Austin Rotisserie South 8504 s congress ave
Rotisserie Chicken
- Whole Bird$21.99
Parisian style whole rotisserie chicken. Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.
- Qtr Chicken$9.99
quarter bird (choose dark or white meat) served with potatoes cooked under chickens drippings. includes salsa verde and house roti.
- Qtr Chicken (No Sides)$6.99
Quarter chicken - white meat (breast & wing) or dark meat (thigh & drumstick)
- Half Chicken$16.99
Meal
- Family Meal$38.99
Parisian style whole rotisserie chicken. Includes an extra side of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, 1 large salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and homemade French vinaigrette), half baguette, 1 house roti sauce, 1 salsa Verde and 1 chipotle sauce.
- Quarter Special$14.99
Parisian style quarter rotisserie chicken (must choose dark or white meat). Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, a side salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and house vinaigrette) 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.
Salads, Soups, Sides and Bowls
- Kinda French Quesadilla$13.99
2 flour tortillas with raclette and Oaxaca cheese, pulled rotisserie chicken, arugula and guacamousse. topped with panela cheese and salsa verde.
- French Lentil Soup (soupe aux lentilles)$5.99+
Traditional French lentil soup made from scratch using in-house bone broth and organic veggies.
- Petites Patates (rotisserie potatoes)$6.99
Roasted baby potatoes cooked in chicken drippings (includes 1 house roti sauce)
- French Carrot Soup$5.99+
Creamy blended soup of roasted carrots, chicken broth, ginger, yellow onion and garlic.
- Salade De Chèvre$5.99+
Organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and homemade French vinaigrette.
- Roti Bowl$12.99
Bed of organic arugula with shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped red cabbage, panela cheese, guacamousse (avocado mousse/spread), walnuts and homemade French vinaigrette.
- Tomato Basil Bisque$5.99+
Creamy tomato bisque made with our own bone-broth.
- Coq Au Vin$17.99
Hearty french stew with chicken, veggies braised un red wine
Baguette Sandwiches
- Poulet Roti Baguette$11.99
Baguette with house roti spread, shredded rotisserie chicken, organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.
- Le Veggie Baguette$10.99
Baguette with house roti spread, chopped red cabbage, guacamousse (avocado mousse/spread), organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.
- French Club Sandwich$13.99
French baguette sandwich with roti spread (mayo + parsley) uncured ham, sliced avocado, bacon and brie cheese
- The Parisian$10.99
Freshly baked baguette with French salted butter, uncured ham and Swiss cheese. Such a simple yet delicious French staple!
- Norwegian Baguette$13.99
French Baguette with house roti sauce, smoked salmon, crumbled goat cheese, organic arugula, sliced tomatoes and homemade French vinaigrette.
- Caprese Baguette$12.99
Fresh baguette with roti sauce (house mayo) with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, organic arugula and house vinaigrette.
Drinks
- Coca - Cola$3.00
coca cola soda
- Sprite$3.00
sprite soda
- Bottled Still$3.00
Ozarka Texas water
- San pellegrino Blood Orange$3.00
blood orange flavor sparkling san Pellegrino
- San Pellegrino Aranciata$3.00
orange flavor sparkling san pellegrino water
- San Pellegrino Limonata$3.00
lemon flavor sparkling san pellegrino
- Diet Coke$3.00
diet Coca Cola soda
- Perrier$3.00
Perrier sparkling water
- Sparkling Bottled Water$3.00
sparkling water topo Chico
- Coke Zero$3.00
Coca Cola Zero soda
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Peach Tea Sweet$3.00
Extras
- Fresh Croissant$5.99
Freshly baked croissant
- 32 oz bone broth$14.99
Our very own bone broth from our rotisserie chicken! This is concentrated triple-brewed bone broth in a 32oz glass mason jar
- Salsa Verde$0.50+
Salsa Verde
- Chipotle$0.50
chipotle sauce
- Half Baguette with side butter$3.00
half French baguette served with side of butter
- House Roti$0.50
house mayo, parsley.
Sweets
- Macarons
French macaron flavors: pistachio, lemon, chocolate, caramel, raspberry and vanilla. Please specify in comments flavor selection and we will try our best to accomodate based on availabilty.
- Nutella Cheese Cake$6.00
- Eclair$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.99
Freshly baked
- Cheesecake$6.50
NY style cheesecake