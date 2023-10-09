2x points for loyalty members
Avotoasty Avotoasty - Oakland
Toasts
Naked Toasty
Classic avotoast made with artisan sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, micro greens, olive oil, salt & pepper
Veggie Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
Salmon Toasty
BEST SELLER! Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, capers & a slice of lemon
Hummus Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with hummus, topped with sliced avocado, olive oil, salt, pepper & micro greens, with a side of lemon
Bruschetta Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze
Prosciutto Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, prosciutto, cucumbers & micro greens
Eggy Toasty
BEST SELLER! Classic avocado toast with two poached eggs, micro greens, salt, pepper & paprika.
Breckie Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with nutella, peanut butter or almond butter spead, topped with bananas, strawberries & coconut flakes
Basik Toasty
Enjoy a toasty artisan sourdough bread with your favorite choice of spread: cream cheese, nutella, butter or jam
Unicorn Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with colorful cream cheese with rainbow sparkles and MAGIC!
Bowls
Super Bowl
Looking for a customized bowl? Add your favorite toppings to our base of spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado & chickpeas. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Caprese Bowl
Spring mix topped with avocado, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side and a side of sourdough bread.
Acai Bowl
Organic acai puree blend topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, coconut & honey flakes & honey
Smoothies
Cocoa Bliss
banana, cocoa, peanut butter, vanilla, almond or oat milk
Matcha Chaga Smoothie
Enjoy the perfect blend of matcha, chaga (mushrooms), spinach, banana, hemp seeds, almond or oat milk
Morning Rush Smoothie
Delicious blend of frozen bananas, hemp seeds, chocolate protein powder, Sightglass double espresso and your choice of milk: almond or oat
Avocado Smoothie
Enjoy the perfect green smoothie, blend of spinach, avocado, banana, lemon, ginger & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).
Acai Berry Smoothie
Enjoy the perfect blend of spinach, acai, blueberries, banana & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).
Protein Shake
oat or almond milk, chocolate or vanilla protein powder (21 grams of protein)