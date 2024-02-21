Avery Eatery
Drinks
Coffee
- Batch Brew 12 oz$3.50
- Batch Brew 16 oz$4.00
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Americano 8 oz$3.75
- Americano 12 oz$3.75
- Americano 16 oz$4.75
- Latte 8 oz$4.00
- Latte 12 oz$5.00
- Latte 16 oz$6.00
- Mocha 8 oz$4.75
- Mocha 12 oz$6.00
- Mocha 16 oz$7.00
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Cold Brew 12 oz$4.00
- Cold Brew 16 oz$5.00
N/A
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Boylan's Root Beer$4.00
- The Bumble$6.00
- New Delhi Delight$7.00
- Shrub a Dub Dub$7.00
- Old Town Seoul$7.00
- It's One O'Clock Somewhere$7.00
- Oh Mai$7.00
- hot tea$3.75
- Juice$5.00
- iced tea$4.00
- lemonade$4.00
- Arnold palmer$4.00
- coke$3.00
- hot chocolate$4.00
- milk$3.50
- topo chico
- booch$6.00
- Birch Beer$4.00
- Fanta$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
Food
Pastries
- ham & cheese croissant$7.50
- plain croissant$5.75
- almond croissant$6.00
- chocolate croissant$6.00
- danish savory$6.00
- apple danish$6.00
- scone$5.00
- monkey bread$5.00
- muffin$5.00
- pavlova$8.00
- gluten free muffin$5.00
- old fashioned dough$5.00
- morning bun$5.50
- cruffin$6.75
- vegan babka$6.00
- croquant$10.00Out of stock
- bonaffee$10.00
- brigadeiro cake$7.00
- dream bread$6.00
- cookie$2.75
- poptart$5.00
- boston cream pie donut$5.00Out of stock
- pastelito$6.00
- palmier$4.00
- apple fritter$5.00Out of stock
- blueberry coffee cake$6.00
- poptart$5.00
- kouign amann$5.00
Breakfast
Sandwiches/Burgers
Avery Eatery Location and Ordering Hours
1111111111
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM