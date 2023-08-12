Popular Items

MENUDO ROJO ORDEN

$13.99

Menudo red, with or without hominy or with or without leg.

FOOD

Beef Birria

ORDEN DE BIRRIA DE RES

$18.99

Beef birria order with consomme; Includes Hand Made Tortillas.

COMBO DE BIRRIA DE RES

$18.99

Beef Birria, include rice and beans.

TACO DE BIRRIA DE RES

$3.25

Beef Birria Taco, Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.

QUESA TACO DE RES

$3.75

Birria Beef Quesadilla, Cheese with meat, Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.

CONSOME DE RES

$2.99

Beef Birria Consomme.

CONSOME DE RES CON CARNE

$5.99

Beef Birria consomme with meat.

KILO DE BIRRIA DE RES

$85.00

Family Package Beef Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.

MEDIO KILO DE RES

$55.00

Family Package Beef Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.

ORDEN DE MACIZA

$19.99

Goat Birria, Maziza Meat, consomme; Include Hand Made Tortillas, Salsa, Cilantro, Onions and lime.

ORDEN DE CHIVO SURTIDA

$18.99

Goat Birria, Mix Meat, consomme; Include Hand Made Tortillas, Salsa, Cilantro, Onions and lime.

ORDEN DE CHIVO COSTILLA

$19.99

Goat Birria, Ribs Meat, consomme; Include Hand Made Tortillas, Salsa, Cilantro, Onions and lime.

QUESA TACO DE CHIVO

$4.25

Goat Birria Taco with Cheese. Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.

TACO DE CHIVO SURTIDO

$3.95

Goat Birria Taco. Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.

COMBO DE BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$18.99

Goat Birria, Include; Rice, Beans, consomme, hand made tortillas, cilantro, onions and lime.

CONSOME DE CHIVO CON CARNE

$5.99

Goat Birria Consomme with meat.

CONSOME DE CHIVO

$2.99

Goat Birria Consomme.

KILO DE BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$85.00

Family Package Goat Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.

MEDIO KILO DE CHIVO

$55.00

Family Package Goat Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.

Plates/Antojitos

ORDEN DE CARNE ASADA

$18.99

Order of Carne Asada, Include; Beans, Guac, Mexican Salsa, Chile and hand made tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO ORDEN (2)

$14.99

Stuffed chile with cheese bathed in tomato sauce, served with rice and beans and hand made tortillas.

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$15.99

Beef, Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa & Guacamole.

ENCHILADAS ROJAS (3)

$14.99

Stuffed tortilla with red sauce Accompanied with beans and rice. Choose : chicken, shredded beef or cheese and onions.

TOSTADAS (3)

$15.99
TACOS DORADOS ORDEN (3)

$12.99

Orden de (3) Tacos

SOPES ORDEN (3)

$12.99

Orden de (3) Sopes

Menudo/Pozole/Sopas

MENUDO ROJO ORDEN

$13.99

Menudo red, with or without hominy or with or without leg.

MENUDO BLANCO ORDEN

$13.99

Menudo white order, with or without hominy or with or without leg.

ORDEN DE POZOLE

$13.99

Traditional mexican soup with a variety of hominy and pork meat (carnaza).

Entree

QUESO FUNDIDO ESPECIAL

$9.99

Chorizo, Rajas, Picadillo

QUESO FUNDIDO SENCILLO

$7.99

Queso fundido Sencillo

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$6.99

Guacamole Order

ENSALADA DE NOPALES

$5.99

Tacos/Burritos

BURRITO BIRRIA DE RES

$10.95
CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.95

Meat, Sour Cream, Fries, Guacamole

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.95

Meat, Salsa Mexicana, Beans, Guacamole

TORTA DE BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$10.95

TORTA DE BIRRIA DE RES

$10.95
TORTA DE ASADA

$10.95

BURRITO DE FRIJOL

$5.95

Tamales

TAMAL DE PUERCO EN SALSA ROJA

$3.25

Pork Red Sauce Tamal.

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA HARINA SENCILLA

$4.25

Flour Tortilla with Cheese.

QUESADILLA MAIZ SENCILLA

$3.50

Corn Tortilla with Cheese.

QUESABIRRIA MAIZ CHIVO

$5.50

Corn Tortilla with Goat Birria Meat.

QUESABIRRIA HARINA CHIVO

$6.50

Flour Tortilla With Goat Birria Meat.

QUESABIRRIA MAIZ RES

$5.50

Corn Tortillas and Cheese with Beef Birria.

QUESABIRRIA HARINA RES

$6.50

Flour Quesadilla with Birria Beef.

Specials

Costillas de Puerco Salsa Verde

$16.99

Pork Ribs in Green Sauce, Include; Rice, Beans and Hand Made Tortillas.

Costilitas de Puerco En Salsa Roja

$16.99

Pork Ribs in Red Sauce, Include; Rice, Beans and Hand Made Tortillas.

Caldo de Res

$16.99

Mexican Soup Caldo de Res

Kids Menu

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

Chicken Tenders and Fries

POSTRES

Dessert

FLAN DE ELOTE

$7.95

Slide de Flan de Elote

FLAN DE QUESO

$7.95

Slide de Flan de Queso

JERICALLA

$6.95

Jericalla

DRINKS TO GO

Aguas Frescas

HORCHATA

$4.95

Aguas Frescas

JAMAICA

$4.95

Aguas Frescas

TAMARINDO

$4.95

Aguas Frescas

Beer

BOHEMIA

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

BUD LIGHT

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

CORONA

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

CORONA LIGHT

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

INDIO

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

NEGRA MODELO

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

PACIFICO

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

TECATE LIGHT

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

XX LAGER

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

BUDWEISER

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

VICTORIA

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

ULTRA MICHELOB

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

TECATE

$5.99

Bottle of Beer

Coffee & Tea

CAFE DE OLLA

$4.95

Coffe

CAFE DESCAFEINADO

$3.50

Coffe

Drink Sodas Bottles

AGUA MINERAL BOTTLE

$4.95

Bottle of Sodas

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.95

JARRITO MANDARINA

$4.95

Bottle of Sodas

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$4.95

Bottle of Sodas

Jugos/Chocomilk

CHOCOMILK

$6.95
JUGO DE NARANJA

$6.95

JUGO DE MANZANA

$3.95