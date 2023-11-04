Skip to Main content
Autumn Seattle
Autumn
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
SRW SPECIALS
N/A Beverage
SRW SPECIALS
Crudo
$19.00
Burrata
$18.00
Salad
$14.00
Agnolotti
$27.00
Rockfish
$35.00
Scallops
$44.00
Pork Chop
$36.00
NY Strip
$44.00
Bread Service
$10.00
GH focaccia, baguette, olive oil, balsamic
Polenta Fries
$13.00
honey, herbs, parmesan
Rigatoni
$28.00
Olive Oil Cake
$10.00
Sorbet
$8.00
N/A Beverage
Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Shrub
$12.00
Juice
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Autumn Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 789-8231
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 5PM
All hours
