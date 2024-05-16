Cambria Chandler Restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Entrees
- Sandwhich
Hot egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey. On a toasted bagel, croissant, or English muffin.$13.00
- Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, green chilies, shredded cheddar cheese all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa$15.00
- Farm
Two eggs cooked your way served with 2 sides and choice of toast.$14.00
- Omelet
Four egg omelet with your choice of 3 ingredients. Served with a side of toast. Extra ingredients only $ 0.50$15.00
- Egg White
5 egg white omelet with grilled chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, avocado. Served on a bed of salsa.$15.00
- Pancakes
3 Buttermilk pancakes served with a choice of side. $2-Add strawberries, blueberries, or chocolate chips.$13.00
- Breakfast Bowl
Bowl of fried red skin potatoes served with choice of egg and 3 ingredients. Add more for $0.50 each$15.00
- One Egg
Choice of egg$3.00
- Bacon (2)
2 pieces of crispy bacon$4.00
- Sausage Patty (2)
2 pork sausage patties$4.00
- Breakfast Potatoes
Fried red skin potatoes.$3.00
- Bread
Choice of bagel, croissant, English muffin, sourdough, whole wheat$3.00
- Fruit
Bowl of fresh sliced watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, and blueberries.$3.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Pancake
1 Buttermilk pancake.$3.00
- Strawberris
Fresh cut strawberries$2.00
- Blueberries
Fresh blueberries$2.00
- Choc Chips
Chocolate chips$2.00
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, chicken, diced tomato, egg, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, bleu cheese dressing.$14.00
- Chef Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, salami, mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard-boiled egg, croutons, Italian dressing.$14.00
- Chicken Wings
8 fried chicken wings with choice up to 2 sauces. Carrots, celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese on side.$16.00
- Cheese Fries
Steak fries with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, green chilis, and old bay spice.$8.00
- Chips & Salsa
House salsa with tortilla chips.$7.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese.$8.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas with melted cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, green chilis, bacon, and red onions. Served with a side of salsa$12.00
Whiskey
- Basil Hayden$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bullit Rye$15.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- EH Taylor$20.00
- Fireball$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Knob Creek$17.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Mitchers Rye$12.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Woodford$14.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$14.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$14.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Fireball$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Bullit Rye$19.00
- DBL EH Taylor$24.00
- DBL Woodford$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$21.00
- DBL Mitchers Rye$16.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Baily's$8.00
- Campari$10.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- E&J Brandy$12.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hennessy$11.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahula$8.00
- Pama$14.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- DBL E&J Brandy$16.00
- DBL Campari$14.00
- DBL Pama$18.00
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Baily's$12.00
- DBL Frangelico$12.00
- DBL Hennessy$15.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$14.00
- DBL Kahula$12.00
- DBL Jagermeister$12.00