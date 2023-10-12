FOODS

Cold Appetizers

Home Made Cold Antipasto

$18.90

Prosciutto, Salami, Cheese, Anchovies, Marinated Vegetables and Olives over a Bed of Romaine Lettuce with Homemade Vinaigrette Dressing

Roasted Peppers

$12.90

Roasted Red Bell Peppers Tossed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Cheese and Capers

Artichoke Peperonata

$13.90

Marinated Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Peppers Served in a Homemade Vinaigrette Dressing

Prosciutto and Melone

$13.90

Italian Ham and Melon

Salami, Cheese and Anchovies

$12.90

Carpaccio

$19.90

Thin Sliced Raw Beef Filet Mignon Topped with Capers and Served with Vinaigrette Dressing

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.90

Mix Pickled Veg

$10.90

Prosciutto and Cheese

$13.90

Hot Appetizers

Brussels

$16.90

Garlic Bread

$8.90

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$14.90

Deep Fried in Mozzarella Cheese

Calamari in Carrozza

$14.90

Deep Fried Calamari

Calamari Legs

$16.90

Crab Cakes

$22.90

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.90

Eggplant Rolled with Stuffed Ricotta Cheese and Simmered in Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Carpaccio

$23.90

Thin Sliced Lightly Cooked Beef Served over Sliced Lettuce with Mushroom Butter Sauce

Hot Antipasto

$24.90

Mixed Seafood in Garlic, Spicy Cayenne and Paprika with White Wine Butter Sauce

Shrimp Alla Basil

$20.90

Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic and Basil in White Wine Butter Sauce

Zuppa Di Clam Appetizer

$20.90

Fresh Clams in Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Fresh Clams Scampi Appetizer

$20.90

Fresh Clams in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Butter

Fresh Clam Casino Appetizer

$21.90

Fresh Clams with Bacon, Onion, Basil, White Wine and Butter

Eggplant Tomato App

$18.90Out of stock

Diced eggplant and grape tomato sauteed with garlic, fresh basil, and buffalo mozzarella cheese. topped with balsamic glaze.

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$7.90+

Minestone

$7.90+

Crab & Sweet Corn

$9.90+

New England Style Clam Chowder

$9.90+

Salads

Tossed Green Salad

$8.90

Bay Shrimp Salad

$11.90

Chicken Salad

$11.90

Caesar Salad

$11.90+

(Per Person) Romaine Lettuce, Eggs, Garlic, Anchovies, and Cheese. Minimum Two Orders Prepared Tableside

Caprese Salad

$15.90

Fresh Sliced Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato and Fresh Basil in a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Fresh Tomato Salad

$11.90

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Capers, Olive Oil, Italian Parsley and Fresh Basil in a Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$25.90

Jumbo Shrimp Lightly Floured, Seasoned and Pan Grilled with Olive Oil and Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing

Crispy Golden Fish Salad

$27.90

Seasoned Filet Fish Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Crispy Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing

Chicken Anchovy Salad

$22.90

Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovy. Served with Mix Greens

Crab Cake Salad

$30.90

Crab Cakes, Served topped with Crispy Garlic with Mixed Greens

Scallop Salad

$25.90

Jumbo Shrimp Lightly Floured, Seasoned and Pan Grilled with Olive Oil and Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing

S/O House Dress

$0.75

S/O Creamy Dress

$0.75

DBL Toss

$17.80

Sauteed Vegetables

Crispy Roasted Potatoes

$9.90

Potatoes Roasted in Olive Oil

Roasted Potatoes, Mushrooms & Onions

$12.90

Potatoes Roasted in Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions and Mushrooms

Fresh Vegetable Saute

$12.90

Fresh Zucchini, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, and Onion Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic

Zucchini Saute

$13.90

Zucchinis Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper, and Dried Basil or Marinara Sauce

Zucchini Saute Tomato Sacue

$13.90

Zucchinis Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper, and Dried Basil or Marinara Sauce

Mushroom Saute

$14.90

Mushroom Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper and Dried Basil

Sweet Broccoli Saute

$12.90

Sweet Broccoli Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper and Dried Basil

Steam Broccoli

$12.90

Sweet Broccoli Sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper and Dried Basil

Pasta

Carbonara

$21.90+

Bacon and Ham Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, mixed with Egg and Parmesan Cheese

Clam Sauce

$21.90+

Chopped Clams Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Light White Wine. Tomato Sauce available.

