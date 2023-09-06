ATOYUBU 7041 Western Ave Unit B
Yubu
Fresh Salmon Yubu
$4.99
Daily-cut fresh salmon
Lemon Pepper Salmon Yubu
$4.99
Torched salmon with lemon pepper seasoning
Spicy Tuna Yubu
$4.99Out of stock
Fresh chopped tuna with spicy sauce
Fresh Ginger Tuna Yubu
$4.99
Fresh tuna with sauce made with scallion, cilantro and ginger
Garlic Butter Crab Yubu
$4.50
Imitation crab marinated in garlic butter with fried garlic garnish
Myungran Crab Yubu
$4.50
Imitation crab with torched cod roe
Creamy Myungran Yubu
$4.50
Pollock roe with mayo
Grilled Eel Yubu
$5.20
Grilled sweet and savory fresh water eel
Grilled Bulgogi Yubu
$4.99
Korean bbq style sweet and savory beef belly
Buldak Yubu
$4.60
Fiery spicy chicken
Grilled Spicy Pork Yubu
$4.80
Korean bbq-style sweet and spicy pork
Plain Yubu
$3.80Out of stock
Soft and buttery avocado with a hint of lemon
