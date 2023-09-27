Main Menu

Appetizers

Ahi Appetizer

$18.00

seared, served w/ ginger tamarind sauce & wasabi

Asparagus Crispy Rolls

$12.00

Fresh asparagus, bacon, & mozzarella, dusted w/ parmesan

Avocado Crispy Rolls

$12.00

Avocado, red onion, tomato, & cilantro

Baked Oysters

$18.00

Six oysters topped w/ bacon & parmesan in Thai basil sauce

Baun cuon

$15.00

Calamari Tempura

$14.00

Tempura-battered calamari rings

Chicken Tempura

$14.00

Chicken breast in tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan

Crab & Cream Cheese

$10.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, cabbage, & noodles

Duo Cargot

$18.00

Escargot & shrimp, green Thai basil curry, served w/ four halves of garlic bread

Fish Cakes Delight

$15.00

Chilean sea bass, mahi-mahi, salmon, panko, served w/ mustard sauce

Green Beans Tempura

$12.00

Tempura batter & parmesan glazed w/ginger-soy sauce

Lemongrass Beef Appetizer

$16.00

Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds

Lobster Mango Summer Rolls

$18.00

Lobster, mango, carrots, & mixed greens wrapped in clear rice paper, served w/ tangy hoisin-lime sauce

Peasant's Chicken Satay

$14.00

Grilled tenderloin marinated in curry, coconut purée, served w/peanut sauce

Phnom Penh Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Pork Meatballs

$12.00

Ribs Appetizer

$16.00

Half a slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce

Roll Me Out Crispy Platter

$38.00

A beautiful spread containing one pair of each crispy roll

Saffron Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp in saffron tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan

Satay Platter

$52.00

combination of chicken, shrimp, lamb,lemongrass beef & scallops

Seafood Crispy Rolls

$14.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, & noodles

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Chef's choice of vegetables & shrimp in tempura batter

Shrimp Rolls

$12.00

Shrimp, celery, & bacon

Thai Chicken Eggrolls

$8.00

Classic Thai rolls w/ ground chicken, noodles, carrots, & cabbage

Thai Sassy Hot Wings

$14.00

Six bone-in wings, pineapple, mango, Asian-Cajun sauce, dusted w/ parmesan

Thai Spring Rolls

$10.00

Soft crepes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, & eggs, served w/ plum sauce

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$12.00

Shrimp, chicken, & basil with fresh vegetables in rice paper, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce

Young Mountain Lamb

$22.00

Two lamb chops marinated in fresh garlic & curry, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce

Soups

Asparagus & Crab Soup

$10.00

French-inspired thick creamy soup, made w/ white asparagus, fresh crab meat, & angel hair noodles

Coconut Soup

$10.00

Aromatic lemongrass, coconut broth, galangal, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, & kaffir lime

Pho

$14.00

Aromatic 48-hour beef broth w/ a sachet d'épices, served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, & jalapeño

Tom Yum

$10.00

Galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro, & lime

Wonton Soup

$12.00

Ground shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, pea pods, & green onions in a savory beef broth

Salads

Asparagus Salad

$9.00

Mixed spring greens, stir-fried asparagus, balsamic vinegar, parmesan, & peanut sauce

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Fresh cucumber, carrots, cabbage, jalapeño, & ginger-vinaigrette

Green Mango Salad

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, shredded green mango, cilantro, & red onion in mango-lime dressing

Namsod

$15.00

ground chicken salad with peanuts, basil, onion and a citrus spiced dressing

Shaking Beef Salad

$20.00

Seafood Salad

$22.00

Duck-Pork-Lamb-Beef

Almond Beef

$30.00

beef tenderloin stir fried with almonds, carrots, mushroom,chestnut, galic, onions and ginger

Bangkok Ribs Dinner

$30.00

Full slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce

Beef Lover

$30.00

Beef tenderloin & cashews marinated in a unique steak sauce, served w/ chef's choice of fresh vegetables

Five Spiced Duck

$30.00

Asian roast duck on a bed of ginger fried rice, served w/ ginger & green onion duck sauce

Garlic Pepper Pork

$28.00

smoked applewood bacon, stir fried with pork tenderloin, jalapeno & brandy served with mixed vegetables

Grand Marnier Beef Stew

$30.00

Sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, & rich five-spice broth laced w/ Grand Marnier

Grilled Flank Steak

$35.00

14 oz steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served w/ mashed potatoes

Lamb Chop Dinner

$45.00

Five New Zealand chops marinated in curry & coconut purée, served w/ mashed potatoes

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Lemongrass Beef Dinner

$30.00

Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ mixed vegetables

Pepper Steak

$30.00

Beef tenderloin w/ stir-fried tomatoes, bell peppers, peapods, & asparagus, in homemade steak sauce

Pork Chop

$26.00

Marinated & grilled chop, five-spiced apples, served on a bed of Hawaiian fried rice

Shiitake Duck & Shrimp

$30.00

Hand-shredded duck, shrimp, & vegetables in an exotic mushroom soy sauce

Suon Nuong

$22.00

grilled vietnamese pork chop with mixed spring

To Die For Pork Shank

$35.00

Braised in a sweet caramelized sauce, pork belly, & hard-boiled egg

Seafood

Cilantro Lime Tilapia

$25.00

Tempura-battered fillet in a cilantro & lemon-butter sauce

Spicy-Baked Salmon

$29.00

Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables

Sugarcane Salmon

$29.00

sauteed in a black pepper caramel sauce with sugar cane, served with bok choy & green beans

