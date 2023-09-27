Asparagus Restuarant 7876 Broadway
Appetizers
Ahi Appetizer
seared, served w/ ginger tamarind sauce & wasabi
Asparagus Crispy Rolls
Fresh asparagus, bacon, & mozzarella, dusted w/ parmesan
Avocado Crispy Rolls
Avocado, red onion, tomato, & cilantro
Baked Oysters
Six oysters topped w/ bacon & parmesan in Thai basil sauce
Baun cuon
Calamari Tempura
Tempura-battered calamari rings
Chicken Tempura
Chicken breast in tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Crab & Cream Cheese
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, cabbage, & noodles
Duo Cargot
Escargot & shrimp, green Thai basil curry, served w/ four halves of garlic bread
Fish Cakes Delight
Chilean sea bass, mahi-mahi, salmon, panko, served w/ mustard sauce
Green Beans Tempura
Tempura batter & parmesan glazed w/ginger-soy sauce
Lemongrass Beef Appetizer
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
Lobster Mango Summer Rolls
Lobster, mango, carrots, & mixed greens wrapped in clear rice paper, served w/ tangy hoisin-lime sauce
Peasant's Chicken Satay
Grilled tenderloin marinated in curry, coconut purée, served w/peanut sauce
Phnom Penh Shrimp Skewers
Pork Meatballs
Ribs Appetizer
Half a slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Roll Me Out Crispy Platter
A beautiful spread containing one pair of each crispy roll
Saffron Shrimp
Shrimp in saffron tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Satay Platter
combination of chicken, shrimp, lamb,lemongrass beef & scallops
Seafood Crispy Rolls
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, & noodles
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Chef's choice of vegetables & shrimp in tempura batter
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp, celery, & bacon
Thai Chicken Eggrolls
Classic Thai rolls w/ ground chicken, noodles, carrots, & cabbage
Thai Sassy Hot Wings
Six bone-in wings, pineapple, mango, Asian-Cajun sauce, dusted w/ parmesan
Thai Spring Rolls
Soft crepes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, & eggs, served w/ plum sauce
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Shrimp, chicken, & basil with fresh vegetables in rice paper, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Young Mountain Lamb
Two lamb chops marinated in fresh garlic & curry, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Soups
Asparagus & Crab Soup
French-inspired thick creamy soup, made w/ white asparagus, fresh crab meat, & angel hair noodles
Coconut Soup
Aromatic lemongrass, coconut broth, galangal, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, & kaffir lime
Pho
Aromatic 48-hour beef broth w/ a sachet d'épices, served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, & jalapeño
Tom Yum
Galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro, & lime
Wonton Soup
Ground shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, pea pods, & green onions in a savory beef broth
Salads
Asparagus Salad
Mixed spring greens, stir-fried asparagus, balsamic vinegar, parmesan, & peanut sauce
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, carrots, cabbage, jalapeño, & ginger-vinaigrette
Green Mango Salad
Sautéed shrimp, shredded green mango, cilantro, & red onion in mango-lime dressing
Namsod
ground chicken salad with peanuts, basil, onion and a citrus spiced dressing
Shaking Beef Salad
Seafood Salad
Duck-Pork-Lamb-Beef
Almond Beef
beef tenderloin stir fried with almonds, carrots, mushroom,chestnut, galic, onions and ginger
Bangkok Ribs Dinner
Full slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Beef Lover
Beef tenderloin & cashews marinated in a unique steak sauce, served w/ chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Five Spiced Duck
Asian roast duck on a bed of ginger fried rice, served w/ ginger & green onion duck sauce
Garlic Pepper Pork
smoked applewood bacon, stir fried with pork tenderloin, jalapeno & brandy served with mixed vegetables
Grand Marnier Beef Stew
Sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, & rich five-spice broth laced w/ Grand Marnier
Grilled Flank Steak
14 oz steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lamb Chop Dinner
Five New Zealand chops marinated in curry & coconut purée, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lamb Shank
