Burritos
California Burrito
Beef, French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
Baja Burrito
Beef, Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side
Caribbean Burrito
Carne Asada (beef), Grilled Chicken or Tofu, Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side
Mexican Burrito
Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Chicken or Tofu, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.
Fajita Burrito
Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side
Classic Burrito or Bowl
Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Chicken, Chorizo (Pork), Tofu or Carnitas (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Breakfast California Burrito
Tortas
Sopes
Street Tacos
Quesadillas
Nachos
Fries
Sides
Flautas
Flautas (Taquitos) Chicken
5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side
Flautas (Taquitos) Chesse
Flautas (Taquitos) Assorted
