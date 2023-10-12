Assaggio Italian Restaurant 354 Uluniu St
Cold Appetizers
Home Made Cold Antipasto
Prosciutto, Salami, Cheese, Anchovies, Marinated Vegetables and Olives over a Bed of Romaine Lettuce with Homemade Vinaigrette Dressing
Roasted Peppers
Roasted Red Bell Peppers Tossed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Cheese and Capers
Artichoke Peperonata
Marinated Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Peppers Served in a Homemade Vinaigrette Dressing
Prosciutto and Melone
Italian Ham and Melon
Salami, Cheese and Anchovies
Carpaccio
Thin Sliced Raw Beef Filet Mignon Topped with Capers and Served with Vinaigrette Dressing
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Mix Pickled Veg
Prosciutto and Cheese
Hot Appetizers
Brussels
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella in Carrozza
Deep Fried in Mozzarella Cheese
Calamari in Carrozza
Deep Fried Calamari
Calamari Legs
Crab Cakes
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant Rolled with Stuffed Ricotta Cheese and Simmered in Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Hot Carpaccio
Thin Sliced Lightly Cooked Beef Served over Sliced Lettuce with Mushroom Butter Sauce
Hot Antipasto
Mixed Seafood in Garlic, Spicy Cayenne and Paprika with White Wine Butter Sauce
Shrimp Alla Basil
Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic and Basil in White Wine Butter Sauce
Zuppa Di Clam Appetizer
Fresh Clams in Red Wine Tomato Sauce
Fresh Clams Scampi Appetizer
Fresh Clams in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Butter
Fresh Clam Casino Appetizer
Fresh Clams with Bacon, Onion, Basil, White Wine and Butter
Eggplant Tomato App
Diced eggplant and grape tomato sauteed with garlic, fresh basil, and buffalo mozzarella cheese. topped with balsamic glaze.
Salads
Tossed Green Salad
Bay Shrimp Salad
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
(Per Person) Romaine Lettuce, Eggs, Garlic, Anchovies, and Cheese. Minimum Two Orders Prepared Tableside
Caprese Salad
Fresh Sliced Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato and Fresh Basil in a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Fresh Tomato Salad
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Capers, Olive Oil, Italian Parsley and Fresh Basil in a Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing
Jumbo Shrimp Salad
Jumbo Shrimp Lightly Floured, Seasoned and Pan Grilled with Olive Oil and Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing
Crispy Golden Fish Salad
Seasoned Filet Fish Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Crispy Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing
Chicken Anchovy Salad
Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovy. Served with Mix Greens
Crab Cake Salad
Crab Cakes, Served topped with Crispy Garlic with Mixed Greens
Scallop Salad
Jumbo Shrimp Lightly Floured, Seasoned and Pan Grilled with Olive Oil and Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing
S/O House Dress
S/O Creamy Dress
DBL Toss
Sauteed Vegetables
Crispy Roasted Potatoes
Potatoes Roasted in Olive Oil
Roasted Potatoes, Mushrooms & Onions
Potatoes Roasted in Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions and Mushrooms
Fresh Vegetable Saute
Fresh Zucchini, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, and Onion Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic
Zucchini Saute
Zucchinis Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper, and Dried Basil or Marinara Sauce
Zucchini Saute Tomato Sacue
Zucchinis Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper, and Dried Basil or Marinara Sauce
Mushroom Saute
Mushroom Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper and Dried Basil
Sweet Broccoli Saute
Sweet Broccoli Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper and Dried Basil
Steam Broccoli
Sweet Broccoli Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper and Dried Basil
Pasta
Carbonara
Bacon and Ham Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, mixed with Egg and Parmesan Cheese
Clam Sauce
Chopped Clams Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Light White Wine. Tomato Sauce available.
Meat Sauce
Linguine Putanesca
Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Anchovies, Capers, Chili Flakes and Italian Parsley a Light Spicy Tomato Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine.
Pomodori Sauce
Pan Fried Bacon in Light Olive Oil, with Garlic, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil in a White Wine Tomato Sauce
Anchovy Sauce
Anchovies in Garlic and Olive Oil
Pasta Butter
Meatball Pasta
Sausage Pasta
Sausage and Peppers with Potato
Sliced Sausages, Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and a Light White Wine Sauce
Meatball Rigatoni Alla Ricotta
Rigatoni Tossed with Ricotta Cheese and Tomato Sauce with Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Combination of Sausage and Meatball Available.
