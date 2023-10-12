Avli Restaurant - Milwaukee 1818 North Hubbard Street
DINNER
Soup
Spreads
Taramosalata
Cod roe, Bread, Potato, lemon juice, White onion, Evoo, Sunflower oil, Crudite, Pescatarian
Tirokafteri
Feta cheese, Yogurt, Roasted bell peppers, Crushed red pepper flakes, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian
Tzatziki
Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Dill, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian
Hummus
Chick peas, Tahini, Lemon juice, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin, Evoo, Kosher salt, Ground black pepper, Crudite, GF, DF, Vegan
Sampler
Salads
Greek Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Green bell pepper, Red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Capers, Rock samphire, Arugula, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Mixed Green Salad
Spinach, Blonde frisée, Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Green apple, Candied walnuts, Pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Meze
Dakos
Rye Rusk, Grated Tomato, Oregano, EVOO, Feta, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Saganaki Cheese
Graviera cheese, AP flour, Evoo, Fig Chutney, Vegetarian
Kataifi Prawns
Kataifi Filo, Prawns, Spicy Aioli, Mayonese, Crushed pepper flakes, Butter, Soy, Sweet chilly sauce, Sesame seed oil, Orange zest, Lemon zest, Fresh oregano, Evoo, Pescatarian
Zucchini Fritter
Zucchini, AP Flour, Semolina Flour, Onion Powder, Paprika, Garlic powder, Skordalia
Fried Calamari
Calamari, Bread Flour, Semolina Flour, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Red Cabbage sourcrout, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Pescatarian
Spanakopita
Filo, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Scallions, Leeks, Onion, Feta, EVOO, Dill, Greek Yogurt Dip, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Soutzoukakia
Ground beef, Breadcrumbs, Onion, Ouzo, Red wine, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Thyme, Tomato sauce , Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Fried Cod Chunks
Cod, Beer Batter, Dill, Parsley, Skordalia dip
Pork Tigania
Pork shoulder, Green bell peppers, White onion, Garlic, Mustard, Honey, White wine, Lemon juice, Thyme, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Pita
Char Bread
Entrees
Moussakas
Eggplant, Potato, Ground Beef Ragout, Bechamel, Graviera Cheese, Parmezan cheese, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Beef Ragout Pot Pie
Flat Iron Beef, Tomato, Carrot, Peas, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Leek, Red Wine, Demi Glaze, Thyme, Rosemary, Graviera, Puff Pastry, Egg wash, Cinnamon, Cloves, All spice, Bay leaf, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Grilled Tsipoura Whole Fish Snapper
Grilled whole dorado, Evoo, Sea salt
Oven Baked Greek Style Chicken
Chicken Leg, Evoo, Butter, Dijon mustard, Paprika, Black pepper ground, Oregano, Garlic powder, Lemon juice & zest, Orange juice & zest, Rosemary, Thyme, Kosher salt
Grilled Lamb Chops
Grilled lamb chops, Tomato, Basil, Thyme, Oregano, Bay leaf, Sugar, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground, Evoo, Parsley pesto, Kosher salt, Lemon
Grilled Tsipoura Whole Fish Branzino
Souvlakia
Sides
Briam
Oven baked vegetable medley, Tri colored bell peppers, Oyster mushrooms, Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomato, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Evoo, Balsamic vinegar
Rice Pilaf
Rice, White onion, Evoo, Veggie stock, Dill, Parsley, Fennel sprouts, Mint, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Lemon juice, Vegan, GF
Greek Fries
Potato, Tomato, Graviera cheese, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground
Greek Oven Baked Potato
Potato, Chicken stock, Lemon juice, Mustard, Thyme, Garlic, Evoo, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground
Side 2 oz Tzatziki
Side 2 oz Tirokafteri
Side 2 oz Tarama
Side 2 oz Hummus
Desserts
Frozen Yogurt
Frozen Yogurt, Filo Pastry, Walnuts, All Spice, Clove, Butter, Simple Syrup, Vegetarian
Chocolate Mosaic
Dark Chocolate, Heavy Cream, Condensed Milk, Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cognac, Sun Dried Figs, Caramelized Pistachio, Petit Beurre Cookies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vegetarian Allergen: Nut, Dairy
Strawberry Millie Feuille
Puff Pastry, Strawberry, Ouzo, Mint, Lemon Lime Diplomat Cream, Confectioner Sugar, Sugar,
Antentokoumpo
LUNCH
BRUNCH
Frozen Yogurt Saragli
Frozen Yogurt, Filo Pastry, Walnuts, All Spice, Clove, Butter, Simple Syrup, Vegetarian
Chocolate Mosaic
Dark Chocolate, Heavy Cream, Condensed Milk, Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cognac, Sun Dried Figs, Caramelized Pistachio, Petit Beurre Cookies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vegetarian Allergen: Nut, Dairy
Greek Yogurt
Served with Honey, Fresh fruit and Walnuts
COFFEE
DELIVERY
Dinner Togo
Avgolemono
Chicken stock, Rice, Carrot, Leeks, White onion, Whole Egg, Lemon juice, Heavy cream, Corn starch, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Taramosalata
