The Great Egg, Denton 1800 S. Loop 288
FOOD Online-D
Waffle/French Toast Combo (Online)
- Waffle Combo$11.99
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein: Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
- Strawbry Banana Waffle Combo$12.49
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Served with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
- Patriot Waffle Combo$12.49
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar served with eggs cooked to order and your choice of meat.
- French Toast Combo$11.99
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein: Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Pancake Combos (Online)
- Pancake Combo^$11.99
Whole-wheat pancake. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
- Blueberry Cake Combo^$11.99
Whole-wheat pancake with blueberries cooked inside. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
- Apple Cinn Cake Combo^$11.99
Whole-wheat pancake with Fuji apples cooked inside. Topped with cinnamon & Granola. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
- Choc Chip Cake Combo^$11.99
Whole-wheat pancake with semi-sweet chocolate chips cooked inside. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
- Oatmeal Cake Combo^$12.49
Our 10” gluten-friendly pancake is house made with freshly ground rolled oats and topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar
- Buttermilk Cake Combo^$11.99
Sweet Singles (Online)
- Waffle^$7.99
A golden Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar.
- Pancake^$7.99
Whole-wheat pancake. Served with butter & syrup. Make it a combo with eggs & meat under "sweet combos" menu
- Oatmeal Pancake^$8.99
Our 10” gluten-friendly pancake is house made with freshly ground rolled oats and topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar
- 3 French Toast^$7.99
- Patriot Waffle^$8.99
- Strawberry Banana Walnut Waffle^$8.99
- Apple Cinn Cake^$8.99
Whole-wheat pancake with apples, granola, and cinnamon added to the batter.
- Choc Chip Cake^$8.99
- Blueberry Cake^$8.99
Whole-wheat pancake with blueberries inside the pancake batter.
- 1 French Toast^$3.99
- 2 French Toast^$5.99
- Buttermilk Pancake$7.99
Omelettes (Online)
- Great Egg Omelette^$12.49
Sausage, smoked ham, hard-smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, tomatoes and cremini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs.
- Swiss Omelette^$11.99
Fresh spinach, hardwood-smoked bacon, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise.
- Mexican Omelette^$11.99
Chorizo, green chiles, house-roasted onions, Jack and Cheddar. Topped with salsa or park green chili, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with a flour tortilla
- Denver Omelette^$11.99
Smoked ham, house-roasted onions, green peppers and melted Jack and Cheddar.
- CYO Omelette^^$11.99
Scrambles (Online)
- Bacon Avocado Scramble$11.99
Eggs scrambled with hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh spinach, house roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado and pepper jack
- Tuscan Scramble$11.99
Eggs scrambled with our house-roasted onions, tomato, turkey, fresh spinach, mozzarella and Parmesan. Topped with tomatoes, avocado, basil pesto and fresh herbs.
- Colorado Jack Scramble$11.99
Eggs scrambled with smoked ham, green peppers, house-roasted tomatoes and onions. Topped with melted pepper jack and fresh herbs.
- Wisconsin Scramble$10.99
Eggs scrambled with Swiss, Jack, Cheddar and cream cheese, topped with fresh herbs.
Signatures (Online)
- Biscuit & Gravy$10.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style.
- Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, house-roasted onions, green chilis, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa or pork green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado.
- Breakfast Croissant$10.99
Scrambled eggs, diced ham and , Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese on a fluffy croissant.
- Deluxe Egg Sandwich$10.99
Fried eggs, hardwood-smoked bacon, smoked ham, Monterey Jack, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough.
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or pork green chili, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado and fresh herbs.
- 2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat$10.99
Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of hardwood-smoked bacon, smoked ham or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with English muffin.
- 2 Egg Breakfast no meat$7.49
Benedicts (Online)
- Eggs Benedict$11.49
Two poached eggs with smoked ham and fresh herbs all piled high on an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
- Hiker's Benedict$11.99
Two poached eggs with smoked ham, asparagus, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and tomatoes all piled high on an English muffin and topped with hardwood-smoked bacon and creamy hollandaise.
- Crab Cake Benedict$12.99
Two poached eggs with grilled lump crab cakes and tomato piled high on an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
- Parisian Benedict$11.99
Two poached eggs with smoked ham, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and melted Swiss piled high on a buttery croissant half, topped with creamy hollandaise and fresh herbs.
