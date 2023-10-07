Skip to Main content
Aspiring Youth Enrichment Services
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Aspiring Youth Enrichment Services
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Menu
Catfish Sandwich
$10.00
Whiting Fish Sandwich
$9.00
(3) Chicken Tenders and Fries
$7.00
(6) Chicken Tenders and Fries
$14.00
Spaghetti
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
Catfish Plate
$14.00
Whiting Plate
$13.00
Soft Drinks
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Aspiring Youth Enrichment Services Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 525-0190
3000 Ewingdale Dr, Nashville, TN 37207
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement