Atomic Burger Prairieville
Burgers & More
- Atomic Burger$8.99
A classic, perfected: american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and our signature A.B. sauce.
- Jamburger$8.99
A rich combination of mayo, american cheese, and bacon-onion jam.
- Green Chile Burger$8.99
A savory southwestern burger with mayo, american cheese, and house-roasted poblano peppers.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
Beautifully balanced with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
A juicy, crispy marvel dressed with shredded lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles. Comes mild or hot.
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
An all-beef frank lavished with cheddar and house-made chili.
Sliders
Sides
- French Fries$3.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
- French Fry Side Deal$5.49
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
- Edamame$3.99
Freshly cooked soybeans seasoned with a dash of salt.
- Edamame Side Deal$5.49
Freshly cooked soybeans seasoned with a dash of salt.
Shakes
House Made Sauces
Kids Meals
- Hamburger Slider Kid's Meal$6.99
A single house-ground slider patty, fries and a 12 oz drink
- Cheeseburger Slider Kid's Meal$6.99
A single house-ground slider patty served with american cheese, fries and a 12 oz drink
- Hot Dog Kids Meal$6.99
Our all-beef frank served plain, with fries and a 12 oz. drink
- Kid's Ice Cream Cup$2.99