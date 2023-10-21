BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink
Fountain Drink
$2.95+
(20oz) Bottled Drink
(20oz) Bottled Drink
$3.49+
Refresco Mexicano
$3.49+
Aguas Frescas
Aguas Frescas
$4.50+
Té de Sabor
Té de Sabor
$4.50+
Kids Smoothie
$5.00+

Gallons

Half Gallon Margarita Mix
$10.00

Mix Only (No Alcohol)

Gallon Margarita Mix
Gallon Margarita Mix
$20.00

Mix Only (No Alcohol)

Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
$6.00
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
$6.00

DINNER MENU

Family Meals & Platters

Family Taco Meal
Family Taco Meal
$48.00+

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Family Fajitas
$42.00+

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.

Chips & Dips Platter
Chips & Dips Platter
$55.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.

Party Platter 50pc.
Party Platter 50pc.
$65.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.
Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.
$65.00

PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.

Dips

Queso Dip
Queso Dip
$4.95+

A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.

Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Dip
$7.25

Creamy house guacamole.

Bean Dip
Bean Dip
$6.25

Refried beans covered in queso sauce.

Queso Fundido
Queso Fundido
$9.25

Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Dip
Shrimp Dip
$10.95

Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.

Premium Guacamole Dip
Premium Guacamole Dip
$8.75

Made of ripe avocado, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasonings.

Beef Dip
Beef Dip
$7.50

Refried beans covered in queso sauce.

Appetizers

Wings
Wings
$11.25+

(8pc)BBQ, Buffalo or Chipotle wings.

Ceviche
Ceviche
$15.50+

Tilapia or shrimp cured in lime juice, and mixed with pico de gallo, olive oil and oregano.

Chicharones
Chicharones
$10.25Out of stock

Pork skins served with guacamole.

Esquite
Esquite
$6.50

Mexican street corn with queso fresco and chili lime.

Ground Beef Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!

Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!

Grilled Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
$13.95

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!

Shredded Beef Nachos
Shredded Beef Nachos
$13.95

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!

Steak Nachos
$14.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!

Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
$15.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!

A La Carta

Black Beans
Black Beans
$3.00

(1) side if refried beans

Burrito
Burrito
$5.50+

(1) Burrito with refried beans inside and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers
$4.50

Order of (3) chicken fingers

Chile Poblano
Chile Poblano
$7.50

(1) Chile Poblano a la carta.

Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno
$7.50

(1) Chile Relleno a la carta.

Chimichanga
Chimichanga
$8.25+

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Cilantro Rice
Cilantro Rice
$3.00

(1) side of rice.

Enchilada
Enchilada
$3.75+

(1) Enchila a la carte.

Flauta
Flauta
$3.95+

(1) Flauta a la carta. Accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.

Fries
Fries
$3.00

(1) side of fries.

Mexican Rice
Mexican Rice
$3.00

(1) side of rice.

Quesadilla
Quesadilla
$5.50+

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Refried Beans
Refried Beans
$3.00

(1) side if refried beans

Small Sides

Add any of these sides to your order.

Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Vegetables
$4.50

Order of (3) chicken fingers

Tamal
Tamal
$4.00

(1) Tamal a la carta.

Tostada
Tostada
$5.50+

(1) Tostada a la carta.

Soups, Salads & Bowls

Sopa de Pollo
Sopa de Pollo
$6.95

Chicken in a clear broth with Mexican rice and mixed veggies.

Sopa de Tortilla
Sopa de Tortilla
$6.95

Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.

Crema de Poblano
Crema de Poblano
$6.95

A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.

House Salad
House Salad
$6.95
Taco Salad
Taco Salad
$11.50+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.

Salad Bowl
$11.50+

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Victoria's Bowl
Victoria's Bowl
$11.50+

Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro.

Garden Bowl
Garden Bowl
$11.50+

Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.

Birria Bowl
Birria Bowl
$13.95

Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.

Tacos

Mushroom Taco
$3.75

(1) Mushroom Taco a la carta.

Ground Beef Taco
Ground Beef Taco
$3.75

(1) Ground beef taco a la carta.

Shredded Chicken Taco
Shredded Chicken Taco
$3.75

(1) Shredded Chicken taco a la carta.

Grilled Chicken Taco
$4.50

(1) Grilled Chicken taco a la carta.

Steak Taco
$4.50

(1) Steak Taco a la carta.

Shrimp Taco
$4.50

(1) Shrimp Taco a la carta.

Birria Taco
Birria Taco
$6.95

(1) Birria Taco a la carta.

