Toasts

Naked Toasty

$9.95

Classic avotoast made with artisan sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, micro greens, olive oil, salt & pepper

Veggie Toasty

$11.25

Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper

Salmon Toasty

$15.50

BEST SELLER! Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, capers & a slice of lemon

Hummus Toasty

$10.25

Artisan sourdough bread with hummus, topped with sliced avocado, olive oil, salt, pepper & micro greens, with a side of lemon

Bruschetta Toasty

$11.25

Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze

Prosciutto Toasty

$13.25

Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, prosciutto, cucumbers & micro greens

Eggy Toasty

$13.25

BEST SELLER! Classic avocado toast with two poached eggs, micro greens, salt, pepper & paprika.

Breckie Toasty

$9.25

Artisan sourdough bread with nutella, peanut butter or almond butter spead, topped with bananas, strawberries & coconut flakes

Basik Toasty

$5.75

Enjoy a toasty artisan sourdough bread with your favorite choice of spread: cream cheese, nutella, butter or jam

Unicorn Toasty

$7.75

Artisan sourdough bread with colorful cream cheese with rainbow sparkles and MAGIC!

Bowls

Super Bowl

$10.25

Looking for a customized bowl? Add your favorite toppings to our base of spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado & chickpeas. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Caprese Bowl

$13.25

Spring mix topped with avocado, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side and a side of sourdough bread.

Acai Bowl

$13.50

Organic acai puree blend topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, coconut & honey flakes & honey

Smoothies

Cocoa Bliss

$10.95

banana, cocoa, peanut butter, vanilla, almond or oat milk

Matcha Chaga Smoothie

$11.25

Enjoy the perfect blend of matcha, chaga (mushrooms), spinach, banana, hemp seeds, almond or oat milk

Morning Rush Smoothie

$11.25

Delicious blend of frozen bananas, hemp seeds, chocolate protein powder, Sightglass double espresso and your choice of milk: almond or oat

Avocado Smoothie

$10.95

Enjoy the perfect green smoothie, blend of spinach, avocado, banana, lemon, ginger & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).

Acai Berry Smoothie

$10.95

Enjoy the perfect blend of spinach, acai, blueberries, banana & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).

Protein Shake

$7.00

oat or almond milk, chocolate or vanilla protein powder (21 grams of protein)

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
Lemonade

$5.00
Iced Tea

$4.25
Sparkling Water

$4.00
Coconut Water

$4.75

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50