Aves' Place
Boxed Lunches🥪
Promise Boxed Lunches
- Assorted$10.99
Let us select a wide assortment of Promise Lunchbox sandwiches that will include Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Veggie (optional). All lunchboxes come with Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips, Side Salad, Cookie and pickle spear.
- Turkey Sub$10.99
The classic turkey sub made with cheese, lettuce, and tomato all inside a delicious bread makes this sandwich a filling and tasty lunch!
- Ham Sub$10.99
Our delicious ham sandwich comes on white or wheat bread with fresh crisp lettuce and sliced tomatoes. Served with deli mustard and mayo on the side.
- Roast Beef Sub$10.99
Our freshly sliced roast beef is piled high on a deli roll of your choice. Served with crispy lettuce and tomatoes, deli mustard, mayo on side.
- Veggie Sub$10.99
Vegetarian and Vegan options are available for our meatless office companions. Let us cater to your vegan or vegetarian needs with one of our individual sub selections based specifically on your needs.
Deluxe Box Lunches
- Turkey & Ham Sub$13.99
Treat your staff to our deluxe turkey & ham sub. Piled high with freshly sliced turkey and ham served with our signature sauce, lettuce, tomato and avocados on toasted Ciabatta bread.
- Turkey & Roast Beef Sub$13.99
Treat your staff to our deluxe turkey & roast beef sub. Piled high with freshly sliced turkey and roast beef served with our signature sauce, lettuce, tomato and avocados on toasted Ciabatta bread.
- Signature Big Mouth Turkey$13.99
- Signature Big Mouth Ham$13.99
- Signature Big Mouth Roast Beef$13.99
- Reuben$13.99
- Premium Veggie$13.99