Cod roe, Bread, Potato, lemon juice, White onion, Evoo, Sunflower oil, Crudite, Pescatarian
Tirokafteri
Feta cheese, Yogurt, Roasted bell peppers, Crushed red pepper flakes, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian
Tzatziki
Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Dill, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian
Hummus
Chick peas, Tahini, Lemon juice, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin, Evoo, Kosher salt, Ground black pepper, Crudite, GF, DF, Vegan
Sampler
Greek Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Green bell pepper, Red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Capers, Rock samphire, Arugula, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Mixed Green Salad
Spinach, Beetroot Leaves, Blonde Frisee, Baby Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Charred Apaki, Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Dakos
Rye Rusk, Grated Tomato, Oregano, EVOO, Feta, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Saganaki Cheese
Graviera cheese, AP flour, Evoo, Fig Chutney, Vegetarian
Kataifi Prawns
Kataifi Filo, Prawns, Spicy Aioli, Mayonese, Crushed pepper flakes, Butter, Soy, Sweet chilly sauce, Sesame seed oil, Orange zest, Lemon zest, Fresh oregano, Evoo, Pescatarian
Zucchini Chips
Zucchini, AP Flour, Semolina Flour, Onion Powder, Paprika, Garlic powder, Skordalia
Fried Calamari
Calamari, Bread Flour, Semolina Flour, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Red Cabbage sourcrout, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Pescatarian
Spanakopita
Filo, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Scallions, Leeks, Onion, Feta, EVOO, Dill, Greek Yogurt Dip, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Grilled Octopus
Octopus, Baked Tomato, Parsley Garlic Pesto, Charred Pickle Shallot, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, GF
Tiropita
Feta, Anthotiro Cheese, Yogurt, Parsley, Mint, Dill, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Oyster Mushroom
Grilled oyster mushroom, Graviera cheese, Garlic, Thyme, Evoo, Balsamic Vinegar, Kosher salt, Black ground vinegar, Oregano
Open Face Gyro
Choice of chicken or pork gyro, Pita bread, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red onion, Fries, Parsley, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, 5Spice, Oregano
Fried Meatballs
Ground beef, Breadcrumbs, White onion, Milk, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Mint, Thyme, Tzatziki dip, Fries, AP flour, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Fried Cod Chunks
Cod, Beer Batter, Dill, Parsley, Skordalia dip
Pork Tigania
Pork shoulder, Green bell peppers, White onion, Garlic, Mustard, Honey, White wine, Lemon juice, Thyme, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Meze Platter
Moussakas
Eggplant, Potato, Ground Beef Ragout, Bechamel, Graviera Cheese, Parmezan cheese, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Beef Ragout Pot Pie
Flat Iron Beef, Tomato, Carrot, Peas, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Leek, Red Wine, Demi Glaze, Thyme, Rosemary, Graviera, Puff Pastry, Egg wash, Cinnamon, Cloves, All spice, Bay leaf, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Oven Baked Greek Style Chicken
Chicken Leg, Evoo, Butter, Dijon mustard, Paprika, Black pepper ground, Oregano, Garlic powder, Lemon juice & zest, Orange juice & zest, Rosemary, Thyme, Kosher salt
Grilled Lamb Chops
Grilled lamb chops, Tomato, Basil, Thyme, Oregano, Bay leaf, Sugar, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground, Evoo, Parsley pesto, Kosher salt, Lemon
Protein Bowl
Choice of Pork gyro or Chicken gyro or Shrimp, Rice pilaf, Chickpeas, Feta cheese, Multicolored bell peppers, Tomatoes, Scallions, Yogurt dressing
Vegan Bowl
Sauteed vegetables, Rice pilaf, Cannellini beans, Lentils, Avocado, Tomato, Herbs, Greek dressing
Gyro Wrap
Choice of Chicken or Pork gyro, Pita Bread, Tzatziki, Red onion, Paprika, Tomato, Parsley, 5Spice, Fries
Chicken
Pork
Shrimp
Grilled Vegetables
Tri colored bell peppers, Oyster mushrooms, Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomato, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Evoo, Balsamic vinegar
Rice Pilaf
Rice, White onion, Evoo, Veggie stock, Dill, Parsley, Fennel sprouts, Mint, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Lemon juice, Vegan, GF
Greek Fries
Potato, Tomato, Graviera cheese, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground
Greek Oven Baked Potato Wedges
Potato, Chicken stock, Lemon juice, Mustard, Thyme, Garlic, Evoo, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground
Frozen Yogurt Saragli
Frozen Yogurt, Filo Pastry, Walnuts, All Spice, Clove, Butter, Simple Syrup, Sour Cherry Preserve
Chocolate Mosaic
Dark Chocolate, Heavy Cream, Condensed Milk, Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cognac, Sun Dried Figs, Caramelized Pistachio, Petit Beurre Cookies, Vanilla Ice Cream
Fresh Watermelon and Cantaloupe with Mint Leaves
Canteloupe, Watermelon, Mint
Strawberry Millie Feuille
Puff Pastry, Strawberry, Ouzo, Mint, Lemon Lime Diplomat Cream, Confectioner Sugar, Sugar,
Kataifi Cannoli Galaktoboureko
Kataifi Filo, Semolina Pastry Cream, Orange Syrup, Chocolate, Candied Hazelnuts
