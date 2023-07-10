Azteca D'Oro Wesley Chapel
LUNCH MENU ONLINE
*COMBOS LUNCH*
Combo Poco 1 Lunch
(Choose 1 item) Enchilada. Taco, Tamale or Tostada. Filling choices: Cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo (beef & pork) & spinach. Served with choice of black beans, refried or rancho (whole) beans, Mexican or white rice. Substitute rice or beans for steamed veggies, house salad, plantains or fries for 2.45
Combo Poco 2 Lunch
(Choose 1 item) Chimichanga, Chile Relleno, Burrito. Filling choices: Cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo (beef & pork) & spinach. Served with choice of black beans, refried or rancho (whole) beans, Mexican or white rice. Substitute rice or beans for steamed veggies, house salad, plantains or fries for 2.45
Combo Grande 1 Lunch
(Choose 2 items) Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
Combo Grande 2 Lunch
(Choose 2 items) Chimichanga, Chile Relleno, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada. Deluxe: add sour cream and fresh guacamole 3.50
*FAJITAS*
Fajitas Lunch
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.
Fajita Quesadilla Lunch
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito Lunch
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
*FAVORITOS*
Lunch Macho Burrito
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Lunch Carne Asada Burrito
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
Lunch Arroz con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice and melted Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
Taco Salad
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Lunch Carne Asada
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
Lunch Pollo a la Crema
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce. Garnished with Cotija Mexican cheese.
Lunch Grilled Chimis
Not Fried! Two delicious chimichangas with your choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or picadillo stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, avocado slice and pico de gallo.
Lunch Chicken Carnitas
Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole.
Lunch Club Quesadilla
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Garnished with sour cream. Served with white rice and Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans.
Lunch Chicken Taq Combo
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas topped with eggs 'over easy' and Salsa Mexicana. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Chorizo con Huevos
Spicy Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs. Served with rice and beans.
LIMITED TIME OFFER MENU
LTO FOOD
Tres Amigos
Pobleno Chili stuffed with cheese, dipped in egg batter. Toped with molcajete sauce, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese. Accompained with Chile Verde & Chile Colorado.
Burrito Dos Amigos
Half pork chile & the other half chile colorado, both topped with queso fresco &scallions. Each filled with Mexican rice & refried beans. Served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo & avocado.
Osso Buco
Pork shank braised low & slow until fall-of-the bone tender. Served with black beans & white rice.
Chile Verde
Pork marinated in a blend of tomatillos, green chiles & spices.
Chile Colorado
Tender pieces of beef cooked in a delicious mild red chili sauce.
DINNER MENU ONLINE
*APPETIZERS*
Azteca Queso Dip
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Fresh Guacamole
Elotes Mexicanos
Grilled com on the cob, slathered in our home made mayocream and cotija cheese, sprinkled with a mixture of species and Cilantro.
Esquites
Chicken Taquitos
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Nachos D'oro
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
Ceviche
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut battered prawns. Served with our zesty, mango chipotle-marmalade.
Mariscos Mojo de Ajo
A Mexican coastal delicacy! Shrimp or scallops and mushrooms sautéed in a slightly spicy sauce of rich butter, crushed red peppers and fresh garlic. Slightly spicy.
*SOUPS*
Sopa Azteca
Hearty pieces of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken Broth.
Shrimp Tequila Chowder
A creamy chowder of chorizo, shrimp, green chiles, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeños in a rich clam broth with a hint of Chipotle and Tequila.
Sopa de Pollo
Tender chicken, carrots, zucchini, and red potatoes in a rich broth. Cilantro, diced onions, jalapeños, limes and Mexican rice are served on the side.
Black Bean Soup
Black beans, carrots, potatoes and garlic with the perfect balanced blend of spices. Topped with cotija cheese.
*SALADS*
Garden Salad
Garden salad generously topped with choice of fajitas. Finished with mushrooms, tomatoes, avocados and cheese
Caesar Salad
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
Taco Salad
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
*D’ ORO FAVORITES*
Plato Mexicano
Taquito Ranchero *Carne Asada Chile Relleno Jalisco-Style Enchilada
Parrillada
Charbroiled Carne Asada and Grilled Chicken, plus delicious Shrimp Wrapped in bacon served over a bed of onions and green pepper. Served with Chorizo and Mexican
Molcajete
The unbeatable flavor of steak, chicken, chorizo and camarones Monterrey sizzle over of onions and green peppers. A mildly spicy sauce enhances the meal and leaves your taste buds absolutely satisfied. Queso fresco and green onions garnish as a finish Touch.
