Ay Chihuahua Menu

Burritos

California Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Beef, French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.

California Chicken Burrito

$9.00

French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.

California Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.

California Tofu Burrito

$9.00

French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.

Baja Carne Asada Burrito

$10.00

Beef, Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side

Baja Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side

Baja Tofu Burrito

$10.00

Authentic Mexican Rice, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped on a 12" Flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade hot red sauce on the side

Caribbean Carne Asada Burrito

$10.00

Carne Asada (beef), Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side

Caribbean Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Chicken, Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side

Caribbean Burrito Tofu

$10.00

Tofu, Authentic Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fried Yellow Plantains, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with Homemade Red Sauce and Sour Cream on the side

Mexican Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Carne Asada (Beef) , Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.

Mexican Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.

Mexican Tofu Burrito

$12.00

Tofu, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese and Fresh Avocado Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and Sour Cream on the side.

Fajita Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side

Fajita Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side

Fajita Burrito Carnitas

$12.00

Carnitas (pork), Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side

Fajita Burrito Tofu

$12.00

Tofu, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Wrapped on a 12'' Flour Tortilla, Served with French Fries, Ketchup and Homemade Red Sauce on the side

Classic Burrito or Bowl Carne Asada

$9.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Grilled Chicken, Chorizo (Pork), Tofu or Carnitas (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

Classic Burrito or Bowl Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

Classic Burrito or Bowl Carnitas

$9.00

Carnitas (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

Classic Burrito or Bowl Mexican Chorizo

$0.00+

Mexican Chorizo (Pork), Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

Classic Burrito or Bowl Tofu

$9.00

Tofu, Authentic Mexican Rice, Abuelita Style Beans, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

Breakfast California Burrito

$6.00

Tortas

TORTA Chicken Milanese

$11.00

Mexican Sandwichmade of Chicken Milanese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.

TORTA Beef Milanese

$11.00

Beef Milanese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.

TORTA Eggplant Milanese

$11.00

Breaded Eggplant, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Shredded Cheese, Fresh Onions, Rajas (Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers), Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on a toasted roll.

Sopes

Sopes de Carne Asada (3)

$12.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.

Sopes de Pollo (3)

$12.00

Chicken (Tinga Style), Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.

Sopes de Chorizo (3)

$12.00

Chorizo (Pork) Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.

Sopes de Carnitas (3)

$12.00

Carnitas (Pork, Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.

Sopes de Tofu (3)

$12.00

Tofu, Refried Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocado, Tomato, on a Deep Fried Corn Sope. Served with our Homemade Green and Red Sauce on the side.

Street Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada (4)

$11.00

Carne Asada (Beef) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.

Tacos of Grilled Chicken (4)

$11.00

Chicken on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.

Tacos of Carnitas (pork) (4)

$11.00

Carnitas (Pork) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.

Tacos of Chorizo (pork) (4)

$11.00

Chorizo (Pork) on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.

Tacos of Tofu (4)

$11.00

Tofu on a soft corn tortilla, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with fresh juicy limes, homemade green and red sauce on the side.

Mix Tacos (4)

$11.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Grande Carne Asada

$9.50

Carne Asada (beef) served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Carne Asada, and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.

Quesadilla Grande Chicken

$9.50

Chicken served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Chicken (Tinga Style), and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.

Quesadilla Grande Carnitas

$9.50

Carnitas (Pork) served in a 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Carnitas (pork), and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.

Quesadilla Grande Chorizo

$9.50

Chorizo (Pork) 12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Chorizo (pork), and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.

Quesadilla Grande Just Cheese

$9.50

12" Flour Tortilla, filled with Lots of Mozzarella Cheese , and served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico and Homemade Red Sauce on the side.

Sincronizada

$9.00

Ham, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Peppers between Two 10'' Flour Tortillas.

Nachos

Nachos of Carne Asada

$10.00

Carne Asada (Beef), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.

