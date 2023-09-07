AyAyAy! Mexican Cuisine 1570 West Horizon Ridge Parkway Unit 120
Entrées / Platos Fuertes
Pan seared Halibut, garlic, green and red peppers, capers, olives, cilantro, fresh tomatoes, white wine sauce, roasted potatoes
Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime
Grilled traditional garlic-marinated shrimp served with rice and avocado
Grilled 12 oz Ribeye, chile poblano, mexican cheeses, potato filling, salsa pasilla, crema
Chile rubber tomahawk steak and cut tableside, paired with butter-poached lobster
chicken or cheese, salsa verde, crema, crema, radish and onions
Shrimp, steak, chicken, cactus, stuffed peppers, green onions, panela cheese and salsa
Para La Mesa
House-made salsa Verde, roasted Chipotle, Habanero
Melted Oaxacan and Monterey cheese topped with tomatillos
Two corn masa cakes, braised birria, refried beans, crema, queso fresco, salsa
Chorizo and potato taquitos, avocado salsa, crema, salsa verde
Oyster mushroom tinga, refried beans, cashew crema, avocado
Shrimp, lime, grapefruit, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cucumber cilantro
Roasted corn, mayo, lime, and cotija cheese
Mixed greens, avocado, Caesar dressing, pumpkin seeds, red onions, radish, parmesan cheese
Spinach, strawberries, panela cheese, red onions, raisins, pecans, strawberry vinaigrette
Marinated pork, pineapple, salsa, pickled onions, cilantro
Chile spice grilled chicken, pickled peppers, avocado pico, cilantro
Grilled fish or beer battered, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro
Birria, pickled onion, cilantro
Tortilla, avocado, panela cheese, chile pasilla, crema, cilatro
Kid's Menu
Sides
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Pork broth seasoned with chiles and spices, white hominy, lettuce, radish, onion, toasted oregano. Served with corn tostadas and lime
3 farm fresh eggs cooked any style served with beans, pico de gallo, roasted potatoes, and your choice of bacon or chorizo
Homemade corn chips topped with salsa verde or roja, onions, Mexican blend cheeses, 2 fried eggs served with refried beans, crema
2 fresh farm eggs sunny side up, corn tortillas, refried beans, ranchero sauce, pico, and cheese
Sweet milk, caramel topping, fresh berries
Cinnamon sugar churro pancakes, syrup, butter
Homemade granola, yogurt, fresh mangoes, berries
Flour tortilla, chile relleno, potatoes, homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs
Dragon Fruit, Kiwi, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries And Honey