Ay Chihuahua Main Ave.
Ay Chihuahua Menu
Burritos
California Carne Asada Burrito
Beef, French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
California Chicken Burrito
French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
California Chorizo Burrito
French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
California Tofu Burrito
French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
Baja Carne Asada Burrito
Beef, Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side
Baja Chicken Burrito
Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side
Baja Tofu Burrito
Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side
Caribbean Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada (beef), Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side
Caribbean Grilled Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side
Caribbean Burrito Tofu
Tofu, Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side
Mexican Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada (Beef) , Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.
Mexican Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.
Mexican Tofu Burrito
Tofu, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.
Fajita Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side
Fajita Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side
Fajita Burrito Carnitas
Carnitas (pork), Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side
Fajita Burrito Tofu
Tofu, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side
Classic Burrito or Bowl Carne Asada
Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Chicken, Chorizo (Pork), Tofu or Carnitas (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Classic Burrito or Bowl Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Classic Burrito or Bowl Carnitas
Carnitas (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Classic Burrito or Bowl Mexican Chorizo
Mexican Chorizo (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Classic Burrito or Bowl Tofu
Tofu, Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Breakfast California Burrito
Tortas
TORTA Chicken Milanese
Mexican Sandwichmade of Chicken Milanese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.
TORTA Beef Milanese
Beef Milanese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.
TORTA Eggplant Milanese
Breaded Eggplant, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.
Sopes
Sopes de Carne Asada (3)
Carne Asada (Beef), Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.
Sopes de Pollo (3)
Chicken (Tinga Style), Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.
Sopes de Chorizo (3)
Chorizo (Pork) Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.
Sopes de Carnitas (3)
Carnitas (Pork, Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.
Sopes de Tofu (3)
Tofu, Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.
Street Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada (4)
Carne Asada (Beef) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.
Tacos of Grilled Chicken (4)
Chicken on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.
Tacos of Carnitas (pork) (4)
Carnitas (Pork) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.
Tacos of Chorizo (pork) (4)
Chorizo (Pork) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.
Tacos of Tofu (4)
Tofu on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.
Mix Tacos (4)
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Grande Carne Asada
Carne Asada (beef) served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Carne Asada, and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.
Quesadilla Grande Chicken
Chicken served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Chicken (Tinga Style), and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.
Quesadilla Grande Carnitas
Carnitas (Pork) served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Carnitas (pork), and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.
Quesadilla Grande Chorizo
Chorizo (Pork) 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Chorizo (pork), and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.
Quesadilla Grande Just Cheese
12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Lots of Mozzarella Cheese , and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.
Sincronizada
Ham, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Peppers between Two 10'' Flour Tortillas.
Nachos
Nachos of Carne Asada
Carne Asada (Beef), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.
Nachos of Chicken
Chicken (tinga style), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.
Nachos of Carnitas
Carnitas (pork), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.
Nachos of Chorizo
Chorizo (pork), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.
Nachos of Tofu
Tofu, Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.
Nachos no meat
Fries
Mexican Fun- Fries!! Carne Asada
Beef, French Fries Toped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Carne Asada, Real Bacon Crumbs and Fresh Sliced Jalapenos.
Mexican Fun- Fries!! Carnitas (pork)
Carnitas (Pork), French Fries Toped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Carnitas (pork), Real Bacon Crumbs and Fresh Sliced Jalapenos.
Mexican Fun- Fries!! Chorizo (pork)
Chorizo (Pork), French Fries Toped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo (pork), Real Bacon Crumbs and Fresh Sliced Jalapenos.
Fries
Crispy and delicious
Salchipapas
Beef Franks, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Pink Sauce, Real Bacon Crumbs on top of a large size French Fries
Sides
Flautas
Flautas (Taquitos) Chicken
5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side
Flautas (Taquitos) Chesse
5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side
Flautas (Taquitos) Assorted
5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side