Meat Sauce

$21.90+

Linguine Putanesca

$20.90+

Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Anchovies, Capers, Chili Flakes and Italian Parsley a Light Spicy Tomato Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine.

Pomodori Sauce

$20.90+

Pan Fried Bacon in Light Olive Oil, with Garlic, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil in a White Wine Tomato Sauce

Anchovy Sauce

$20.90+

Anchovies in Garlic and Olive Oil

Pasta Butter

$12.90+

Meatball Pasta

$21.90+

Meatball Pasta (Meat Sauce)

$22.90+

Sausage Pasta

$21.90+

Sausage and Meatball Combination

$21.90+

Sausage Olio

$21.90+

Sliced Sausage Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovies

Sausage Putanesca

$21.90+

Sliced Sausage Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Anchovies, Spicy Chili Flakes and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Alla Pomodori

$21.90+

Sliced Sausage Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, and White Wine Tomato Sauce

Sausage and Peppers with Potato

$22.90+

Sliced Sausages, Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and a Light White Wine Sauce

Meatball Rigatoni Alla Ricotta

$22.90+

Rigatoni Tossed with Ricotta Cheese and Tomato Sauce with Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Combination of Sausage and Meatball Available.

Sausage Rigatoni Alla Ricotta

$22.90+

Rigatoni Tossed with Ricotta Cheese and Tomato Sauce with Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Combination of Sausage and Meatball Available.

Meatball & Sausage Rigatoni Alla Ricotta

$22.90+

Rigatoni Tossed with Ricotta Cheese and Tomato Sauce with Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Combination of Sausage and Meatball Available.

Vegetarian

Mushroom Pasta

$20.90+

Mushrooms Sauteed with Choice of Garlic, Olive Oil and White Wine Butter Sauce, Tomato Sauce or Alfredo Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Assagio Linguine

$20.90+

Spicy Pepperoncini, Roasted Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Capers, Sauteed with Olive Oil and White Wine Butter Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Eggpant Alla Sorentino

$21.90+

Layers of Lightly Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce

Eggplant Alla Parmigiana

$20.90+

Lightly Breaded Pan Fried Eggplant, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni

Fresh Eggplant Milanese

$20.90+

Breaded Eggplant Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Fresh Basil. Served over a Bed of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni

Baked Stuffed Eggplant

$21.90+

Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni

Pasta with Marinara

$19.90+

Homemade Marinara Sauce Made with Fresh Tomato, Garlic and Basil, Served over Bed of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni

Pasta with Pesto

$19.90+

Homemade Pesto Sauce (includes ground pine nuts) with Garlic and Cheese. Served over Bed of Linguine, Fettucini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni

Cheese Ravioli

$19.90+

Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese in a Savory Tomato Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo Broc

$20.90+

Broccoli, Cream and Cheese Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo MUSH

$20.90+

Broccoli, Cream and Cheese Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo NO Broc

$20.90+

Broccoli, Cream and Cheese Sauce

Rigatoni Alla Ricotta

$20.90+

Rigatoni Tossed with Ricotta Cheese in Tomato Sauce

Vegetable Pasta

$20.90+

Mixed Fresh Vegetables Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic Served over a Bed of Linguine

Steak Sauce Pasta

$20.90+

Roasted Onion, Mushroom, Sauteed with White Wine and House Steak Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Chicken

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Capers, Garlic and Lemon with a White Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Alla Milanese

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Fresh Basil

Chicken Alla Marsala

$22.90+

Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Scampi Style

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded, Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Lemon and White Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Alla Saltimbocca Romana

$24.90+

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Topped with Spinach, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto Ham in a Mushroom White Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Alla Sorrentino

$24.90+

Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast Layered with Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Anna

$24.90+

Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast Layered with Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese with a Tomato Sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.90+

Boneless Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Capicola Ham, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, with a Mushroom Alfredo Cream Sauce

