Jalapeño Popper$12.00
6 pcs. Deep fried jalapeños stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese
- Calamari Ring$11.00
8 pcs. Deep fried in panko
- Tempura Vegetable Combo$12.00
8 pcs. Deep fried mixed vegetables
- Baked Mussel$13.00
6 pcs. Mussels in bake sauce. Served with sesame seeds, and masago
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
6 pcs. Sweet potato wedges, dipped in tempura batter
- Deep Fried Tofu$8.00
8 pcs. With ponzu sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$14.00
2 soft shell crabs fried, chopped and placed on a salad with fukujinzuke, soy mustard dressing
- Shrimp Tempura$12.00
6 pcs
- Oyster Half Shell$23.00
6 pcs. Jumbo oyster served with cocktail sauce, masago, and served on a bed of ice lemon
- Salmon Collar$20.00
Served with soy mustard dressing and salad
- Yellowtail Collar$20.00
Served with soy mustard dressing and salad
Grill Side
- Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Teriyaki bowl served with sautéed vegetable in our special teriyaki sauce
- Bento Box$17.00
Serv with 1ea shrimp, 1ea dumpling, 3ea vegetables. Steamed rice, 4pc California rolls salad
- Fried Chicken Bowl$14.00
Fried chicken breast served with rice and sautéed mixed vegetables
- Fish Katsu Fried Fish Bowl$14.00
Fried white tuna fish with rice and vegetable
- Stir-fried Udon$21.00
Stir-fried udon with shrimp, scallop, lobster and vegetable
- Curry Noodles$12.00
Spicy curry soup with egg and vegetable
- Japanese Noodles$18.00
Japanese noodles in pork-based soup served with mixed vegetable, jalapeño and dumplings
- Spicy Noodles$11.00
Korean style noodles with vegetables and egg
- Udon Noodles$13.00
Udon noodles, served with mixed vegetable
- Yakisoba Noodles$13.00
Pan fried noodles sautéed with vegetables, yakisoba sauce, minced garlic, and other herbs and spices. Served spicy or non spicy
Entry Rolls
Fried Rolls
Baked Rolls
- Alaskan$17.00
CA roll topped with baked salmon in bake sauce
- Baked Lobster Roll$18.00
Top: baby lobster, mozzarella cheese bottom: spicy CA roll with soy paper
- Baked Scallop Roll$17.00
Top: baked scallops in bake sauce bottom: CA roll
- Golden Gate$18.00
Top: baked salmon, crab stick and shrimp in bake sauce bottom: CA roll
- Lovers Scallop and Shrimp$17.00
Top: sauteed scallops, shrimp, bell peppers and mushroom bottom: CA roll
Fresh Rolls
- Crunch Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat, layered in crunch
- Double Double Roll$18.00
Top: salmon, tuna, spicy tuna. Bottom: CA roll
- Dragon Roll$17.00
Top: eel and avocado. Bottom: crunch roll, masago
- Fantastic$18.00
Top salmon, tuna, avocado. Bottom: spicy crab meat, tuna, gobo, avocado
- Fire Cracker Roll$17.00
Crunch roll with Spicy tuna on top with crunch powder
- Nagoya Roll$17.00
Top: salmon, avocado. Bottom: crunch roll
- Oishi Roll$15.00
Crab meat topped with albacore sashimi. No rice, masago
- Spicy Crab California Roll$11.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado, cucumber
- Crab and Shrimp Roll$13.00
Crab meat, shrimp, avocado, cucumber
- Veggie Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, sweet tofu, lettuce, carrot, seaweed salad
- California Roll(CA Roll)$10.00
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber
- Philly Roll$17.00
Top: salmon with macadamia nuts. Bottom: salmon, cream cheese, avocado
- Rainbow Roll$17.00
Top: assorted raw fish bottom CA roll
- Spicy Tuna Tataki$18.00
Top: seared tuna and spicy tuna. Bottom: spicy tuna roll
- Spider Roll$14.00
Top: 3 sauces with g.onion bottom soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado, masago
- Tiger Roll$17.00
Top: 3ea ebi (shrimp). Bottom: crunch roll
- Tuna Cali Roll$17.00
Top : tuna and spicy tuna. Bottom: CA roll
- Volcano Roll$17.00
Spicy marinated scallops and masago. Bottom: spicy tuna roll
- California Hand$6.00
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.00
Cucumber, spicy tuna
- Caterpillar Roll$18.00
Boats
Sushi & Sashimi
- Albacore - Binnaga Maguro$7.00
- Crab Sticks - Kani$6.00
Sushi
- Eel(fresh Water) - Unagi$7.00
- Fish Eggs - Masago$5.00
Sushi
- Giant Scallop - Hotategai$7.00
Sushi
- Mackeral - Saba$8.00
- Octopus - Tako$6.00
- Red Clams - Akagai$6.00
- Red Snapper - Tai$6.00
- Salmon - Sake$7.00
- Salmon Eggs - Ikura$13.00
Sushi
- Sea Urchin - Uni$15.00
Sushi
- Shrimp - Ebi$6.00
Sushi
- Squid - Ika$5.00
Sushi
- Sweet Eggs - Tamago$5.00
Sushi
- Sweet Tofu - Inari$6.00
Sushi
- Tuna - Maguro$7.00
- White Tuna - Ono$7.00
- Yellowtail - Hamachi$9.00
- Yellowtail Belly - Arashi$12.00
Sushi Platter
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
Sashimi Platter
- Poki Bowl$14.00
Served with sushi rice and lettuce, avocado and mixed fresh vegetable, tuna, salmon, masago
- Unagi Bowl$19.00
Served with sushi rice and lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and eel
- Chirashi Bowl$18.00
- Silver$25.00
12 pcs sashimi (salmon, tuna, ono)
- 24 Pcs Sashimi$33.00
Everything above + albacore
- 24 Pcs Sashimi*$40.00
Everything above + yellowtail, eel, red snapper, ebi