Sea Bass

$47.00

Steamed w/ ginger sauce & served w/ stir-fried fresh vegetables

Red Snapper

$48.00

Deep-fried whole snapper, sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapples, & tomatoes in a richly spiced sweet-sour sauce

Asparagus Lover Scallop & Shrimp

$30.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms, pea pods, in a ginger soy glaze

Soldier Of The Red Sea

$38.00

Scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, calamari, bell peppers, & green beans stir-fried in a spicy sauce

Luxury Seafood Claypot

$55.00

Sea bass, sea scallops, & shrimp simmered in a caramelized black pepper sauce

Chef Tammy's Seafood Delight

$60.00

Sautéed lobster tail (8oz), scallops, shrimp, mango, asparagus, & peapods, in a gingered soy sauce

Lemongrass Scallop & Shrimp

$35.00

shrimp, scallop, bacon, sweet & spicy stir fry

Saffron Scallops

$38.00

Mojito Halibut Steak

$40.00

Sesame Mahi-Mahi

$35.00

Curry salmon

$30.00

Curry

Mild curry

$20.00

Pineapple Curry Shrimp

$26.00

Fresh pineapple, coconut milk, shrimp, & red onions

Monk Curry

$20.00

Vegetarian curry, tofu, & vegetables

Mussaman Curry

$20.00

Coconut milk, potatoes, pineapples, onions, & roasted nuts

Green Curry

$20.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil

Red Curry

$20.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil

Thai Banana Curry Duck

$30.00

Duck, coconut milk, fresh bananas, basil, pineapples, & chef's choice of vegetables

Spicy Catfish Curry

$26.00

Deep fried catfish fillet, bell peppers, green beans, & crispy basil

Seafood Panang

$35.00

Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, basil, bell peppers, & peanut butter

Panang

$20.00

Cardamom, coconut milk, bell peppers, Thai basil, & peanut butter

Stir Fry

Sesame Stir Fry

$20.00

Tempura chicken, stir-fried vegetables, & tamarind sauce

Garlic Stir Fry

$20.00

Marinated in garlic, pepper, & brandy, served w/ stir-fried vegetables

Mixed Greenery Stir Fry

$20.00

Chef's choice of fresh stir-fried vegetables in exotic soy

Broccoli Stir Fry

$20.00

Stir-fried in a garlic ginger soy gravy

Pineapple Cashew Stir Fry

$20.00

Sautéed with pineapples, cashews, & vegetables

Siam Delight Stir Fry

$20.00

Thai stir-fry sauce, & chef's choice of fresh vegetables

Hot & Spicy Stir Fry

$20.00

Garlic, onions, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & hot pepper sauce

Spicy Basil Leaves Stir Fry

$20.00

Basil leaves, jalapeños, crushed garlic, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a light spicy sauce

Nutty Stir Fry

$20.00

carrots, cashews, lotus, dates, peanuts, almonds & water chestnuts in a sweet & spicy spirited sauce

Ginger Stir Fry

$20.00

mushrooms, ginger onion garlic

Lemon

$20.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$20.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, scrambled eggs, & peanuts in a light sweet & sour tamarind sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$22.00

Thin bean thread noodles, chicken, eggs, shrimp (2pcs), & Chef's Choice of fresh vegetables

Drunken Noodles

$20.00

Wide flat rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, pea pods, basil, scrambled eggs, bamboo, & a touch of exotic wine

Pad See Eiw

$20.00

Wide flat rice noodles, scrambled eggs, broccoli, & baby bok choy in a sweet soy sauce

Lad Nar

$20.00

deep fried wide noodles topped with broccoli, ginger onion and garlic in a thickened soy

Spicy Noodles

$20.00

Spaghetti

$20.00

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice w/ jalapeños, onions, & fresh Thai basil leaves

Crab Fried Rice

$26.00

Curry Fried Rice

$20.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.00

Chicken, shrimp (2 pcs), pineapples, scrambled eggs, baby corn, raisins, carrots, & green onion

Ribeye Fried Rice

$35.00

Salmon Fried Rice

$32.00

Thai Fried Rice

$18.00

House fried rice cooked in our signature seasoning, onion, garlic, egg, carrott

Asparagus fried rice chicken

$20.00

Sides

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Bottle

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Duck Sauce

$1.00

Small Curry Sauce (6oz)

$9.00

Avocado Sauce

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Stir Fried Vegetables

$6.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Garlic Bread (2pcs)

$3.00

Side Of Noodles

$6.00

Stir fry asparagus

$12.00

Smoked bacon green beans

$12.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Hummingbird Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Truffle Chocolate Eggroll

$12.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$12.00

NA Beverage

Mocktails

Baby Mule

$6.00

Blossom Iced Tea

$8.00

Easy Living Punch

$6.00

Green Tea Mocktail

$8.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$5.00

Mango Mocktail

$8.00

Sweet Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Virgin Maitai

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Juice

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Tonic

$1.50

Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Tea Pot

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Bar

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Double Americano

$8.00

Double Cappuccino

$9.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Double Latte

$9.00

Espresso

$5.00

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Single Americano

$5.00

Single Cappuccino

$6.00

Single Latte

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