Chicken Anchovey

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovies

Chicken Putanesca

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Anchovies, Capers, Chili Flakes and Italian Parsley with a Light Spicy Tomato Sauce

Chicken Alla Cacciatore

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs with Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Bell peppers, Black Olives, Red Wine and Tomato Sauce

Chicken Alla Pomodori

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Chopped Tomato, Fresh Basil, and White Wine Tomato Sauce

Sicilian Chicken

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and a light White Wine Sauce Served with Roasted Potatoes

Boneless Julienne Chicken Vegetable

$22.90+

Boneless Julienne Chicken Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic, and Mixed Fresh Vegetables. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce, or Pesto Sauce (includes ground pine nuts)

Chicken Assaggio

$22.90+

Boneless Julienne Chicken Pan Fried in Light Olive Oil, Garlic, SPicy Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, Black Olives, Mushrooms and White Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Broccoli

$23.90+

Julienne Chicken Breast and Broccoli

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo MUSH

$23.90+

Julienne Chicken Breast and Broccoli

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo No Broc

$23.90+

Julienne Chicken Breast and Broccoli

Chicken Oregano

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovies

Fish

Fish Saute

$27.90+

Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil with Crispy Garlic

Fish Alla Piccata

$27.90+

Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Lemon, Capers, White Wine and a Light Butter Sauce

Fish Alla Scampi

$27.90+

Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic, with a White Wine Butter Sauce

Fish Arrabiata

$27.90+

Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic with Ham, Bacon, and Spicy Tomato Sauce

Fish Alla Pomodori

$27.90+

Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil and Garlic with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil and a White Wine Tomato Sauce

Fish Oregano

$27.90+

Pan Fried Fresh Fish in Olive Oil with Crispy Garlic

Crispy Golden Fish Salad

$27.90

Seasoned Filet Fish Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Crispy Garlic over Mixed Greens with Homemade Dressing

Shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$24.90+

Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic with a White Wine Butter Sauce

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo Broccoli

$25.90+

Jumbo Shrimp and Broccoli

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo MUSH

$25.90+

Jumbo Shrimp and Broccoli

Shp Fett Alf NO Broc

$25.90+

Jumbo Shrimp and Broccoli

Shrimp Picante (Spicy)

$25.90+

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Chili Flakes and Fresh Basil. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Shrimp Marinara

$24.90+

Jumbo Shrimp Lightly Floured and Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Mushrooms with Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Assaggio

$24.90+

Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Light Olive Oil Garlic, Spicy Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, and White Wine Butter Sauce

Shrimp Alla Francese

$24.90+

Pan Fried Breaded Jumbo Shrimp in Egg Batter, Garlic, Lemon and a White Wine Butter Sauce

Shrimp Vegetable

$22.90+

Shrimp Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic, and Mixed Fresh Vegetables. Served over a Bed of Linguine. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce or Pesto Sauce (Pesto includes ground pine nuts)

Seafood

Fresh Clams Scampi

$23.90+

Fresh Clams Lightly Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Light Wine Butter Sauce. Served over Linguine. Tomato Sauce Available

Fresh Clam Casino

$24.90+

Fresh Clams Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bacon, Onion, Fresh Basil and a White Wine Butter Sauce

Fresh Clams Putanesca

$24.90+

Fresh Clams Lightly Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Anchovies and Chili Flakes in a light Spicy Tomato Sauce

Clam Sauce

$21.90+

Chopped Clams Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Light White Wine. Tomato Sauce available.

Calamari Steak Sauce

$22.90+

Calamari Steak Lightly Floured and Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic with a Home made Steak Sauce, Onions and Mushrooms

Calamari Marsalsa

$22.90+

Breaded Calamari Steak Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Mushrooms with a Marsala Wine Sauce

Calamari Alla Parmigiana

$22.90+

Calamari Steak Lightly Breaded and Pan Fried Olive Oil and Garlic with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, in Tomato Sauce

Calamari Alla Scampi Style

$22.90+

Calamari Steak Lightly Floured and Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic with a White Wine Butter Sauce

