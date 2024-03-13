Skip to Main content
Axie's Barbeque
Online Ordering Unavailable
Axie's Barbeque
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Plates
Favorites
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Meats By The Pound (ONLINE)
One Meat Plate
$14.00
Pick 1 meat + 2 sides
Two Meat Plate
$16.00
2 meats + 2 sides
Three Meat Plate
$18.00
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
$9.00
The "Axie" Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$9.00
Sausage Sandwich
$9.00
Pulled Rib Sandwich
$9.00
JJ's Spud
$6.00
Barracho Beans
$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Mac-n-Cheese
$3.00
Chips
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Blueberry Cobbler
$4.00
Pecan Pie
$4.00
Ice Cream
$3.00
Brisket
$28.00
Ribs (Approx. 3/lb)
$20.00
Sausage (pork & beef)
$16.00
Half Chicken
$9.00
Axie's Barbeque Location and Ordering Hours
(713) 859-6243
716 Avenue H, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Closed
All hours