Lemongrass Beef Dinner
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ mixed vegetables
Pepper Steak
Beef tenderloin w/ stir-fried tomatoes, bell peppers, peapods, & asparagus, in homemade steak sauce
Pork Chop
Marinated & grilled chop, five-spiced apples, served on a bed of Hawaiian fried rice
Shiitake Duck & Shrimp
Hand-shredded duck, shrimp, & vegetables in an exotic mushroom soy sauce
Suon Nuong
grilled vietnamese pork chop with mixed spring
To Die For Pork Shank
Braised in a sweet caramelized sauce, pork belly, & hard-boiled egg
Seafood
Cilantro Lime Tilapia
Tempura-battered fillet in a cilantro & lemon-butter sauce
Spicy-Baked Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Sugarcane Salmon
sauteed in a black pepper caramel sauce with sugar cane, served with bok choy & green beans
Sea Bass
Steamed w/ ginger sauce & served w/ stir-fried fresh vegetables
Red Snapper
Deep-fried whole snapper, sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapples, & tomatoes in a richly spiced sweet-sour sauce
Asparagus Lover Scallop & Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms, pea pods, in a ginger soy glaze
Soldier Of The Red Sea
Scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, calamari, bell peppers, & green beans stir-fried in a spicy sauce
Luxury Seafood Claypot
Sea bass, sea scallops, & shrimp simmered in a caramelized black pepper sauce
Chef Tammy's Seafood Delight
Sautéed lobster tail (8oz), scallops, shrimp, mango, asparagus, & peapods, in a gingered soy sauce
Lemongrass Scallop & Shrimp
shrimp, scallop, bacon, sweet & spicy stir fry
Saffron Scallops
Mojito Halibut Steak
Sesame Mahi-Mahi
Curry salmon
Curry
Mild curry
Pineapple Curry Shrimp
Fresh pineapple, coconut milk, shrimp, & red onions
Monk Curry
Vegetarian curry, tofu, & vegetables
Mussaman Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, pineapples, onions, & roasted nuts
Green Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Red Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Thai Banana Curry Duck
Duck, coconut milk, fresh bananas, basil, pineapples, & chef's choice of vegetables
Spicy Catfish Curry
Deep fried catfish fillet, bell peppers, green beans, & crispy basil
Seafood Panang
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, basil, bell peppers, & peanut butter
Panang
Cardamom, coconut milk, bell peppers, Thai basil, & peanut butter
Stir Fry
Sesame Stir Fry
Tempura chicken, stir-fried vegetables, & tamarind sauce
Garlic Stir Fry
Marinated in garlic, pepper, & brandy, served w/ stir-fried vegetables
Mixed Greenery Stir Fry
Chef's choice of fresh stir-fried vegetables in exotic soy
Broccoli Stir Fry
Stir-fried in a garlic ginger soy gravy
Pineapple Cashew Stir Fry
Sautéed with pineapples, cashews, & vegetables
Siam Delight Stir Fry
Thai stir-fry sauce, & chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Hot & Spicy Stir Fry
Garlic, onions, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & hot pepper sauce
Spicy Basil Leaves Stir Fry
Basil leaves, jalapeños, crushed garlic, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a light spicy sauce
Nutty Stir Fry
carrots, cashews, lotus, dates, peanuts, almonds & water chestnuts in a sweet & spicy spirited sauce
Ginger Stir Fry
mushrooms, ginger onion garlic
Lemon
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, scrambled eggs, & peanuts in a light sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Thin bean thread noodles, chicken, eggs, shrimp (2pcs), & Chef's Choice of fresh vegetables
Drunken Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, pea pods, basil, scrambled eggs, bamboo, & a touch of exotic wine
Pad See Eiw
Wide flat rice noodles, scrambled eggs, broccoli, & baby bok choy in a sweet soy sauce
Lad Nar
deep fried wide noodles topped with broccoli, ginger onion and garlic in a thickened soy
Spicy Noodles
Spaghetti
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice w/ jalapeños, onions, & fresh Thai basil leaves
Crab Fried Rice
Curry Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp (2 pcs), pineapples, scrambled eggs, baby corn, raisins, carrots, & green onion
Ribeye Fried Rice
Salmon Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
House fried rice cooked in our signature seasoning, onion, garlic, egg, carrott