Azteca's Restaurant & Cantina Saraland, AL
DINNER MENU
Family Meals & Platters
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.
PREP TIME: 1 hr. 54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.
Dips
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Creamy house guacamole.
Refried beans covered in queso sauce.
Chorizo with queso and pico de gallo.
Shrimp with queso and pico de gallo.
Made of ripe avocado, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and seasonings.
Appetizers
(8pc)BBQ, Buffalo or Chipotle wings.
Tilapia or shrimp cured in lime juice, and mixed with pico de gallo, olive oil and oregano.
Pork skins served with guacamole.
Mexican street corn with queso fresco and chili lime.
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. To add lettuce, tomato and sour cream make it supreme!
A La Carta
(1) Burrito with refried beans inside and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Order of (3) chicken fingers
(1) Chile Poblano a la carta.
(1) Chile Relleno a la carta.
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
(1) side of rice.
(1) Enchila a la carte.
(1) Flauta a la carta. Accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.
(1) side of fries.
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
(1) side if refried beans
Add any of these sides to your order.
(1) Tamal a la carta.
(1) Tostada a la carta.
Soups, Salads & Bowls
Chicken in a clear broth with Mexican rice and mixed veggies.
Fried tortilla strips with chunks of avocado and shredded cheese in a chicken broth.
A rich blending of creamy poblano peppers garnished with corn, cilantro and olive oil.
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl.
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, premium guacamole, grilled corn and cilantro.
Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco.
Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.
Tacos
(1) Mushroom Taco a la carta.
(1) Ground beef taco a la carta.
(1) Shredded Chicken taco a la carta.
(1) Grilled Chicken taco a la carta.
(1) Steak Taco a la carta.
(1) Shrimp Taco a la carta.
(1) Birria Taco a la carta.
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Slow-roasted and tender lamb meat served with fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Beer-braised pork meat served with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Three grilled shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Braised beef with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping. Served on corn tortillas in orders of three, accompanied by a side of Mexican rice.
Fajitas
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Burritos & Wraps
Your choice of meat and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with red sauce.
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.
Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled fish filled prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.
Antojitos Mexicanos
A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.
A 10 oz. marinated steak. Served with three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Protein of your choice grilled with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served over three flour tortillas.
A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo peppers and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage, oregano, onion and a side of tostadas.
Grilled chicken breast and three-bean enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Chicken breast topped with mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Accompanied by Mexican rice and tortillas.
Grilled shrimp sautéed in our chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and avocado.
Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo.
Three sopes with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or chorizo. Topped with queso fresco, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream and avocado.
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
Your choice of a chile poblano or chile relleno served with Mexican rice and tortillas.
Hoagie sandwich made with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with fries.
Beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomatillo sauce. Accompanied by frijoles charros, Mexican rice and corn tortillas.
An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
We have added MENUDO to our AZTECAS menu only at our Tillmans Corner location. Our menudo is accompanied by chopped onions, cilantro, dried chiles, and tortillas. This is a caldo that is sure to please the Gods!
Recomendaciones
Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta and steak nachos with black beans. Served with sour cream, guacamole, serrano peppers and pico de gallo.
Topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
A delicious birria quesadilla with a side of consome!
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.
Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.
One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.
One chile relleno or chile poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with red or green sauce.
A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
Shredded chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Grilled marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and cheese. Served with fries.
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and a salad.
KIDS MENU
JUST FOR KIDS
Beef or Chicken burrito Served with red sauce, rice and beans.
Beef or chicken quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.
Beef or chicken taco served with rice and beans.
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fries.
Two chicken fingers with fries.
Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
Chopped steak with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
DESSERTS
SWEET & TASTY
A delicious piece of cheesecake sure to sweeten your day!
Our homemade tequila caramel sauce accompanies this fried-dough pastry coated in sugar; sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
A classic! This traditional Mexican dessert is luxurious, baked custard topped off with a rich caramel sauce.
Our homemade Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream... This Mexican staple dessert is about as authentic as it gets!