Calamari Strips Vegetable

$22.90+

Calamari Strips Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic and Mixed Vegetables. Served over a bed on Linguine. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce or Pesto Sauce (includes pine nuts)

Mussels Alla Marinara

$22.90+

Pan Fried Mussels in Olive Oil and Garlic with a Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Mussels Alla Basil

$22.90+

Pan Fried Mussels in Olive Oil, Garlic with Fresh Basil in a White Wine Butter Sauce

Seafood Combination

$27.90+

Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, and Mussels. Prepared Spicy or Mild. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

House Specials

All tomato sauce has garlic

Chicken & Shrimp Vegetable

$22.90+

Boneless Julienne Chicken and Bay Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic Oil and White Wine Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Chicken & Shrimp Sweet Basil

$22.90+

Boneless Julienne Chicken with Bay Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Sweet Basil with a White Wine Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Chicken & Shrimp Creamy Pesto

$22.90+

Boneless Julienne Chicken Breast with Bay Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil in a Pesto Cream Sauce (includes pine nuts). Served over a Bed of Linguine.

Sicilian Chicken

$22.90+

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and a light White Wine Sauce Served with Roasted Potatoes

Calamari Strips Vegetable

$22.90+

Calamari Strips Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic and Mixed Vegetables. Served over a bed on Linguine. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce or Pesto Sauce (includes pine nuts)

Linguine Putanesca

$20.90+

Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Anchovies, Capers, Chili Flakes and Italian Parsley a Light Spicy Tomato Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine.

Linguine Broccoli Olio

$20.90+

Broccoli Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Anchovies. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Lasagna

$28.90

Hearty Tomato Meat Sauce with Ricotta Cheese and Melted Mozzarella

Rigatoni Arrabiata

$21.90+

Pan Fried Bacon and Ham with Spicy Tomato Sauce

Sausage and Peppers with Potato

$22.90+

Sliced Sausages, Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and a Light White Wine Sauce

Shrimp Vegetable

$22.90+

Shrimp Sauteed with Olive Oil, Garlic, and Mixed Fresh Vegetables. Served over a Bed of Linguine. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce or Pesto Sauce (Pesto includes ground pine nuts)

Shrimp Picante (Spicy)

$25.90+

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Chili Flakes and Fresh Basil. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Seafood Combination

$27.90+

Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, and Mussels. Prepared Spicy or Mild. Choice of Garlic or Tomato Sauce. Served over a Bed of Linguine

Grill

New York Steak

$32.90+

Cast Iron Grilled New York Steak with Lightly Buttered Mushroom and Onions. Served in a Wine Sauce

Osso Bucco Alla Romana

$35.90+

Braised Veal Shank with Onions and Garlic in a Lightly Seasoned Tomato Sauce

Veal

Veal Alla Parmigiana

$27.90+

Lightly Breaded Pan Fried Veal Cutlet, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Veal Alla Milanese

$27.90+

Lightly Breaded Veal Cutlet Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic and Fresh Basil. Served with Linguine

Veal Alla Marsala

$27.90+

Breaded Veal Cutlet with Mushrooms and a Marsala Wine Butter Sauce

Veal Alla Francese

$27.90+

Pan Fried Breaded Veal Cutlet in Egg Batter, Garlic, Lemon, and a White Wine Butter Sauce

Veal Alla Piccata

$27.90+

Pan Fried Lightly Floured Veal Cutlet in Olive Oil and Garlic, with Lemon, Capers, in a White Wine Butter Sauce

Veal Alla Sorentino

$28.90+

Veal Cutlet Layered with Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese with a Mushroom Marsala Wine Butter Sauce

Veal Saltimbocca Romana

$28.90+

Lightly Breaded Veal Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Topped with Spinach, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto Ham in a Mushroom White Wine Butter Sauce

Chef's Special

Choice of: Linguine, Vegetable, Potato. (Rice Optional) Additional charge of $3.00 for angel hair Additional charge of $3.00 or more for substitutions. All tomato sauce has garlic

Osso Bucco and Shrimp Picante

$45.90

-Braised Veal Shank with Onions, Garlic with a Lightly Seasoned Tomato Sauce -Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Chili Pepper

