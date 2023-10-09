Ay Por Dios! Mexican Bistro 431 West Franklin Street
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
Ay Por Dios Tasting
2 chicken empanadas, 1 seafood quesadilla, 2 chiquen taquitos, 2 refried bean sopes, side of salsa tatemada.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Chicken taquitos, crema mexicana, tomato, lettuce and guacamole salsa.
Table Side Cesar Salad
Little gem lettuce, tortilla crutones, parmessan cheese, dijon.
Por Dios Guacamole
Organic avocado, lime, tomato, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, pomegranate.
Queso Fundido
Malted oaxaca cheese, topped with mexican chorizo sausage.
Camarones Gio
Easy peel shrimp sauteed in buttrt with mexican guajillo chile and garlic.
Empanadas Trio
A mix order of three flour dough pockets, vegetarian, chicken tinga and beef. served with a side of chimichurri. Mushrooms, patatoes, carrots, onions, bell peppers and oaxaca cheese.
Exquites
Organic corn kernel, doritos, cotija cheese, sour creme, cilantro, onions and radish.
Street Corn
Corn on the cobb dressed in mayonnaise, queso fresco and chile piquin.
Wagyu Burger & Parmesan Truffle Fries
Wagyu patty, brioche bun, LTOs, american cheese, caramelized onions, truffle cream, lechuga romana, tomato and jalapeno grill, with parmesan truffle fries.
Ceviche Torre de Mariscos
Succulent shrimp, salomon and tuna marinated in a citrus salsa layered in a tower topped with sliced avocado.
Ceviche Mixto
A delicious mix of juicy shrimp, mahi fish, red onions, cilantro, jalapenos all marinated in lime juice finished with fresh sliced avocado.
Tuna Tostadas
Corn tostada topped with a chipotle aioli spread, sushi grade yellowfin tuna, sesame seed, soy sauce reduction, pickled onions and chopped cucumbers.
Sopa de Tortilla
Chicken broth base, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, crema, queso fresco and avocado.
TACOS
Asada Tacos
Char grilled angus skirt steak topped with melted chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, sliced avocado.
Cochinita Pibil Tacos
Pork confit marinated in a citrus annatto paste wrapped in banana leaves, slowly roasted. topped with pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos and a side of black beans.
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Shredded chicken braised in a smoky chipotle adobo, served with onions, cilantro, fresh lime, radishes.
Pollo Pastor Tacos
Grilled chicken marinated in guajillo chile and mexican herb paste. topped with caramelized pineapple salsa, fresh limes and radishes.
Camaron Tacos
Breaded shrimp, cabbage, chipotle mayo aioli, pico de mango relish.
Tacos Hay Por Dios
Abuela's Fish Tacos
Dark beer battered fried mahi mahi with little gem lettuce, pickled red onions, radishes, fresh lime.
Al Pastor Tacos
Pork strips in am adobo and mexican spice marinate, topped cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Campechanos Tacos
Steak and mexican homemade chorizo, topped with cilantro and onions.
Carnitas Tacos
Pork confit marinated in a naranja agria marinate, topped with red pickled onions and cilantro.
SUSHI HAND
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura shrimp, rice plantains, cream cheese and chipotle aioli.
Salmon Roll Fresh
Cucumber, cream cheese, salmon cracklings and spicy tampico dressing.
Lucky Tuna
Ahi tuna, fried rice, avocado and black caviar.
Tropical Salmon
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, mango and seaweed.
Spicy Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, spicy tampico dressing and black sesame seed.
Vegetarian Sushi
Avocado, green asparagus, black sesame, chipotle.
SEAFOOD
Pescado Frito
Fried whole red snapper fish, served with papas brava and a mango, pomegranate, candied walnuts, red onions and maracuya vinaigrette side salad.
Langosta Rellena
Main lobster stuffed with shrimp marinated with mexican spices, served with freshly roasted corn, cilantro rice, melted butter and parsley.
Salmon Entree
Grilled salmon topped with herb butter and capers topped with sliced mango, avocado, mixed bell peppers, pomegranate, crispy tortilla and cilantro served over mashed potatoes.
Salmon Espinacas
Grilled salmon, sauteed spinach drizzled in a lemon and dill sauce, served with mashed potatoes.
Snapper Zarandeado
Grilled butterflied red snapper marinated in mexican spices served with papas brava and cilantro rice.
Huachinango
Grilled red snapper cooked in a homemade salsa, spinach al ajillo and mashed potatoes.
Shrimp Chile Relleno
Apoblano peppers stuffed with sauteed shrimp, caramelized onions, bell peppers, oaxaca cheese, covered in white truffle sauce, topped with pomegranate and parsley.
Camarones Ay Por Dios
Butterglied grilled shrimp in a mexican spice marinate served with rice and a side salad.
ENTREES
Cochinita Pibil Entree
Pork confit marinated in a citrus annatto paste wrapped in banana leaves, slowly roasted. topped with pickles red onions, fresh jalapenos and a side of black beans.