Vegetarian
Mushroom Pasta
Mushrooms Sauteed with Choice of Garlic, Olive Oil and White Wine Butter Sauce, Tomato Sauce or Alfredo Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine
Assagio Linguine
Spicy Pepperoncini, Roasted Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Capers, Sauteed with Olive Oil and White Wine Butter Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine
Eggpant Alla Sorentino
Layers of Lightly Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce
Eggplant Alla Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Pan Fried Eggplant, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni
Fresh Eggplant Milanese
Breaded Eggplant Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Fresh Basil. Served over a Bed of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni
Baked Stuffed Eggplant
Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni
Pasta with Marinara
Homemade Marinara Sauce Made with Fresh Tomato, Garlic and Basil, Served over Bed of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni
Pasta with Pesto
Homemade Pesto Sauce (includes ground pine nuts) with Garlic and Cheese. Served over Bed of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese in a Savory Tomato Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo Broc
Broccoli, Cream and Cheese Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo MUSH
Broccoli, Cream and Cheese Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo NO Broc
Broccoli, Cream and Cheese Sauce
Rigatoni Alla Ricotta
Rigatoni Tossed with Ricotta Cheese in Tomato Sauce
Vegetable Pasta
Mixed Fresh Vegetables Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic Served over a Bed of Linguine
Steak Sauce Pasta
Roasted Onion, Mushroom, Sauteed with White Wine and House Steak Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine
Chicken
Chicken Alla Parmigiana
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Chicken Piccata
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Capers, Garlic and Lemon with a White Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Alla Milanese
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Fresh Basil
Chicken Alla Marsala
Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Scampi Style
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded, Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Lemon and White Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Alla Saltimbocca Romana
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Topped with Spinach, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto Ham in a Mushroom White Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Alla Sorrentino
Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast Layered with Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Anna
Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast Layered with Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese with a Tomato Sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Capicola Ham, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, with a Mushroom Alfredo Cream Sauce
Chicken Anchovey
Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovies
Chicken Putanesca
Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Anchovies, Capers, Chili Flakes and Italian Parsley with a Light Spicy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Alla Cacciatore
Boneless Chicken Thighs with Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Bell peppers, Black Olives, Red Wine and Tomato Sauce
Chicken Alla Pomodori
Boneless Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Chopped Tomato, Fresh Basil, and White Wine Tomato Sauce
Sicilian Chicken
Boneless Chicken Thighs, Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and a light White Wine Sauce Served with Roasted Potatoes
Boneless Julienne Chicken Vegetable
Boneless Julienne Chicken Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic, and Mixed Fresh Vegetables. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce, or Pesto Sauce (includes ground pine nuts)
Chicken Assaggio
Boneless Julienne Chicken Pan Fried in Light Olive Oil, Garlic, SPicy Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, Black Olives, Mushrooms and White Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Broccoli
Julienne Chicken Breast and Broccoli
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo MUSH
Julienne Chicken Breast and Broccoli
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo No Broc
Julienne Chicken Breast and Broccoli
Chicken Oregano
Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovies
Fish
Fish Saute
Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil with Crispy Garlic
Fish Alla Piccata
Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Lemon, Capers, White Wine and a Light Butter Sauce
Fish Alla Scampi
Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic, with a White Wine Butter Sauce
Fish Arrabiata
Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic with Ham, Bacon, and Spicy Tomato Sauce
Fish Alla Pomodori
Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil and a White Wine Tomato Sauce
Fish Oregano
Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil with Crispy Garlic
Shrimp
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic with a White Wine Butter Sauce
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo Broccoli
Jumbo Shrimp and Broccoli
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo MUSH
Jumbo Shrimp and Broccoli
Shp Fett Alf NO Broc
Jumbo Shrimp and Broccoli
Shrimp Picante (Spicy)
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Chili Flakes and Fresh Basil. Served over a Bed of Linguine
Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo Shrimp Lightly Floured and Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Mushrooms with Red Wine Tomato Sauce
Shrimp Assaggio
Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Light Olive Oil Garlic, Spicy Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, and White Wine Butter Sauce
Shrimp Alla Francese
Pan Fried Breaded Jumbo Shrimp in Egg Batter, Garlic, Lemon and a White Wine Butter Sauce
Shrimp Vegetable
Shrimp Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic, and Mixed Fresh Vegetables. Served over a Bed of Linguine. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce or Pesto Sauce (Pesto includes ground pine nuts)
Seafood
Fresh Clams Scampi
Fresh Clams Lightly Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Light Wine Butter Sauce. Served over Linguine. Tomato Sauce Available
Fresh Clam Casino
Fresh Clams Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Basil and a White Wine Butter Sauce
Fresh Clams Putanesca
Fresh Clams Lightly Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Anchovies and Chili Flakes in a light Spicy Tomato Sauce
Clam Sauce
Chopped Clams Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Light White Wine. Tomato Sauce available.
