Attika Restaurant Floor 1
Lunch
Para Picar Appetizers
Regular Picadera Dominicana
Fried pork belly, chicken, longaniza, pork loin, cheese, and tostones (fried plantains)
Large Picadera Dominicana
Fried pork belly, chicken, longaniza, pork loin, cheese, and tostones (fried plantains)
Chimi Sliders
Brioche bun, coleslaw, tomatoes, and pickled onions
Quipes
Bulgur, ground beef, mint, and spicy mayo
Empanadas
Cheese, chicken or beef
Chicken Wings
Choose buffalo, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan or honey BBQ
Tacos
Lettuce, avocado cream, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cilantro, Cortina cheese. Choose pork belly, beef or chicken
Pechurina
Crispy chicken strips
Quesadillas
Cheese, avocado cream and pico de gallo
Flautas
Fried Mexican tortilla with chicken and vegetable
Cheese Board
Picadera Attika
Soup, Salads and Adds
Regular Sopa Del Dia
Chef's selection of seasonal ingredients
Large Sopa Del Dia
Chef's selection of seasonal ingredients
Ensalada De Mariscos
Seafood salad
Papa Frita
Tostones
Yuca
Mofongo
Arroz Y Habichuelas
Fried Cheese
Arroz
Ensalada Cesar
Ensalada Pequeña.
Maduros
Yuca Frita
Guacamole
Para Matar El Hambre Entrée
Attika Churrasco
10 oz grilled skirt steak, chimichuri, pico de gallo
Mr. Lawrence
Steak, rice, sweet plantains, and avocado
Mar Y Tierra
Grilled skirt steak, garlic shrimps, chicken with chimichurri
Bistec Encebollado
Sautéed beef, pickled onions, and cilantro
Pollo a La Plancha
Grilled chicken with lemon sauce, garlic or alfredo
Pechuga Cordon Bleu
Ham, mozzarella, and Parmesan cream sauce
Penne Pasta Con Pollo
Sautéed chicken, penne pasta, and Parmesan cream sauce
Penne Pasta Con Shrimps
Sautéed shrimps, penne pasta, and Parmesan cream sauce
Camarones Al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp, garlic butter sauce, and cilantro
Camarones a La Criolla
Shrimps, tomato-garlic sauce, and cilantro
Pescado Boca Chica
Crispy or steamed whole red snapper, tostones, scallions, and cilantro
Salmon Con Coco
Salmon with coconut sauce
Chicharron De Pollo
Chicken tostones, cilantro aioli, and pico de gallo
Chicharron De Cerdo
Crispy pork belly, cilantro aioli, and pico de gallo
Carnitas
Fried pork loin strips, tostones, cilantro aioli, and pico de gallo
Chofan
Fried rice with vegetable and chicken
Salmon a La Plancha
Grilled salmon