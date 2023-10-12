Avila's El Ranchito - Huntington Beach 318 Main Street
All Day Menu
Appetizers
A blend of ripe avocado, tomato and onions with a touch of cilantro and fresh lime.
White fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with fresh tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Topped with avocado slices, served w/ tostada shells.
Fresh chips covered with Salsa Ranchera, beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. Regular Beef or Chicken. 13
Botana Platters
Soups & Salads
A large bowl of chicken breast and rice soup, garnished with fresh avocado, cilantro, onions and tomatoes. Warm tortillas served upon request. A meal in itself!
A flaky flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans and your choice of shredded chicken or beef, or grilled chicken. Topped with pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled chicken marinated in a cilantro-lime dressing served over a bed of fresh lettuce.Garnished with succulent tomato, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro and tortilla strips.
Shredded fresh lettuce on a crispy corn tortilla covered with beans. Garnished with cheese, pico de gallo,
A traditional home made beef tripe soup with our special El Ranchito Seasoning.Warm tortillas served upon request.
A medium bowl of our Avila’s soup served with two crispy tacos.Choice of chicken or beef.
Favoritos
Carne asada or grilled chicken, Mexican rice, pinto beans, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado topped with a tangy avocado sauce.
A flaky pastry filled with chicken. Served with rice and beans and garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Grilled red peppers, red onions, zucchini, and mushrooms with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with avocado and pico de gallo
Your choice of grilled chicken breast, steak or white fish over a layer of rice and black beans. Topped with salsa fresca, avocado, cilantro and tomatillo salsa. Warm tortillas on request.
Tradicionales
Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in a spicy toasted red chile and garlic sauce.
Marinated and grilled carne asada.
Pork marinated in lemon and garlic, tender and juicy inside, crispy outside.
A medley of grilled fresh vegetables served on a sizzling iron skillet. Our favorite!
Large Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce.
Combinations
Especiales Del Mar
Brunch
Two eggs over easy covered in Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese served with rice and beans
Eggs scrambled with shredded chicken or beef, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans. Warm tortillas on request.
Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.
Chicken or chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, eggs, and rice, topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Grilled carne asada with two eggs cooked any style, served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.
Scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, Ortega chiles and tomatoes. Topped w/guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos
Avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, black beans, chipotle aioli. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese
Filled with shredded chicken or beef and beans. Covered with Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Filled with shredded chicken, black beans and rice. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream
A La Carte
Traditional taco filled with shredded chicken or beef, lettuce, pico and shredded cheese.
Grilled chicken, avocado, steak, white fish or carnitas on a corn tortilla with pico de gallo.
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken or beef, with guacamole & sour cream.
Shredded chicken wrapped in a cornhusk and topped w/tomatillo salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Extras and Sides
Beverages
Drinks
Margaritas
Cocktails
N/A Beverages
Avila's Libations
Shooters
Liquor
Liqueurs/Cordials
Whiskey
Tequila Blanco
Tequila Reposado
Tequila Añejo
Tequila Extra añejo
Wine
White
Bottles
Catering
Dozens & Trays
Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of cheese, pint of pico de gallo
Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of salsa negra, pint of cilantro and onions.