Avotoasty FiDi 101 California Street
TOASTS
- Naked Toasty
Classic avotoast made with artisan sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, micro greens, olive oil, salt & pepper$10.25
- Veggie Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper$12.00
- Salmon Toasty
BEST SELLER! Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, capers & a slice of lemon$16.00
- Hummus Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with hummus, topped with sliced avocado, olive oil, salt, pepper & micro greens, with a side of lemon$11.50
- Caprese Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze$12.00
- Prosciutto Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, prosciutto, cucumbers & micro greens$15.00
- Eggy Toasty
BEST SELLER! Classic avocado toast with two poached eggs, micro greens, salt, pepper & paprika.$13.75
- Breckie Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with nutella, peanut butter or almond butter spead, topped with bananas, strawberries & coconut flakes$10.25
- Basik Toasty
Enjoy a toasty artisan sourdough bread with your favorite choice of spread: cream cheese, nutella, butter or jam$7.00
- Unicorn Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with colorful cream cheese with rainbow sparkles and MAGIC!$7.75
PASTRIES
- OUT OF STOCKMochi Donuts
Third Culture Mochi Donuts!OUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKButter Croissant
Enjoy a freshly baked croissantOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKAlmond CroissantOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKKouign Amann - Hazelnut PralineOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKOriginal Mochi Muffin
Third Culture Mochi MuffinOUT OF STOCK$4.25
SMOOTHIES
- Acai Berry Smoothie
Enjoy the perfect blend of spinach, acai, blueberries, banana & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of milk$11.25
- Avocado Smoothie
Enjoy the perfect green smoothie, blend of spinach, avocado, banana, lemon, ginger & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).$11.25
- Morning Rush Smoothie
Delicious blend of coffee, chocolate protein powder, banana, hemp seeds. Select your choice of milk.$12.00
- Avo-Colada Smoothie
Avo-Colada inspired by Piña Colada - Pineapple chunks, avocado, coconut flakes, dates & banana. Prepared with Coconut Milk.$12.00
- Cocoa Bliss
banana, cocoa, peanut butter, vanilla, almond or oat milk$11.25
- Protein Shake
oat or almond milk, chocolate or vanilla protein powder (21 grams of protein)$7.00
BOWLS
- Acai Bowl
Organic acai puree blend topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes & honey$14.50
- Caprese Bowl
Spring mix topped with avocado, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side and a side of sourdough bread.$13.50
- Super Bowl
Looking for a customized bowl? Add your favorite toppings to our base of spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado & chickpeas. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.$11.00
DRINKS
- $3 Drinks 101 Cal Tenants
Enjoy $3 drinks this week if you are a 101 California Street Tenant, MUST show your batch when checking out or pick up the drink. Please select your drink and choice of milk (if applicable)$3.00
- Double Espresso
Enjoy a double shot of Sightglass espresso$4.00
- Americano
Our 12oz americano is prepared with a double shot of Sightglass espresso and hot water$4.25
- Cappuccino
Our 8oz cappuccino is prepared with a double shot of Sightglass espresso and perfectly steam and frothy milk.$5.50
- Flat White$5.50
- Cortado$4.25
- Latte
BEST SELLER Enjoy Sightglass' signature double espresso with your choice of milk, our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below.$6.00
- Mocha
A wonderful combination of San Francisco chocolate and coffee in this staple go to drink.$6.50
- Hot Chocolate
Enjoy our warm signature hot chocolate recipe prepare with San Francisco's signature Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with marshmallow and cacao powdered.Our drinks are prepared with 2% milk$5.00
- Drip Coffee ☕
Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Sightglass' signature coffee$4.25
- Cold Brew
Enjoy Sightglass delicious signature cold brew coffee over ice$6.00
- TEA 🍵
Your choice of freshly brewed hot tea$4.25
- Matcha Latte
Unsweetened organic matcha powder prepared iced or hot, with your choice of milk, our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below$6.25
- Turmeric Latte
Avotoasty's signature Turmeric latte recipe includes cinnamon and a dash of vanilla prepared with your choice of milk. Our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below.$6.25
- Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices, combined with 2% milk, for milk adjustments please select below$5.50
- Beetroot Latte
Our beetroot latte is prepared with organic dried beetroot powder (with no added sugar) and your choice of milk. Due to its high fiber content, it can help to promote a healthy digestive tract.$6.25
- Chagaccino
Boost your morning latte with Chaga; this mushroom supports immunity, promotes anti-aging, boosts your energy, and protects your chill.$7.50
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Arnold Palmer
Our Signature blend of Lemonade and Iced Black tea with a sweet twist of honey.$4.75
- Lemonade$4.25
- London Fog
Our delicious London Fog is prepared with earl grey tea and vanilla, topped with your choice of milk and cinnamon.$5.50
GRAB & GO
- You Guava Be Kidding Me
Fresh, tropical, semi-dry cider infused with Brazilian pink guava just before final packaging. We think it pairs well with tiny paper umbrellas and your favorite Hawaiian mixtape.$8.00
- NÜ DRY
Crisp, tart, refreshing & just a smidge fancy - We really love dry cider around here. Nü Dry is our evolving interpretation of what a modern apple-focused dry cider can and should be. This blend will always be fermented fully dry with zero residual sugar and moderately carbonated with an ABV of 7%$8.00
- Very Juicy
This is an extremely appley cider made with almost entirely fresh gala apples grown by Steve on Chinchiolo Family Farms in San Joaquin County CA. 6% ABV$8.00
- Coconut Water$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKVYBESOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Aura Bora Sparkling$4.00
- La Croix Passionfruit$2.50
- Sparkling Lemonade$4.25
- Topo Chico$4.00
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Coconut Water$6.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- GT Kombucha$5.25
- Goldthread
Green Minerals$4.00
- Sol-ti
Chlorophyll Aloe$5.00
- OLIPOP$3.00
- Tonic Water
Fever-Tree$2.50
- Four Point Beer$5.00
- Brew Free$4.00