New York Steak and Shrimp Scampi

$44.90

-New York Steak with Mushrooms and Onions in a White Wine Sauce -Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic with a White Wine Butter Sauce

Clam and Shrimp Arrabiata

$42.90

Fresh Clams and Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil and Garlic with Ham, Bacon, and Spicy Tomato Sauce

Shrimp and Chicken Picante (Spicy Garlic Shrimp & Chicken)

$35.90

-Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Basil and Chili Pepper -Boneless Chicken Thighs Pan Fried in Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Bail and Chili Pepper

Chicken Parmigiana and Ravioli

$34.90

-Boneless Chicken Breast Breaded and Baked with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese -Served with Ravioli and Tomato Sauce Entree Served with Ravioli Pasta

Meatballs Bolognese

$31.90

-Homemade Meatballs Served in a Savory Meat Sauce with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, and Oregano Served Over Linguine

Scallop and Shrimp Basilico

$43.90

-Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed with Capers, Mushrooms, and Fresh Basil served in a White Wine Butter Sauce over Linguine

Cx / Shp Fett Alf

$36.90

Fish / Shp Casino

$42.90

Side Orders

Crispy Roasted Garlic

$6.90

S/O Cx Breast

$15.90

S/O Fish

$11.90

S/O Pasta

$11.90

S/O Meat Ball

$13.90

S/O MB Pasta

$14.90

S/O Sausage

$13.90

S/O Sausage & Pepper

$13.90

Steamed White Rice

$3.90

S/O Creamy Dress

$0.75

S/O Steak Sauce

$6.90

S/O Arrab

$5.00

S/O Tomato Sauce

$3.90

S/O Alf

$4.90

S/O (MS)

$5.90

S/O (PINK)

$4.90

S/O Pesto (includes ground pine nuts)

$4.90

S/O WW Butter Sauce

$4.90

S/O Anch

S/O Mars

$4.90

S/O Scampi

$4.90

S/O H-Anti Sauce

$4.90

Dessert

Chocolate Gelato

$5.00

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Amaretto Gelato

$5.00

Spumoni

$5.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Lychee Sorbet

$5.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

Mudd Pie

$6.00

Paradise Sorbet

$6.00

Neopolitan Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Tartufo

$5.50Out of stock

Kona Coffee Tartufo

$5.50

NY Cheese Cake

$6.00

Lilikoi Cheese Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Creme - Coconut

$6.00

Birthday

Anniversary

Cake Fee

$1.00

Deli

Bread

$1.90

Pint Pickled Veg

$10.90

Pint House Dressing

$12.90

Pint Caesar Dressing

$20.90

Pint Croutons

$5.90

Pint Parm Chz

$10.90

Pint (Alf)

$9.90

Pint (R)

$9.90

Qt R

$16.90

Pint (MS)

$12.90

1 lb. MB

$20.90

1 lb Sg

$20.90

DRINKS

Juice

Bar Fruit Punch

$5.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.25

Cranberry / Sprite

$5.25

Cranberry / Soda

$5.25

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.25

Pineapple Juice

$5.25

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Diet

$4.25

Fruit Punch

$4.25

Ginger

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Italian Soda - PEACH

$4.25

Italian Soda - RASPBERRY

$4.25

Italian Soda - STRAWBERRY

$4.25

Italian Soda - VANILLA

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Lemonade Raspberry

$4.25

Lemonade Strawberry

$4.25

Root Beer

$4.25

Roy Rogers

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Soda Water

$4.25

Sprunch

$4.25

Tonic

$4.25

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.75

Plantation IT

$4.95

Peach IT

$4.75

Raspberry IT

$4.75

Strawberry IT

$4.75

Gl Wine

GL Soave Classico Superiore

$7.50

GLS Alexander Valley, Chardonnay

$8.50

GLS Hess, Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Bollini Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Infamous Goose

$8.50

GLS Seeker, Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Bex, Riesling

$8.00

GLS Valpolicella

$7.50

GLS Acacia

$8.50

GLS MacMurray, Pino R

$9.00

GLS Alexander Valley, Merlot

$9.00

GLS Hahn, Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Louis Martinin, Cab