Borrego
Marinated, seasoned lamb shank slowly baked until tender. Served with marinade sauce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, Rancho beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Plato Fiesta
Charbroiled Carne Asada and grilled Chicken, plus delicious Camarones Monterey over a bed of green peppers and onions, served with Mexican rice and Refried beans. 23.95
Huevos con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
*MARISCOS*
Coctel de Camarones
Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp, pico de gallo and fresh, diced avocados. Served marinated in natural juices. Served hot or cold. This ‘coctel’ is fabulous with a Mexican Chelada! (not served with rice and beans)
Caldo 7 Mares
This flawless soup is created by combining the finest crab, clams, octopus,and shrimp with hearty vegetables, scallops, mussels and flaky tilapia. Invigorating flavor will delight every bite as you taste the tour of the sea! Jalapeños, cilantro, diced onions and lime are served on the side.
Arroz con Mariscos
Choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions. Served over a bed of rice with Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
Camarones Blancos
A delectable mix of sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green peppers And carrots over white rice, nestled in a light, creamy jalapeño sauce. (Not served with beans)
Molcajete D’Mar
Served in a traditional Molcajete. A must try combination of snow crab, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and octopus. Sautéed in Azteca D' Oro unique mojo de ajo sauce, slightly spicy. Served over a bed of onions and bell peppers.
Camarones Monterrey
Cilantro and garlic marinated shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked and served Fajita style over sautéed onions, carrots and green peppers. Topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Mariscos Mojo de Ajo
Choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms in Azteca’s garlic chile butter. Slightly spicy.
Camarones a la Diabla
.WOW! Hot, spicy and a little 'smokey'. Shrimp in our Salsa a la Diabla.
Salmon Chimichurri
Camarones Mexicanos
Succulent shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions and mushrooms in your choice of zesty Azteca salsa or Chipotle Sauce.
*ENCHILADAS*
Jalisco Style Enchiladas
Filled with Jack cheese and dipped in a sauce of mild chiles and seasonings with onion and crema Mexicana.
Enchiladas Verdes
A beautifully balanced blend of tomatillos (green tomatoes) and green chiles. This enchilada is characterized by the ‘tart’, ‘fresh’ flavor of the verde salsa.
Enchiladas a la Crema
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Enchiladas en Mole
These Mexican enchiladas have the most ‘complex’ flavor of them all. Typically, only served during Mexican special occasions. Mole is most famous in the states of Puebla and Oaxaca. Mole poblano has a history going back centuries and may include up to 20 or more chiles, spices and other ingredients. Incredible!
Enchiladas Originales
*CARNES*
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
Carne Asada y Mojo
Your choice of grilled carne asada or grilled pollo asado accompanied by shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in Azteca’s garlic and chile butter.
Steak Mexicano
Grilled steak strips, green peppers and onions sautéed in a zesty Azteca salsa or Chipotle sauce. Served with Guacamole.
*FAJITAS*
Fajita Sampler
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Pork Carnitas Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
*POLLO*
Arroz con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a light tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice and melted Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
Milanesa de Pollo
A Jalisco favorite… Breast of chicken lightly breaded then finished with Azteca’s Queso Dip! Served with Mexican rice and Refried beans. Garnished with Pico de Gallo.
Pollo a la Crema
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce. Garnished with Cotija Mexican cheese.
Pollo Fundido
Rolled flour tortilla, soft or crispy, filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with jalapeño cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole.
Chicken Taquito Combo
Azteca’s famous Chicken Taquitos: Flour tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken, Jack cheese served crispy. Topped with Cotija Mexican cheese and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Asado al Carbon
Charbroiled Adobo (marinated) chicken breast. Garnished with guacamole.
Chicken Carnitas
Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole.
Pollo Mexicano
Strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes and onions sautéed in zesty Azteca salsa or Chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole.
*TACOS*
Shrimp Tacos
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
Tacos al Pastor
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.
Tacos de Asada
Tacos de Pollo Adobado
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, charbroiled steak or chicken, finished with white onions, cilantro and Azteca Salsa
Tacos al Carbon
Three (3) corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled and stuffed with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken. Garnished with fresh tomatoes, cotija cheese and Guacamole
Carnitas Tacos
Slow cooked, simmered, roasted pork, creating a beautiful alternating texture of softness with caramelized crispness. Finished with diced white onions and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce, mixed cabbage and lime wedge
Tacos De Birria
Flautas
Juicy chicken or flavorful picadillo packed into crispy. Golden corn tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, Mexican Cotija cheese and cream drizzle.