Nachos of Chicken

$10.00

Chicken (tinga style), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.

Nachos of Carnitas

$10.00

Carnitas (pork), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.

Nachos of Chorizo

$10.00

Chorizo (pork), Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.

Nachos of Tofu

$10.00

Tofu, Beans, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Pico on top of Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips.

Nachos no meat

$10.00

Fries

Mexican Fun- Fries!! Carne Asada

$7.99Out of stock

Beef, French Fries Toped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Carne Asada, Real Bacon Crumbs and Fresh Sliced Jalapenos.

Mexican Fun- Fries!! Carnitas (pork)

$7.99Out of stock

Carnitas (Pork), French Fries Toped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Carnitas (pork), Real Bacon Crumbs and Fresh Sliced Jalapenos.

Mexican Fun- Fries!! Chorizo (pork)

$7.99Out of stock

Chorizo (Pork), French Fries Toped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo (pork), Real Bacon Crumbs and Fresh Sliced Jalapenos.

Fries

$1.50+

Crispy and delicious

Salchipapas

$10.00

Beef Franks, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Pink Sauce, Real Bacon Crumbs on top of a large size French Fries

Sides

Guacamole

$5.00+

Try The Best Guacamole in America

Authentic Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side of Yellow Plantains (Slices)

$5.00

Sweet Ripe Yellow Plantains

Beans

$2.00+

Abuelita Style Beans

Guac and Chips

$7.50

The Perfect Appetizer

Flautas

Flautas (Taquitos) Chicken

$10.00

5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side

Flautas (Taquitos) Chesse

$10.00

5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side

Flautas (Taquitos) Assorted

$10.00

5 Crispy Taquitos, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour cream, Avocado, and tomato. With your choice of salsa on the side

Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$1.80

Crispy on the outside, Soft in the inside

Chicken Empanadas

$1.80

Crispy on the outside, Soft in the inside

Cheese Empanadas

$1.80

Crispy on the outside, Soft in the inside

Pizza Flavored Empanadas

$1.80

Crispy on the outside, Soft in the inside

Empanadas Dozen

$18.00

Empanadas Doz

$18.00

Dessert

Wafflle Churro

$5.00

Just Because!

Maduros Covered with Dulce de leche

$5.00

Sweet life

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Cafe D'e Olla

$2.50+

American Coffee

$1.50+

American coffee, Cafe de Olla or Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Bagel Bacon-Egg_Cheese

$3.99

Bagel Sausage-Egg_Cheese

$3.99

Bagel Egg & Cheese

$3.99
Pancakes Stack of 3

$4.99

Bebidas

Cafe D' Olla

$2.50

Bebidas

Smoothies

$6.00

Batidos Con Leche

Slushies

$5.00

Batidos Con Agua

Sodas

Canada Dry 20 fl oz

$3.00

Coke 12 fl oz Can

$1.50

Coke 20 Fl oz Can

$3.00

Diet Coke 20 Fl oz

$3.00

Inca Kola 20 fl oz

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

Sprite 20 Fl oz

$3.00

Tropicana Apple Juice 12 fl oz

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice 12 fl oz

$3.00

Sprite 12 Fl oz Can

$1.00

Inca Kola 12 fl oz

$1.50

Water Poland Spring 17 fl oz

$1.00

Apple & Eve Orange Juice 10 fl oz

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind 12 fl oz

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarn 12 fl oz

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca de Limon, Pepino and Chia Seeds

$3.00+

Lime, Cucumber, Chia Seeds

Horchata

$3.00+

Milk, Cinnamon and Vainilla

Horchata con Fresa

$4.00+

Horchata with an Strawberry Twist

Snacks

Doritos Nacho-Cheese

$0.75
Lay's Barbecue Chips

$0.75

Cheetos

$0.75

Doritos Cool Ranch

$0.75

Fritos

$0.75

Famous Amos Cookies

$0.75