$8.50

GLS Line 39, Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Terrazas, Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Michale Davided Petite petit

$8.50

Gl Zin

$8.50

GLS Banfi, Chiante

$8.50

GLS White Zinfandel

$8.00

GLS Rose, Vievite

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

Korbel, Brut Split

$8.00

BT Wine

Corkage

$15.00+

BTL Soave Classico Superiore

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Alexander Valley, Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Hess, Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Bollini Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL Pouilly-Fuisse

$49.00

BTL Infamous Goose

$32.00

BTL Seeker, Pinot Grigio

$31.00

BTL Marco Felluga, Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Bex, Riesling

$31.00

BTL House R

BTL Willamette Valley, Pino R

$56.00

BTL Acacia

$33.00

BTL MacMurray, Pino R

$35.00

BTL Beaujolais Villages

$35.00

BTL Alexander Valley, Merlot

$35.00

BTL Hahn, Cabernet

$31.00

BTL Louis Martinin, Cab

$33.00

BTL Silver Oak, Cab

$110.00

BTL Joseph Phelps, Cab

$115.00

BTL Catherine Hall, Cab

$115.00

BTL Prisoner, Red Blend

$69.00

BTL Line 39, Red Blend

$31.00

BTL Terrazas, Malbec

$31.00Out of stock

BTL Michael David Petite Petit

$33.00

BTL Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Castello Di Volpaia, Chiante

$79.00

BTL Banfi, Chiante

$33.00

BTL Ruffino Chiante Classico

$82.00

BTL Vietti Barbera

$33.00

BTL Amarone

$115.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$31.00

BTL Rose, Vievite

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Moscato

$31.00

BTL Korbel, Brut

$13.50

BTL Brut Rose Cave

$13.50

BTL Brut Imperial

$99.00

BTL Nectar, Imperial Moet & Chandon

$109.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$336.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Miller Light