Fettuccine Veracruz
Pasta cooked in a delicious red tomato sauce with capers, kalamata olives, parsley and fresh oregano topped with a grilled NY strip steak glazed with rosemary and chimichurri.
White Truffle Carbonara
Fresh pasta, heritage pork, parmesan cheese and a white truffle cream.
Pollo a la Plancha
Char grilled chicken marinated in mexican spices sauteed with onions, bell peppers served with cilantro, rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Grilled marinated skirt steak, roasted corn, chiles toreados, served with salad, roasted green onions, chimichurri, refries beans and fresh tortillas.
Parilla Ay Por Dios
Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, shrimp and pork ribs, served with two orders of cilantro, rice, beans, queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos, chimichurri and fresh tortillas.
Tomahawk 35oz
Grilled and glazed 35 oz Tomahawk steak served with papas bravas and mexican chimichurri sparrows.
Mar y Tierra
Hay Por Dios Chopped Salad
Carnitas
Pork confit served with a side of pickled onions, pico de gallo, served with a side of rice, black beans and homemade corn tortillas.
Tlayuda
A large tortilla topped with a oaxaca asiento, black beans, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, topped with the protein of your choice.
Tulum
Grilled NY Strip steak, jumbo shrimps, marinated, served with papas bravas, glazed baby carrots and chimichurri.
La Isla
Grilled marinated filet mignon with grilled lobster tail, roasted yellow corn, cilantro rice and chimichurri.
Cowbow Ribeye
Bone in rib-eye grilled topped with a homemade herb and truffle butter, served with white rice and papas bravas.
VEGETARIAN
Enchiladas de Vegetables
Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed zecchini, corn, bell pepperd and onion, the covered with a salsa spinach sauce. served with white rice.
Sopes
Corn patty topped with black beans, lettuce, salsa, queso fresco, crema, onions, radish.
Enchiladas de Espinacas
Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed spinach, corn, tomato and onion covered in spinach sauce.
Vegan Quesadilla
Wild mushrooms, sauteed in epazote herb, garlic and chile serrano, served with a side of rice.
Vegetarian Burrito Bowl
Rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, cucumber roasted corn, tomatoes, crumbled queso fresco, onions, sour cream.
SIDES
DESSERTS
ENCHILADAS Y BURRITOS
Enchiladas Suizas
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken covered in a creamy tomatillo salsa topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions and radishes.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled a delicious mix of sauteed zucchini, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach all covered in a spinach salsa topped with queso fresco, sour cream and radishes.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp with bell peppers and onions covered with a creamy chipotle salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo. served with a side of cilantro rice.
Enchiladas Chipotle
Tree chicken enchiladas served in a creamy chipotle sauce, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiadas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas in mole poblano, topped with sesame seed, queso fresco, sour cream red onions and a side of rice.
Burrito Cochinita Pibil
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pork confit, pickled onions, guacamole and cheese dip.
Burrito Bowl
Rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, cucumber roasted corn, tomatoes, crumbled queso fresco, onions, sour cream.
Ay Por Dios Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mexican homemade chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and mexican crema.
SALADS
BIRRIA MENU
Birria Fries
Bed of seasoned fries topped with our braised beef, cheese dip, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
Birria Empanadas
Four braise beef birria empanadas, served with a side of consome dipping.
Quesabirria Tacos
An order of three delicious braised beef tacos on corn tortilla, with oaxaca cheese, red onions and cilantro, served with consome.
Birria Dinner
Our braised beef with rice, beans and our fresh corn tortilla.
Tapatio Ramen
Our braised beef broth and consome in our tapatio ramen bowl.
PANCAKES
Blueberries
Four blueberry pancakes topped with whip cream, seasonal fruits, powder sugar, served with agave nectar.
Nutella
Four pancakes with a hazelnut chocolate spread, topped with whip cream, seasonal fruits, powder sugar, served with agave nectar.
Bannana
Gluteen free oats, banana pancakes with seasonal fruits.
Oreo French Toast
Whit chocolate sauce, dark chocolate sauce, oreo cookies and whip cream.
MARGARITAS
House Margarita
Tequila Jimador, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave. Lime, Raspberry, Peach, Mango, Passion fruit.
Black Margarita
Jimador tequila infused charcoa, strawberry pure, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, orange juice, agave black lava salt.
No Te Rajes(Spicy)
Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, watermelon pulp, fresh lime juice, jalapeno syrup.
Apapacho
Caribbean
Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, coconut creeme, orange juice, malibu, agave.
Presta Pa'la Orquesta
Millonaria
Clase azul tequila reposado, grand marnier, fresh lime juice, star anis, agave.
Guava-Mint
Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, peach liqueur, guava pulp, fresh mint.
Coco
Hibiscus
No Te Rajes
Blood
Jimador tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice fresh, hibiscus concentrate, agave, black lava salt.
COCKTAILS
Barbie
Jimador tequila, grapefuit liqueur, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave, grapefruit foam.