- Monterrey Benedict$11.99
Two poached eggs with hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh spinach, green chiles, roasted onions, and avocado piled high on our house-made jalapeno corn cake and topped with creamy hollandaise.
Skillets (Online)
- Texas Skillet^$11.99
Shaved steak, sweet red and green bell peppers, onions, house-roasted cremini mushrooms, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style.
- Cambridge Skillet^$11.99
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
- Mexican Skillet^$11.99
Chorizo, refried beans, green chiles, house-roasted tomatoes and onions on seasoned ranch potatoes. Topped with salsa or pork green chili, pepper jack and two eggs any style. Served with a flour tortilla.
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs^$11.99
Corned beef mixed with seasoned ranch potatoes and house-roasted onions. Topped with two eggs any style. Served with creamy hollandaise.
Lighter (Online)
- Avocado Toast^$10.99
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Avocado mash may be packaged separately.
- Chicken Avocado Omelette^$11.49
An egg-white omelette with all-natural chicken, green chiles, house-roasted tomatoes, onions, Jack and Cheddar, topped with fresh avocado. served with choice of side, salsa and an English muffin.
- Garden Frittata^$11.49
An open-faced omelet with green peppers, fresh spinach, house-roasted cremini mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with Jack and Cheddar. Served with choice of side and bread choice
- Mediterranean Frittata^$11.29
An open-faced, egg white omelet filled with all-natural chicken, house-roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and Parmesan. Served with dressed greens and an English muffin.
- Berry Steel-Cut Oatmeal^$10.29
Made to order, topped with fresh berries and granola.
- Avo Toast A La Carte^$8.59
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Avocado mash may be packaged separately.
Kid Menu (Online)
Sandwiches (Online)
- Classic Club$11.99
Layers of smoked ham, turkey, hickory bacon, Jack and Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled thick-cut, whole-grain bread.
- Reuben$11.99
Corned beef or turkey, melted Swiss, Thousand Island dressing and Bavarian sauerkraut on grilled rye.
- Arizona Turkey$11.99
Turkey, hardwood-smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, mayonnaise, Jack and Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
- Sandwich, Bac Chk Avo$11.99
All-natural chicken with Monterey Jack, hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun.
- Chicken Apple Walnut$11.99
A blend of all-natural chicken, apples, toasted walnuts, celery, mayonnaise and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce and tomato on grilled thick-cut, whole-grain bread.
Salads (Online)
- Cobb Salad^$10.99
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Greek Salad^$10.99
All-natural chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes, tossed with fresh mixed salad greens and our house made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
- Chicken Spinach Salad^$10.99
Spinach, all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, cranberries, raisins, bleu cheese, red onions, apples and toasted walnuts, tossed in our house made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
- Lunch Special Pick 2^$10.99
Sides (Online)
- Ranch Potatoes$3.49
- Dressed Greens$3.49
- Fresh Fruit$3.49+
- Grits$3.49+
- Oatmeal$3.49+
Served with raisins, cranberries, brown sugar and milk by request only.
- Soup$3.69+
- Egg (1)$2.19
- Egg (2)$3.49
- SD Bacon$3.99
- SD Sausage$3.99
- SD Ham$3.69
- SD Turkey Sausage$3.99
- SD Plant Sausage$5.29
- SD Chicken Breast$4.99
- SD 2 Crabcakes$8.19
- 1 French Toast^$3.99
- SD Biscuits & Gravy^$5.99
- Yogurt$3.49+
- Loaded Ranch Potatoes$5.49
Our traditional ranch potatoes with diced bacon, mixed cheese, and pork green chili on top.
- Kettle Chips$3.49
- Bread^$2.49
Extra
DRINKS Online-D
Drinks (Online)
- Apple Juice$4.49
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
- Chocolate Milk$4.29
- Coke$3.49
- Coke Zero$3.49
- Cold Brew (No Milk)$4.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Dr. Pepper$3.49
- Hazelnut Coffee$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Ice Coffee$4.19
- Iced Tea$3.49
- Kale Kicker$4.99
- Lemonade$3.49
- Milk 2%$4.29
- Premium Coffee$3.50
- Soda Water$0.50
- Sprite$3.49
- Sweet Tea$3.49