Entrées / Platos Fuertes

Chile Relleno Plate
$25.00
Pescado A LA Veracruzana
$48.00

Pan seared Halibut, garlic, green and red peppers, capers, olives, cilantro, fresh tomatoes, white wine sauce, roasted potatoes

Chicken Breast Fajitas
$28.00

Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime

Shrimp Fajitas
$30.00

Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo
$28.00

Grilled traditional garlic-marinated shrimp served with rice and avocado

Chile Relleno Skirt Steak
$60.00

Grilled 12 oz Ribeye, chile poblano, mexican cheeses, potato filling, salsa pasilla, crema

Tomahawk and Lobster
$160.00

Chile rubber tomahawk steak and cut tableside, paired with butter-poached lobster

Enchiladas
$22.00

chicken or cheese, salsa verde, crema, crema, radish and onions

Molcajete Ay Ay Ay!
$48.00

Shrimp, steak, chicken, cactus, stuffed peppers, green onions, panela cheese and salsa

Hanger Steak Fajitas
$34.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions And Lime

Para La Mesa

Warm Tortilla Chips and Salsas
$8.00

House-made salsa Verde, roasted Chipotle, Habanero

Queso Fundido
$14.00

Melted Oaxacan and Monterey cheese topped with tomatillos

Memelas De Birria
$18.00

Two corn masa cakes, braised birria, refried beans, crema, queso fresco, salsa

Taquitos Dorados
$14.00

Chorizo and potato taquitos, avocado salsa, crema, salsa verde

Tostadas De Tinga
$13.00

Oyster mushroom tinga, refried beans, cashew crema, avocado

Ceviche De Camaron
$16.00

Shrimp, lime, grapefruit, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cucumber cilantro

Corn Esquites
$12.00

Roasted corn, mayo, lime, and cotija cheese

Ensalada Cesar
$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, Caesar dressing, pumpkin seeds, red onions, radish, parmesan cheese

Strawberry Spinach Salad
$14.00

Spinach, strawberries, panela cheese, red onions, raisins, pecans, strawberry vinaigrette

Al Pastor Tacos
$14.00

Marinated pork, pineapple, salsa, pickled onions, cilantro

Roasted Chicken Tacos
$14.00

Chile spice grilled chicken, pickled peppers, avocado pico, cilantro

Pescado Tacos
$15.00

Grilled fish or beer battered, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro

Birria Tacos
$18.00

Birria, pickled onion, cilantro

Tortilla Soup
$14.00

Tortilla, avocado, panela cheese, chile pasilla, crema, cilatro

Steak Tacos
$20.00
Quesabirrias
$23.00
Shrimp Tacos
$16.00

Guacamole

$14.00

made fresh to order, avocado, onions, cilantro,tomatoes, lime

Burritos

Steak Burrito
$20.00
Chicken Burrito
$18.00
Shrimp Burrito
$20.00
Al Pastor Burrito
$18.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers W/fries
$10.00
Cheese Quesadillas
$8.00
Side Of Fruit (Orange & Berries)
$8.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$8.00
Chicken Taco W/Rice & Beans
$9.00
Side Of Fries
$5.00

Desserts

Choco Flan
$10.00
Churros
$12.00
2 Ice Cream Scoops
$8.00
Flan
$10.00

Sides

Side of Beans
$4.00
Ala Carte Steak Taco
$8.00
Side of Eggs
$5.00
Ala Carte Al Pastor Taco
$6.00
Ala Carte Fish Taco
$7.00
Ala Carte Shrimp Taco
$7.00
Ala Carte Chix Taco
$6.00
Side of Homemade Corn Tortillas
$4.00
Side of Rice And Beans
$7.00
Side de Tomatillos Salsa
$3.00
Side de Chipotle Salsa
$3.00
Side de Habanero Salsa
$3.00
Side de Avocado
$4.00
Side de Crema
$3.00
Side de Fries
$6.00
Side of Rice
$4.00
Side of Chile Toreados
$4.00
Side of Chips

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Pozole Jalisco Style

Pork broth seasoned with chiles and spices, white hominy, lettuce, radish, onion, toasted oregano. Served with corn tostadas and lime

