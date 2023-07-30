Skip to Main content
Aventura Coffee 111 S 5th Ave
Espresso Based
Summer Menu
Brewed Coffee
Non-Coffee
Lotus
Waffles
Merch
Espresso Based
Espresso
$3.00
Macchiato
$3.35
Cappuccino
$4.00
Latte
$4.00+
Flavored Latte
$4.50+
Mocha
$4.50+
Americano
$3.50+
Summer Menu
Duvalin Latte
$5.50+
Dulce De Leche
$5.50+
Mazapan
$5.50+
BBL
$5.25+
Como La Flor
$5.50+
Platano Mocha
$5.50+
Pepino
$7.00+
Fresa
$7.00+
Jabiscus
$7.00+
Calo
$7.00+
Brewed Coffee
Cold Brew
$4.50+
Pour Over
$4.00
Non-Coffee
Tea
$3.75+
Tea Latte
$4.00+
Iced Tea
$4.00+
Steamer
$3.50+
Jarrito / Soda
$3.25
Miche + Soda
$8.50
Lotus
White Lotus + Soda
$6.00+
Waffles
Cinnamon Roll Waffle
$4.00
Churro Waffle
$4.00
Cookies
$5.50
Merch
Coffee Bags
$17.00+
Cups
$25.00
Clothing
Stickers
Aventura Coffee 111 S 5th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 559-0091
111 S 5th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
Open now
• Closes at 3PM
All hours
