Axe and Ale House 155 Moore St
Food Menu
Appetizers
Ale House Sampler
Mega-Bavarian Pretzel, Fried Pickles, Mozzarella Sticks and Onion Rings served with marinara, beer cheese and our chipotle ranch
Shark Board
Our take on the charcuterie board includes salami, pepperoni, cherry tomato, green olives, chocolate covered almonds, cracker medley, and a variety of cheeses.
Loaded Nachos
"House Nachos, layered with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeno, red onions. Choose: Chicken, Pork or Chili"
Big Axe Pretzel
Mega, Bavarian-Pretzel, lightly salted served with beer cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
100% real mozzarella cheese, battered and fried to a golden brown perfection
Fried Pickles
Battered, golden fried sliced pickle chips served with a side of ranch dressing
Quesadilla
Crispy tortilla quesadillas choose: Chicken, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Smoked BBQ, Red Onion, Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Tex Mex- Chili, Onion, Diced Jalapeno, Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese
Sandwiches
The Smokey Pig
In-house smoked pulled pork piled on a golden bun topped with house made slaw and smothered in our bbq sauce served with fries or chips
Chicken Salad Sammy
Fresh chicken salad just like Mamaw used to make set atop lettuce and tomato served on a buttery croissant with fries or chips
The Chicken and Waffle
Classic waffle folded around fried chicken tenders drizzled with maple syrup and served with fries
Smokey Bird
Our in-house slow-smoked chicken slathered with house made Alabama white sauce with fries or chips
Classic Cuban
Our fresh sliced ham covered with our in house smoked pork and melted provolone cheese on a toasted roll with pickles and sweet-spicy mustard served with fries or chips
The Kitchen Sink
A hearty sandwich piled high with our hand sliced roast beef, ham, and turkey topped with bacon and covered in provolone lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, mayo and italian dressing served with chips or fries
The Italian
House sliced ham, provolone cheese on a bed of banana peppers , onions , lettuce , and tomato. Toasted and covered with house Italian Dressing served with fries or slaw
The BLT
Crispy bacon on lettuce, and tomato with mayo. A true classic!
The Club
fresh sliced ham, turkey, and crispy bacon topped with provolone cheese lettuce, tomato and onion and smothered with mayo.
Roast Beef
hand sliced roast beef piled high, lettuce, tomato and onion
Entrees
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Fresh Iceberg lettuce with ham, tomato, red onions topped with shredded cheese, bacon and fresh croutons
Southwest Salad
smoked chicken, fresh iceberg lettuce, roasted corn and black bean salsa, bacon, crumbled corn chips tossed in chipotle ranch and topped with shredded cheese
Side Salad
Same as our larger version salads just about 1/3 of the portion size
Sides
Fries
Golden Fried and Lightly Seasoned
Cole Slaw
Chicken Salad
Side of our Fresh chicken salad - chicken, almonds, white grapes, celery, sweet relish, mayo, salt and pepper
Onion Rings
Beer Battered, whole onions cut and golden fried to provide the perfect crunch
Baked Potato
Salt and butter rubbed large potatoes served hot with sour cream on the side
Potato Salad
Our version of this classic includes mustard, dill, red onion, relish and mayo
Desserts
Waffle Taco Smores
Marshmallow, Chocolate drizzle, Vanilla Ice Cream wrapped in a warm waffle topped with whipped cream.
Tru Fu
YES, that trufru. 1.5 oz cup of fresh raspberry, strawberry or blueberry fruit, covered in white and dark chocolate, hyper chilled and ready for you to enjoy! Try one today!
Ice Cream
Two Scoops, Chocolate or Vanilla ice cream, with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, raspberry, caramel, white chocolate, kiwi, blackberry, mango or cinnamon drizzle in a bowl or cone
Donut Holes
Warm donut holes covered in your choice of powdered sugar, strawberry, chocolate, raspberry, caramel, white chocolate, kiwi, blackberry, mango or cinnamon drizzle