Atul Bakery - North Brunswick 1463 Finnegans Ln, Unit H
PUFF
- Masala puff$2.49
POTATO, PEAS, ONION
- Paneer puff$3.49
PANEER, ONION, TOMATO
- Veg. cheese puff$3.49
POTATO, PEAS, ONION, CHEESE
- Chinese puff$3.49
WHEAT NOODLES, ONION, CARROT, BELL PEPPER, CABBAGE
- Veg mayonnaise puff$3.49
POTATO, PEAS, ONION, MAYONNAISE
- Ratlami sev masala puff$3.49
POTATO, PEAS, ONION, RATLAMI SEV
- Jain puff$4.49
RAW BANANAS, PEAS, BELL PEPPERS
- Cheesy Corn Puff$3.49
SNACKS
- Vada Pav$6.99
Deep fried potato fritter (Vada) that is sandwiched in between soft and fluffy Indian bread known as Pav.
- Cheese vada pav$7.99
vada pav with cheese
- Kutchi dabeli$7.99
a spiced potato masala that is stuffed between pav slathered with sweet chutney, red chili-garlic chutney and then topped with an earthy dabeli masala, chopped onions, coriander leaves, fresh pomegranate pearls, peanuts, sev, etc.
- Indian style cheese pizza$7.99
In house made pizza bread with pizza sauce and topped with onion, bell pepper, cheese, cruched pepper, oregano, garlic seasoning.
- Paneer tikka sandwich$8.99
special bread with the filling of tandoori sauce, paneer, onions and bell peppers.
- Schezwan paneer roll$7.99
long bread bun stuffed with paneer and cheese dressed in spicy schezwan chutney.
- Veggie burger$7.99
indian style patato patty with your choice of veggies and cheese
- Veg. grill sandwich$8.99
special triangle bread with green mint chutney, veggies and cheese.
- Grill cheese sandwich$6.99
made with buttered and grilled triangle bread filled with cheese.
- Potato stuffed grill sandwich$8.99
special triangle bread with green mint chutney, potatoand peas stuffing, and cheese.
- Masala fries$4.99
crinkle cut potato fries
- Jalapeno poppers$3.99
hollowed out jalapenos, stuffed with a mixture of cream cheese, coverd in bread crumbs and fried.
- Mozzarella sticks$3.99
elongated pieces of battered and breaded mozzarella
- Bread butter$1.99
2 slices of bread and butter
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza$8.99
- Club Sandwich$11.99
- Cheesy Corn Grill Sandwich$9.99