Fish Tacos
Salmon Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
*BURRITOS*
Macho Burrito
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Burrito Blanco
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Carnitas Burrito
A burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, onions and green peppers. Topped with burrito sauce and a blend of Jack and Cotija Mexican cheese. Served with green onions, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
*SANDWICHES*
D'oro Burger
½ lb. all beef burger grilled with crisp bacon, American cheese and a Poblano chile. Served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion
Birria Torta
The ultimate Mexican sandwich! Crispy Mexican roll with refried beans, onions, green peppers and 'Monterrey Jack Cheese. Choice of Birria, Carnitas, Chicken, or Grilled Steak. Served with Birria Consome for dipping.
Club Quesadilla
Grill Chimis
*VEGGIE MEX*
Enchiladas Espinaca
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Veggie Macho Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese
Veggie Enchiladas
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, garnished with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Veggie Fajitas
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Served fajita style, topped with Molcajete sauce.
*COMBOS*
D- POCO 1
(Choose 1 item) Enchilada. Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
D-POCO 2
(Choose 1 item) Chimichanga, Chile Relleno, Burrito.
D-GRANDE 1
(Choose 2 items) Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
D-GRANDE 2
(Choose 2 items) Chimichanga, Chile Relleno, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
MACHO 1
(Three items) Enchilada, Taco, Tostada or Tamale.
MACHO 2
(Three items) Enchilada. Taco, Tostada or Tamale, Chimichanga, Chile Relleno or Bumito.
*DESSERTS*
Cheesecake Chimi
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
Churros Rellenos de Cajeta
Delecate, mexican pastry served warm filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for 2
Deep Fried Ice Cream
A scrumptious vanilla ice cream ball is deep fried with crunchy coating and served with chocolate or strawberry topping. Gamished with whipped cream and cherry
Flan
Flawless vanilla custard with bumt sugar topping. Traditional and homemade
Sopapillas
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
Sweet Tamalitos
This dessert recipe is straight from Jalisco, Mexico! Enjoy appetizing corn cake drizzled with sweetened condensed Milk
Tres Leches
Traditional and divine, a soft cake drenched in three varieties of mik to produce melt-in-your-mouth magic
Ice Cream Sunday
Oreo Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream coated with oreo cookies and garnished with caramel. Yum!
Volcano D'oro
*KIDS*
K - Cheesesticks (4)
K - Chick Tenders
K - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
K - Taco
K - Mini Burrito
K - Enchilada
K - Mini Quesadilla
K - Carne Asada
K - Fajita
K - Cheese Burger
K - Mexi-Bites
K-Mexi-bites
Ice Cream Scoop
Buñuelos
Strawberry Shake
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
Raspberry Shake
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Sheke
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Shake
Sub Chocolate Shake
Sub Vanilla Shake
Sub Strawberry Shake
*KIDS DESSERTS*
*KIDS SHAKES*
Strawberry Shake
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
Raspberry Shake
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Sheke
Strawberry,Raspberry,Chocolate *All smoothies are made with vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Shake
Sub Chocolate Shake
Sub Vanilla Shake
Sub Strawberry Shake
PARTY PACKS
Fiesta Platter
Mini Chimichangas. Quesadillas. Flaulas. Taquilos Rancheros, Chicken Taquilos. Sour Cream. Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. ALLOW ONE HOUR
Layered Bean Dip
Beans. Guacamole. Pico de Gallo. cheese. Sour Cream. diced Green Onions, and Jalapenos. ½ Pan ( Serves 25 People) Full Pan (Serves 50 People )
Combo Party Platter
#25 Taquitos Rancheros and #10 Mini Burritos
Fresh Guacamole with Chips & Salsa
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips. 2 Pounds of Fresh Guacamole and Spicy Salsa for #10 People.
Quesadilla Platter
#50 Slices of Monterrey Jack and Cheddar. Green Onions. and Tomatoes.
Burrito Finger Platter
#36 Mini Burritos with your choice of Chicken or Picadillo.
Vegetarian Fiesta Platter
Cheese quesadillas, Veggie Ouesadillas, Spinach and Jack Cheese Flautas, black beans. cheese. and Flautas.
Fajita Platter (Serves 6 - 8)
Enchilada Platter (15 Enchiladas)
Taquiza Platter (15 Tacos)
Burrito Asada Platter
Rice
Beans
Party size Queso Dip
N/A BEVERAGES MENU
BEVERAGES
N/A Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Lemonade
Lemonade Flavor
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea Unsweet
Iced Tea Sweet
Horchata
Jaimaica
Iced Tea - Flavor
Soda Water
Mexican Cola
Jarritos
Mexican sodas In a varlety of flavors