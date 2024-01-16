Skip to Main content
Avalon Smokehouse INC. 1000 canyon rd
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1000 canyon rd, Avalon, CA 90704
BBQ Packs
Small Family Pack
2 m
$85.00
Family supper
$115.00
Big heads Block party feast
$145.00
Sandwiches
Cuban
$15.00
Pulled pork
$14.00
Brisket
$17.00
Tri Tip
$18.00
Hole 4
$16.00
Station 55 Special
$17.00
BBQ Chicken
Sides
Potato Salad
$5.00
Cole Slaw
$4.00
Mac and Cheese
$5.00
Baked Beans
$4.00
Fried Pickles
$6.00
Grandpa Zwick's Chili
$8.00
Doritos Nacho cheese
$2.00
Candy
$2.50
Doritos Cool Ranch
$2.00
Hawaiian Chips
$3.00
Takis
$3.00
Cajun Fries
$5.00
N/A Drinks
Sprite
$3.75
Coke
$3.75
Diet Coke
$3.75
Coke Zero
$3.75
Dr. Pepper
$3.75
Unsweetened Tea
$3.75
Tap Water
soda water
$1.75
Meat by the LB
Brisket
$24.00
Tri Tip
$25.00
Ribs
$25.00
Pulled Pork
$18.00
Chicken
$16.00
Hayven's Pastries
Rotating Desserts
$8.00
Fat Elvis Ice Cream
$6.00
Virgie's Kids Menu
Cheesburger Meal
$10.00
Veggie Burger Meal
$8.00
Chiki Nuggey Meal
$9.00
Rib Plate 3 bones 1 sm side
$15.00
Shirts
Sm
$28.00
medium
$28.00
Large
$28.00
Xl
$28.00
XXL
$28.00
Hoodies
Sm
$48.00
Medium
$48.00
Large
$48.00
XL
$48.00
XXL
$48.00
(310) 929-8807
1000 canyon rd, Avalon, CA 90704
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 5PM
All hours
