Ay Chihuahua Menu

Burritos

California Burrito

California Burrito

$9.00

Beef, French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$10.00

Beef, Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side

Caribbean Burrito

Caribbean Burrito

$10.00

Carne Asada (beef), Grilled Chicken or Tofu, Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side

Mexican Burrito

Mexican Burrito

$12.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Chicken or Tofu, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$12.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side

Classic Burrito or Bowl

Classic Burrito or Bowl

$9.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Chicken, Chorizo (Pork), Tofu or Carnitas (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

Breakfast California Burrito

Breakfast California Burrito

$6.00

Tortas

TORTA MEXICAN SANDWICH

TORTA MEXICAN SANDWICH

$11.00

Mexican Sandwichmade of Chicken Milanese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.

Sopes

Sopes (3)

Sopes (3)

$12.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.

Street Tacos

Tacos (4)

Tacos (4)

$11.00

Carne Asada (Beef) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.

Mix Tacos (4)

Mix Tacos (4)

$11.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Grande

Quesadilla Grande

$9.50

Carne Asada (beef) served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Carne Asada, and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.

Nachos

Nachos Grandes

Nachos Grandes

$10.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.

Nachos no meat

Nachos no meat

$10.00

Fries

Fries

Fries

$1.50+

Crispy and delicious

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$10.00

Beef Franks, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Pink Sauce, Real Bacon Crumbs on top of a large size French Fries

Sides

Guacamole

$5.00+

Try The Best Guacamole in America

Authentic Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side of Yellow Plantains (Slices)

$5.00

Sweet Ripe Yellow Plantains

Beans

$2.00+

Abuelita Style Beans

Guac and Chips

$7.50

The Perfect Appetizer

Flautas

Flautas (Taquitos) Chicken

Flautas (Taquitos) Chicken

$10.00

5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side

Flautas (Taquitos) Chesse

$10.00

5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side

Flautas (Taquitos) Assorted

$10.00

5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side

Empanadas

Empanadas Single

$1.80

Crispy on the outside, Soft in the inside

Empanadas Dozen

$18.00

Dessert

Wafflle Churro

Wafflle Churro

$5.00

Just Because!

Maduros Covered with Dulce de leche

Maduros Covered with Dulce de leche

$5.00

Sweet life

Breakfast Menu

American Coffee

American Coffee

$0.99+
Cafe de Olla

Cafe de Olla

$2.50+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50+
Bacon - Egg and Cheese

Bacon - Egg and Cheese

$3.50
Sausage - Egg and Cheese

Sausage - Egg and Cheese

$3.50
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00
Toasted Bagel with Butter

Toasted Bagel with Butter

$2.50
Homestyle Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

Homestyle Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$4.99

Pancakes- Bacon and Eggs Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Pancakes - Sausage and Eggs Breakfast Platter

$7.99
Chilaquiles Verdes with Two Eggs

Chilaquiles Verdes with Two Eggs

$8.00
Chilaquiles Rojos with Two Eggs

Chilaquiles Rojos with Two Eggs

$8.00

Breakfast Torta

$7.00

Sincronizada

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Breakfast California Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50

Bebidas

Batidos-Shakes

Batidos - Shakes

$5.00

Batidos Con Leche

Sodas

Canada Dry 20 fl oz

$3.00

Coke 12 fl oz Can

$1.50

Coke 20 Fl oz Btl

$3.00

Diet Coke 20 Fl oz

$3.00

Inca Kola 20 fl oz

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

Sprite 20 Fl oz

$3.00

Tropicana Apple Juice 12 fl oz

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice 12 fl oz

$3.00

Sprite 12 Fl oz Can

$1.50

Inca Kola 12 fl oz

$1.50

Water Poland Spring 17 fl oz

$1.00

Apple & Eve Orange Juice 10 fl oz

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind 12 fl oz

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarn 12 fl oz

$3.00

Canada Dry 12fl oz Can

$1.50

Squirt 20Fl Oz Btl

$3.00

Sunkist Orange 20Fl Oz Btl

$3.00

Welsh Grape 20 Fl Oz Btl

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea 20 Fl Oz Btl

$3.00

Mountain Dew 12 Fl Oz Can

$1.50

Jarritos Lime 12.5 Fl Oz Glass Btl

$3.00

Coca Cola Glass Btl

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Cucumber, Lime and Chia Seeds

$3.00+

Lime, Cucumber, Chia Seeds

Horchata

Horchata

$3.00+

Milk, Cinnamon and Vainilla

Horchata con Fresa

Horchata con Fresa

$4.00+

Horchata with an Strawberry Twist

Snacks

Doritos Nacho-Cheese

Doritos Nacho-Cheese

$0.75
Lay's Barbecue Chips

Lay's Barbecue Chips

$0.75

Cheetos

$0.75

Doritos Cool Ranch

$0.75

Fritos

$0.75

Famous Amos Cookies

$0.75

Lays Classics

$0.75

Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

$0.75