$4.75

Beck's

$5.75Out of stock

Stella Non-Alcoholic

$5.75

Corona

$5.75

Fat Tire, Amber Ale

$5.75Out of stock

Heineken

$5.75

Heineken Light

$5.75

IPA Laguanitas

$5.75

Kona Longboard

$5.75

Moretti

$5.75Out of stock

New belgium Black Lager

$5.75Out of stock

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.75Out of stock

Peroni

$5.75

Stella Artois

$5.75

Cocktails

747 X

$7.50

AMF

$7.50

Aperol Sprite

$8.50

B52

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Beautiful

$9.50

Bellini

$8.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaii

$8.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

God Father

$14.00

God Mother

$7.00

Golden Dream

$8.50

Havey Wallbanger

$7.00

Irish Mule

$8.50

K-1 Cucumber & Mint

$8.50

K-1 Grapefruit & Rose

$8.50

K-1 Peach & Orange

$8.50

Long Beach

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.50

Nuts & Berries

$8.00

Red Wine Cooler

$6.00

Red Wine Spritzer

$6.00

Russian Qualude

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Side Car

$8.50

Singapore Sling

$7.00

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Toasted Almond

$8.50

Tokyo Tea

$8.50

Tom Collins

$7.00

Tquila Sunrise

$8.50

Warsaw Mule

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Wine Cooler

$6.00

White Wine Spritzer

$6.00

Martini

Almond Joy Martini

$9.50

Appletini Up

$9.50

Brandy Alexander

$15.90

Cosmopolitan Up

$9.50

Cosmopolitan X

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$9.50

G-Mart UP

$9.50

G-Mart X

$6.50

Godiva Chocolate Martini

$9.50

Golden Cadillac

$7.50

Golden Dream

$8.50

Grasshopper

$7.50

Lemon Drop UP

$9.50

Lemon Drop X

$7.00

Lychee Martini

$9.50

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan Up

$9.50

Manhattan X

$7.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Negroni UP

$9.50

Negroni X

$7.00

Old Fashioned Up

$9.50

Old Fashioned X

$7.00

Pomegranate MART

$9.50

Pomegranate Cosmo

$9.50

Raspberry Martini

$9.50

Rob Roy UP

$9.50

Sidecar

$8.50

Tequila Cosmo

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Vodka Gibson UP

$9.50

Vodka Gibson X

$6.50

Vodka Gimlet UP

$9.50

Vodka Gimlet X

$6.50

Vodka Martini Up

$9.50

Vodka Martini X

$6.50

Watermelon Cosmo

$9.50

Blended Drinks

747 Blended

$8.50

B52 Blended

$8.50

Cadillac Marg Blended

$9.50

Cadillac Marg X

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

Lava Flow

$8.50

LiHing Marg Blended

$8.50

LiHing Marg X

$8.00

Margarita Blended

$8.50

Margarita X

$8.00

Midori Daiquiri

$8.50

Midori Margarita

$8.50

Midori Pina Colada

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.50

Pina Colada

$8.50

Straw Li Hing Marg Blended

$8.50

Straw LiHing Marg X

$8.00

Strawberry Marg

$8.00

Strawberry Marg Blended

$8.50

Vodka

Vodka Martini Up

$9.50

Vodka Martini X

$6.50

Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.50

Chopin

$8.50

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Grey Goose Citron

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.50

Titos

$8.00+

Gin

G-Mart UP

$9.50

G-Mart X

$6.50

Well Gin

$6.50

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Nolets

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$8.50

Tanqueray Rangpur

$8.50

Rum

Well Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Meyers

$7.50

Parrot Bay

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50

1800

$9.75

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$9.75

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.75

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$8.50

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Green

$11.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Single Malt

Glenfiddich 12

$8.50

Glenfiddich15

$9.00

Glenfiddich 18

$12.50

Glenlivet 12

$8.50

Glenlivet 18

$12.50

Glenmorangie 10

$8.50

Liquers/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.50

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$7.50

Chartreuse, Green

$7.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Drambuie

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Godiva Chocolate

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

Anisetti

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Chambord

$7.50

Dubonnet

$7.50

Fernet Branca

$7.50

Jagermeister

$7.50Out of stock

Grappa

$8.50

Limoncello

$7.50

Lucano

$7.50

Ouzo

$14.90

Pepermint Schnapps

$7.50

Rumpleminze

$7.50

Sambuca Black

$7.50

Sambuca White

$7.50

Soho Lychee

$7.50

Sour Apple Schnapps

$7.50

St. Germain

$7.50

Strega

$14.90

Tia Maria

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.50

Vermouth Dry

$7.50

Vermouth Sweet

$7.50

Campari

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Fonseca 10 Yr. - Tawny

$9.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$6.50

Taylor Fladgate LBV

$7.00

B and B

$6.50

Brandy

$6.50

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.50

Taylor Fladgate 10 yr Tawny

$8.00

D'Usse VSOP

$9.50Out of stock

Grey Goose Cognac

$9.50

Hennessy XO

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$8.50

Martell VSOP

$9.50

Remmy XO

$18.00

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino DBL

$6.00

Latte

$4.00

Latte DBL

$6.00

Cappuccino DBL

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso DBL

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Mochaccino

$4.00

Coffee+Alcohol

Amaretto Coffee

$8.00

Bailey's Coffee

$7.50

Cappuccino Assaggio

$7.50

Frangelico Coffee

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Kahlua Coffee

$7.50

Keoki Coffee

$7.50

Mexican Coffee

$7.50

Spanish Coffee

$7.50

Tia Maria Coffee

$7.50

V. Others

Pellegrina

$4.25

BTL Water

$1.50

(V) Bloody

$6.50

(V) Lava Flow

$7.50

(V) LiHing Mui Marg

$7.50

(V) Margarita

$7.50

(V) Pina

$7.50

(V) Straw Daq

$7.50

Port/Cognac/Brandy

B and B

$6.50

Beautiful

$9.50

Brandy

$6.50

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.50

D'Usse VSOP

$9.50Out of stock

Fonseca 10 Yr. - Tawny

$9.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$6.50

Grey Goose Cognac

$9.50

Hennessy VS

$8.50

Hennessy XO

$18.00

Martell VSOP

$9.50

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.50

Remy XO

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 yr Tawny

$8.00

Taylor Fladgate LBV

$7.00