Oaxaca Mule
Casa amigos mezcal, ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, aromatic bitter.
Tulum Paradise
Rum with coconut, peach liqueur, coconut cream, fresh lime juice, japanese melon liqueur, molecular caviar.
Chaman
Casa amigosmezcal, elderflowers french liqueur, drambuie, grapefruit liqueur, fresh lime juice, lemon grass syrup, orange bitter.
Curandero
Whiskey bourbon, ginger, fresh lime juice, sage syrup, club soda.
Garden Tonic
Gin tanqueray, slice cucumber, rosmary, tonic water.
Obsession
Gim bombay saphire, berries, cinnamon syrup, tonic water.
Espresso Martini
Vodka, coffe liquor, coffe express, cocoa bitters, agave, chocolate popcorn.
Maria Felix
Vodka, chamboard, lime juice fresh, raspberry pulp, egg wuite, cinnamon syrup.
Carajillo
Licor 43, colombian coffe express.
Carajillo Por Dios
Licor 43, iris cream, colombian coffe express, marshmallow.
Bloody Maria
Ketel one, tomato juice, lemon juice, petroleo.
Que Chido
Ay Wey
CERVEZA
DRAFT
BOTTLES
WINE
ESPUMOSO
CHAMPAGNE
LIQUOR
TEQUILA SHOT
Clase azul reposado
Clase azul Añejo
Clase azul Extra Añejo
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Reposado
Casa Dragones Añejo
Casa Dragones Tequila Joven
Casa Noble Marques Añejo
Mandala reposado
Mandala añejo
Mandala Extra Añejo
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la familia Extra Añejo
Cincoro Añejo
Cincoro Extra Añejo
Maestro dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo
1800 reposado
1800 añejo
1800 cristalino Añejo
Don julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942 Añejo
Patron silver
Patron reposado
Patron Añejo
Herradura Ulltra Añejo
Herradura Selección Suoprema Extra Añejo
Casa amigos silver
Casa amigos reposado
Casa amigos añejo
Clase Azul Gold
Patron Anejo 7 Years
Gran Patron Burdeos
MEZCAL SHOT
WHISKEY SHOT
Johnnie walker blue label
Johnnie walker double black
Johnnie walker green label
Johnnie walker black label
Chivas regal 12
Chivas regal 18
The Glenlivet
Wild Turkey
Woodford reserve
Woodford reserve double Oaked
Markers Mark
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Gentleman
Jameson
Buchanans
Dewars
Johnnie walker gold reserve
Johnnie walker Odyssey
The Glenlivet 18 y
The Glenlivet 25 y
COGNAC SHOT
TEQUILA BOTELLA
Clase azul reposado
Clase azul Añejo
Clase azul Extra Añejo
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Reposado
Casa Dragones Añejo
Casa Dragones Tequila Joven
Casa Noble Marques Añejo
Mandala reposado
Mandala añejo
Mandala Extra Añejo
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la familia Extra Añejo
Cincoro Añejo
Cincoro Extra Añejo
Maestro dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo
1800 reposado
1800 añejo
1800 cristalino Añejo
Don julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942 Añejo
Patron silver
Patron reposado
Patron Añejo
Herradura Ulltra Añejo
Herradura Selección Suoprema Extra Añejo
Casa amigos silver
Casa amigos reposado
Casa amigos añejo
Clase Azul Gold
Patron Anejo 7 Years
Gran Patron Burdeos
Juan in a Million Extra Anejo
Pintoresco Anejo
Don Julio Rosado
MEZCAL BOTELLA
WHISKEY BOTELLA
Johnnie walker blue label
Johnnie walker double black
Johnnie walker green label
Johnnie walker black label
Chivas regal 12
Chivas regal 18
The Glenlivet
Wild Turkey
Woodford reserve
Woodford reserve double Oaked
Markers Mark
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Gentleman
Jameson
Buchannans 12 Y
Dewars
Johnnie walker gold reserve
Johnnie walker Odyssey
The Glenlivet 18 y
The Glenlivet 25 y
Ma Callan Rare Cask
COGNAC BOTELLA
CHAMPAGNE
LUNCH MENU
Ay Por Dios Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mexican homemade chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and mexican crema.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken, rice, cheese dip and roasted pineapple teriyaki sauce.
Enchiladas Toxicas
Two chicken enchiladas served with green creamy tomatillo sauce. served with a side of rice.
Enchilada Poblana
Two chicken enchiladas in mole poblano, topped with sesame seed, queso fresco, sour cream red onions and a side of rice.
Enchilada Chipotle
Two chicken enchiladas served in a creamy chipotle sauce, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Cochinita Pibil
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pork confit, pickled onions, guacamole and cheese dip.
Chicken Burrito
Rice, beans, pico de gallo and grilled chicken. served with a side of papas bravas.
Luch Fajita
All sizzling fajitas are prepared with sauteed bell peppers and onions. served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream. comes with a side of flour tortilla.