********************
Tacos al Pastor
Tacos al Pastor
$18.50

Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Lengua
Tacos de Lengua
$19.95

Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Barbacoa
Tacos de Barbacoa
$19.95

Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Carnitas
Tacos de Carnitas
$18.50

Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Carne Asada
Tacos de Carne Asada
$18.50

Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.

Tacos de Pescado
Tacos de Pescado
$19.95

Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

Tacos de Shrimp
$19.95

Three grilled shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

Tacos de Birria
Tacos de Birria
$19.95

Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping. Served on corn tortillas in orders of three, accompanied by a side of Mexican rice.

Fajitas

Mushroom Fajitas
$14.25

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
$17.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
$18.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas
$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Mixed Fajitas
$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fish Fajitas
Fish Fajitas
$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas
$18.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
$19.95

Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Burritos & Wraps

Burrito Supreme
Burrito Supreme
$11.50+

Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Special
Burrito Special
$11.50+

Burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with red sauce.

Burrito Loco
Burrito Loco
$14.95+

A jumbo burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.

Wrap Combo
Wrap Combo
$14.25+

Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.

Antojitos Mexicanos

Carne Asada
Carne Asada
$19.75

A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.

Arrachera
Arrachera
$19.75

A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Alambres
Alambres
$17.95+

Protein of your choice grilled with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.

Pozole
Pozole
$16.50

A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.

Dobladitas de Mole
Dobladitas de Mole
$15.95

Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Mole Poblano
Mole Poblano
$15.95

Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla
Camarones a la Diabla
$19.95

Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.

Coctel de Camaron
Coctel de Camaron
$19.95

Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.

Sopes
Sopes
$11.50+

Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.

Flautas Dinner
Flautas Dinner
$13.25+

Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.

Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno
$12.95+

Your choice of a chile poblano or chile relleno served with Mexican rice and tortillas.

Torta
Torta
$13.50+

Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.

Pork Carnitas
Pork Carnitas
$17.95

Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.

Molcajete
Molcajete
$28.50

An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Menudo
Menudo
$18.00

We have added MENUDO to our AZTECAS menu only at our Tillmans Corner location. Our menudo is accompanied by chopped onions, cilantro, dried chiles, and tortillas. This is a caldo that is sure to please the Gods!

Gringa
$16.50

Recomendaciones

San Miguel Sampler
San Miguel Sampler
$16.50

Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta and steak nachos with black beans. Served with sour cream, guacamole, serrano peppers and pico de gallo.

Chimichanga Dinner
Chimichanga Dinner
$14.24+

Topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Dinner
Quesadilla Dinner
$11.95+

One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

QuesaBIRRIA
QuesaBIRRIA
$16.50

A delicious birria quesadilla with a side of consome!

Chicken & Rice
Chicken & Rice
$13.75

Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.

Steak & Rice
$14.95

Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.

Shrimp & Rice
$15.50

Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.

Mexican Dinner
Mexican Dinner
$14.95

One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.

La Mexicana
La Mexicana
$14.95

One chile relleno or chile poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Trio
Trio
$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.

Enchilada Dinner
Enchilada Dinner
$11.95

Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with red or green sauce.

Enchiladas Supreme
Enchiladas Supreme
$14.50

A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.

Pollo Ranchero
Pollo Ranchero
$12.25+

Shredded chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
$13.75

Grilled marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and cheese. Served with fries.

Pechuga de Pollo
Pechuga de Pollo
$16.25

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and a salad.

KIDS MENU

JUST FOR KIDS

Kids Burrito
Kids Burrito
$6.25

Beef or Chicken burrito Served with red sauce, rice and beans.

Kids Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla
$6.25

Beef or chicken quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Kids Enchilada
Kids Enchilada
$6.25

Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.

Kids Taco
Kids Taco
$6.25

Beef or chicken taco served with rice and beans.

Kids Sandwich
Kids Sandwich
$6.50

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers
$6.50

Two chicken fingers with fries.

Kids Chicken & Rice
Kids Chicken & Rice
$7.95

Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.

Kids Steak & Rice
$9.25

Chopped steak with rice, topped with cheese sauce.

DESSERTS

SWEET & TASTY

Cheesecake
Cheesecake
$6.00

A delicious piece of cheesecake sure to sweeten your day!

Chimi-Cheesecake
$8.00
Churros
Churros
$6.00

Our homemade tequila caramel sauce accompanies this fried-dough pastry coated in sugar; sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Flan
Flan
$7.00

A classic! This traditional Mexican dessert is luxurious, baked custard topped off with a rich caramel sauce.

Single Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.00
Sopapillas (Non Birthday)
$3.50
Tres Leches
Tres Leches
$8.00

Our homemade Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream... This Mexican staple dessert is about as authentic as it gets!