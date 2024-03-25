Ava’s Table at the Vineyard 5218 Upper Mountain Road
Starters
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Served With Marinara Sauce
- Pizza Logs$8.00
Served With Marinara Sauce
- French Fries$3.50
- Seasoned Waffle Fries$3.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Served With Butter And Honey
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.00
Cheddar Filled. Served With Side Of Sweet Chili Sauce
- Hush Puppies$3.50
- loaded nachos$12.00
- Onion Rings$4.00
On The Green
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine , Grilled Chicken, Homemade Croutons And Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Julienne Salad$12.00
Chopped Iceberg And Romaine, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, American Cheese, Tomato, And Onion
- Cobb Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Crispy Bacon, Gorgonzola, And Hard Boiled Egg
Burgers And Fries
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Topped With Crispy Bacon And Choice Of Cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
A 6 Oz. Beef Patty Piled High With Sautéed Mushrooms And Swiss
- Jalapeño Cheddar Burger$14.00
A 6 Oz. Beef Patty Topped With Cheddar And Jalapeño's
- Black N Blue Burger$14.00
Topped With Caramelized Onions And Blue Cheese Crumbles
Carver Hand-Helds
- Beef On Weck Sandwich$13.50
6oz Tender Roast Beef Piled High Served With Fries
- Oven Roasted Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
Triple Decker Piled High With Thick-Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion. Served With Chips
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender Chicken Breast Topped With Crispy Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, And Cajun Mayo
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$12.00
Think Slice Of Fried Bologna Topped With Fried Onions And Yellow American Cheese
- Roast Beef Panini$14.00
Tender Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Melted Provolone, And Horseradish Aioli. Served With Chips
- Chicken Caprese Panini$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Sliced Tomatoes, And Pesto
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served With Chips
- Grilled Cheese Tomato And Bacon$8.50
Served With Chips
- Tuna Melt$12.00
Served With Chips
- Chicken Finger Dinner$14.00
Side Orders (food)
Hot Sub
- Steak and Cheese$10.50+
Chopped Ribeye, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion and American cheese
- Royal Sub$11.00+
Italian Sausage and Capicola served with lettuce, tomato and onion with choice of cheese
- Chicken Finger Sub$9.00+
Choice of Blue Cheese or Mayo with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$11.00+
Lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of cheese
- Stinger Sub$13.00+
Chicken fingers, Chopped Ribeye, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion . Choice of Cheese
- Ava's Chicken Sub$11.00+
Chopped Chicken, Spinach, and Provolone on a Garlic Roll
- Ava's Steak Sub$11.00+
Chopped Ribeye, Spinach and Provolone on a Garlic Roll
- Pizza Sub$6.00+
Loaded with Pizza Sauce, Cheese and Pepperoni
- BLT Sub$7.00+
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
- Chicken Cordon Blue$10.00+
- Italian Sausage Sub$10.00+
- Cheeseburger Sub$10.00+
- Pepper and Egg Sub$7.00+
Cold Sub
- Turkey Bacon Sub$9.00+
Freshly Roasted Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese.
- Ham Sub$8.00+
Ham Off Bone, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese
- Assorted Sub$9.00+
Ham, Turkey and Salami, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese
- Roast Beef Sub$9.00+
Angus Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese
- Salami Sub$8.00+
Sliced Salami, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese
- Capicola Sub$8.00+
Sliced Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese
- Tuna Sub$7.00+
White Albacore Tuna with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with Choice of Cheese
- Cheese Sub$6.00+
- Ham and Turkey Sub$8.50+
- Turkey Sub$9.00+