Calamari Steak Sauce
Calamari Steak Lightly Floured and Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic with a Home made Steak Sauce, Onions and Mushrooms
Calamari Marsalsa
Breaded Calamari Steak Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Mushrooms with a Marsala Wine Sauce
Calamari Alla Parmigiana
Calamari Steak Lightly Breaded and Pan Fried Olive Oil and Garlic with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, in Tomato Sauce
Calamari Alla Scampi Style
Calamari Steak Lightly Floured and Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic with a White Wine Butter Sauce
Calamari Strips Vegetable
Calamari Strips Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic and Mixed Vegetables. Served over a bed on Linguine. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce or Pesto Sauce (includes pine nuts)
Mussels Alla Marinara
Pan Fried Mussels in Olive Oil and Garlic with a Red Wine Tomato Sauce
Mussels Alla Basil
Pan Fried Mussels in Olive Oil, Garlic with Fresh Basil in a White Wine Butter Sauce
Seafood Combination
Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, and Mussels. Prepared Spicy or Mild. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine
House Specials
Chicken & Shrimp Vegetable
Boneless Julienne Chicken and Bay Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic Oil and White Wine Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine
Chicken & Shrimp Sweet Basil
Boneless Julienne Chicken with Bay Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Sweet Basil with a White Wine Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine
Chicken & Shrimp Creamy Pesto
Boneless Julienne Chicken Breast with Bay Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil in a Pesto Cream Sauce (includes pine nuts). Served over a Bed of Linguine.
Grill
Veal
Veal Alla Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Pan Fried Veal Cutlet, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Veal Alla Milanese
Lightly Breaded Veal Cutlet Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Fresh Basil. Served with Linguine
Veal Alla Marsala
Breaded Veal Cutlet with Mushrooms and a Marsala Wine Butter Sauce
Veal Alla Francese
Pan Fried Breaded Veal Cutlet in Egg Batter, Garlic, Lemon, and a White Wine Butter Sauce
Veal Alla Piccata
Pan Fried Lightly Floured Veal Cutlet in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Lemon, Capers, in a White Wine Butter Sauce
Veal Alla Sorentino
Veal Cutlet Layered with Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce
Veal Saltimbocca Romana
Lightly Breaded Veal Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Topped with Spinach, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto Ham in a Mushroom White Wine Butter Sauce
Chef's Special
Osso Bucco and Shrimp Picante
-Braised Veal Shank with Onions, Garlic with a Lightly Seasoned Tomato Sauce -Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Chili Pepper
New York Steak and Shrimp Scampi
-New York Steak with Mushrooms and Onions in a White Wine Sauce -Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic with a White Wine Butter Sauce
Clam and Shrimp Arrabiata
Fresh Clams and Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic with Ham, Bacon, and Spicy Tomato Sauce
Shrimp and Chicken Picante (Spicy Garlic Shrimp & Chicken)
-Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Chili Pepper -Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Bail and Chili Pepper
Chicken Parmigiana and Ravioli
-Boneless Chicken Breast Breaded and Baked with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese -Served with Ravioli and Tomato Sauce Entree Served with Ravioli Pasta
Meatballs Bolognese
-Homemade Meatballs Served in a Savory Meat Sauce with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, and Oregano Served Over Linguine
Scallop and Shrimp Basilico
-Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed with Capers, Mushrooms, and Fresh Basil served in a White Wine Butter Sauce over Linguine