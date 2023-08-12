Asi Es Jalisco Birrieria Restaurant. Fontana
FOOD
Beef Birria
ORDEN DE BIRRIA DE RES
Beef birria order with consomme; Includes Hand Made Tortillas.
COMBO DE BIRRIA DE RES
Beef Birria, include rice and beans.
TACO DE BIRRIA DE RES
Beef Birria Taco, Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.
QUESA TACO DE RES
Birria Beef Quesadilla, Cheese with meat, Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.
CONSOME DE RES
Beef Birria Consomme.
CONSOME DE RES CON CARNE
Beef Birria consomme with meat.
KILO DE BIRRIA DE RES
Family Package Beef Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.
MEDIO KILO DE RES
Family Package Beef Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.
ORDEN DE MACIZA
Goat Birria, Maziza Meat, consomme; Include Hand Made Tortillas, Salsa, Cilantro, Onions and lime.
ORDEN DE CHIVO SURTIDA
Goat Birria, Mix Meat, consomme; Include Hand Made Tortillas, Salsa, Cilantro, Onions and lime.
ORDEN DE CHIVO COSTILLA
Goat Birria, Ribs Meat, consomme; Include Hand Made Tortillas, Salsa, Cilantro, Onions and lime.
QUESA TACO DE CHIVO
Goat Birria Taco with Cheese. Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.
TACO DE CHIVO SURTIDO
Goat Birria Taco. Hard Tortilla or Soft Tortilla.
COMBO DE BIRRIA DE CHIVO
Goat Birria, Include; Rice, Beans, consomme, hand made tortillas, cilantro, onions and lime.
CONSOME DE CHIVO CON CARNE
Goat Birria Consomme with meat.
CONSOME DE CHIVO
Goat Birria Consomme.
KILO DE BIRRIA DE CHIVO
Family Package Goat Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.
MEDIO KILO DE CHIVO
Family Package Goat Birria: Include Hand Made Tortillas, Consomme, Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.
Plates/Antojitos
ORDEN DE CARNE ASADA
Order of Carne Asada, Include; Beans, Guac, Mexican Salsa, Chile and hand made tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO ORDEN (2)
Stuffed chile with cheese bathed in tomato sauce, served with rice and beans and hand made tortillas.
CARNE ASADA FRIES
Beef, Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa & Guacamole.
ENCHILADAS ROJAS (3)
Stuffed tortilla with red sauce Accompanied with beans and rice. Choose : chicken, shredded beef or cheese and onions.
TOSTADAS (3)
TACOS DORADOS ORDEN (3)
Orden de (3) Tacos
SOPES ORDEN (3)
Orden de (3) Sopes
Menudo/Pozole/Sopas
Entree
Tacos/Burritos
Quesadillas
QUESADILLA HARINA SENCILLA
Flour Tortilla with Cheese.
QUESADILLA MAIZ SENCILLA
Corn Tortilla with Cheese.
QUESABIRRIA MAIZ CHIVO
Corn Tortilla with Goat Birria Meat.
QUESABIRRIA HARINA CHIVO
Flour Tortilla With Goat Birria Meat.
QUESABIRRIA MAIZ RES
Corn Tortillas and Cheese with Beef Birria.
QUESABIRRIA HARINA RES
Flour Quesadilla with Birria Beef.
Specials
DRINKS TO GO
Beer
BOHEMIA
Bottle of Beer
BUD LIGHT
Bottle of Beer
CORONA
Bottle of Beer
CORONA LIGHT
Bottle of Beer
INDIO
Bottle of Beer
NEGRA MODELO
Bottle of Beer
PACIFICO
Bottle of Beer
TECATE LIGHT
Bottle of Beer
MODELO ESPECIAL
Bottle of Beer
XX LAGER
Bottle of Beer
BUDWEISER
Bottle of Beer
VICTORIA
Bottle of Beer
ESTRELLA JALISCO
Bottle of Beer
ULTRA MICHELOB
Bottle of Beer
TECATE
Bottle of Beer