258 Town Square Dr, Lusby, MD 20657
Atomic Seafood & Bar
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Appetizers
Sandwiches, Tacos & Wraps
Entrees
Salads & Soups
Kid Meals
Ala Carte Sides
Desserts
Ala Carte Add-ons
Specials
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Root Beer
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Ginger Ale
$2.95
Club Soda
$2.95
Water
Tonic
$2.95
Sweet Tea
$2.95
Unsweet Tea
$2.95
Milk
$2.95
Coffee
$2.95
Red Bull
$3.50
Shirley Temple
$2.95
Cherry Coke
$2.95
Arnold Palmer
$2.95
Sugar Free Redbull
$3.00
Juices
$3.00
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Wraps
$14.00
Wings
$14.00
Shrimp Your Way
$13.00
Crab Dip
$17.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$13.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Hushpuppies
$8.00
Loaded Fries
$11.00
Nachos
$14.00
Sandwiches, Tacos & Wraps
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Haddock Sandwich
$14.00
Classic Steak & Cheese
$16.00
Smash Burger
$13.00
Atomic Burger
$14.00
Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Club Sandwich
$14.00
Pulled Pork
$12.00
Three Little Pigs
$13.00
Chicken Chesapeake
$18.00
Pull Pork Burrito
$14.00
Chicken and Beef Melt
$15.00
Entrees
The Land & the Sea
$24.00
Fish & Chips
$22.00
Buffalo Pasta
$24.00
Sirloin Steak Dinner
$26.00
Blackened Haddock
$23.00
Salads & Soups
Taco Salad
$13.00
Big Salad
$10.00
Chef Salad
$14.00
Soup of the Week
$6.00
Kid Meals
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00
Fried Shrimp
$8.00
Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Mac & Cheese
$8.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Ala Carte Sides
Seasoned Fries
$3.00
Onion Rings
$4.00
Hushpuppies
$4.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Side Salad
$3.00
Veggie of the Week
$3.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Desserts
Caramel Crunch Cake
$7.99
Chocolate Mousse Pie
$7.99
Pumpkin Spice Blondie
$7.99
Ala Carte Add-ons
Blackened Chicken
$5.00
Sauteed Chicken
$5.00
Blackened Shrimp
$5.00
Sauteed Shrimp
$5.00
Breaded Shrimp
$5.00
Sauteed Onions
$2.00
Crab Scampi
$10.00
Shrimp Scampi
$10.00
Side of Bacon
$2.00
Fried Chicken
$5.00
Chicken Tenders
$5.00
Specials
Atomic Seafood & Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(410) 449-8143
258 Town Square Dr, Lusby, MD 20657, Lusby, MD 20657
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