AyAyAy! Desayuno
$20.00

3 farm fresh eggs cooked any style served with beans, pico de gallo, roasted potatoes, and your choice of bacon or chorizo

Chilaquiles
$17.00

Homemade corn chips topped with salsa verde or roja, onions, Mexican blend cheeses, 2 fried eggs served with refried beans, crema

Rancheros
$13.00

2 fresh farm eggs sunny side up, corn tortillas, refried beans, ranchero sauce, pico, and cheese

Dulce De Leche French Toast
$13.00

Sweet milk, caramel topping, fresh berries

Churro Pancakes
$13.00

Cinnamon sugar churro pancakes, syrup, butter

Mango Granola Fruit Bowl
$19.00

Homemade granola, yogurt, fresh mangoes, berries

Chile Relleno Breakfast Burrito
$15.00

Flour tortilla, chile relleno, potatoes, homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs

Chia & Coconut Milk Granola Bowl
$22.00

Dragon Fruit, Kiwi, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries And Honey

N/A Drinks

Cans

coke
$5.00
coke zero
$5.00
sprite
$5.00
fresca
$5.00
squirt
$5.00

Bottles

Mexican Coke
$7.00
Topo Chico
$5.00
Aqua Panna 500 ml
$5.00
Aqua Panna 1 ltr (Tall)
$7.50

Juices

Orange Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Instant Coffee
$5.00
Hot Tea
$5.00

Wine Menu

Reds

Pinot Noir Angeline
$8.00

Whites

Chardonay Angeline
$8.00

Sparkling

Brut Borrasca
$8.00

Beer Menu

Bottled Beers

corona
$7.00
corona premier
$7.00
pacifico
$7.00
modelo
$7.00
negra modelo
$7.00
xx lager
$7.00
michelob Ultra
$6.00
blue moon
$6.00
angry orchard
$6.00

Cocktails

Agave

Margarita
$15.00
Paloma
$16.00
AyAyAy! Mi Cazuela
$22.00
Sabor A Mi
$16.00
La Llorona
$16.00
Besame Mucho
$16.00
Amor Eterno
$16.00

Gins

La Bikina
$18.00
Si Nos Dejan
$18.00

Bourbons

Mi Gusto Es
$18.00
El Rey
$18.00

Desserts

Que Carajillo
$18.00
Dulce Amor
$18.00

Vodka

Moscow Mule
$15.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Grey Goose
$15.00
Titos
$13.00
Smirnoff
$11.00

Gin

Hendrick's
$15.00
Empress
$15.00
Fords
$14.00
Monkey 47
$22.00

Blancos

Espero Blanco
$11.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Patron Blanco
$13.00
Arette Blanco
El Tesoro De Don Felipe Blanco
El Tequileno Blanco
$11.00
Cascahuin Blanco
G-4 Blanco
Don Fulano Blanco
Maestro Doble Blanco
Lalo Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco
$16.00
Ocho Blanco
Siete Leguas Blanco
Claze Azul Blanco

Reposados

Patron Reposado
Arette Reposado
El Tesoro De Don Felipe Reposado
El Tequileno Reposado
Cascahuin Reposado
G-4 Reposado
Don Fulano Reposado
Maestro Dobel Reposado
$15.00
Lalo Reposado
Fortaleza Reposado
Ocho Reposado
Siete Leguas Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
$29.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00

Anejos

Casamigos Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
Patron Anejo
Arette Anejo
El Tesoro De Don Felipe Anejo
El Tequileno Anejo
Cascahuin Anejo
G-4 Anejo
Don Fulano Anejo
Maestro Dobel Anejo
Lalo Anejo
Fortaleza Anejo
Ocho Anejo
Siete Leguas Anejo
Clase Azul Anejo

Mezcales

Salvadores Espadin
$16.00
400 Conejos
$12.00
Salvadores Tamarindo/Chile
$18.00
Salvadores Elote
$18.00
Vida Del Maguey
$18.00

Bourbons

Bulleit
$14.00
Makers
$13.00
Old Forester 100
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$14.00
Old Forester Rye
$11.00

Extra Anejos

Don Julio 1942
$29.00
Don Julio 70th
$20.00