Croissante 2908 El Camino Real #100
Bakery
Apple Pie
Brownie
Chocolate Scone
Cassava
Cheese Gateau de Riz
Chocolate Gateau de Riz
Coconut Financier
Cube Croissant
Garlic toast
Green Tea Bean Cube Croissant
Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake Gift Box
White chocolate Matcha Scone
Plain Scone
Raspberry Financier
Salt and Butter Roll
Tigre
Truffle Cube Croissant
Yuzu Madeleine
Plain Financier
Large Dark Chocolate Palmi Carré
Large Cookies N Cream Palmi Carré
Mini Cookies N Cream palmi Carre
Mini Dark Chocolate Palmin Carre
Muffaletta
Garlic bread sticks
Cakes
Basque Cheesecake (Sliced)
Basque Cheesecake (Whole)
Mango Passionfruit Tart
Tiramisu (take out) - small
Tiramisu Large (take out)
Chocolate Ganache Tart
Hazelnut Praline Choux
Le Fraisier
Mini Fraisier
Pistachio Raspberry Tart
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse
Raspberry Chocolate Cake Slice
Blueberry Lavender Cake
Lemon Bliss
Blueberry lavender cake pcs
Matcha Tiramisu
Viennoiseries
Almond Croissant
Almond Kouign Amann
Almond Pain au Chocolat
Apple Chestnut Danish
Croissant
Cube Croissant French Toast
Flaxseed & Maple Syrup Croissant
Ham Cheese Croissant
Kouign Amann
Mango Croissant
Mix Berries Danish
Mont-Blanc
Pain au Chocolat
Pain Suisse au Chocolat
Pecan & Cinnamon Roll
Pepper Sausage Danish
Quatre Cheese Croissant
Strawberry Croissant
Triple Chocolate Croissant
White Sesame & Honey Croissant
Yuzu Mascapone Cream Croissant
Raspberry Cloud Croissant
Choco Ganache Cream Croissant
Petite Strawberry Croissant Set
Twin P Strawberry Croissant
Chcolate strawberry
Croissant Emmental Cheese Sandwich
Chocolate Apple Chestnut Danish
Salted Carmel Cruffin
Blueberry cruffin
Prosciutto Arugula Danish
Mushroom Danish
Caramel Croissant
Lemon Cruffin
Breads
Baguette
Cheese Ciabatta
Grain Toast Bread (Sliced)
Half French Country Bread
Mini Baguette
Olive Ciabatta
Plain Ciabatta
Plain Milk Toast Bread (sliced)
Walnut Cranberry Country Bread
Whole French Country Bread
Organic Whole Wheat Bread
Whole Wheat Toast Bread (sliced)
Red Wine Fig & Cream Cheese Baguette
Gorgonzola Honey Baguette
Almond Apricot Country Bread
Pain de mie
French country bread slices
Whole wheat pain de mie
Seeded Organic Whole Weat
Jambon Beurre
Brunch
72 Layered French Toast
House made toast dipped in our egg and seasoning. Topped with orange zest, whipped cream, and fresh berries.
Croque Monsieur
Sourdough bread layered with rich bechamel sauce, gruyere cheese, imported French ham and topped with more gruyere and baked till golden brown. Served with herb roasted potatoes, salad or fruit
Burrata Avocado Toast
Toasted ciabatta bread, mashed avocado, burrata cheese, heirloom tomato slices, pesto, balsamic and extra virgin olive oil drizzle and fried basil leaves. Served with house salad or fruit
Shakshuka
savory tomato dish with bell peppers, onions and spices baked with two eggs and finished with fresh herbs and harissa toasted chickpeas and served with toasted bread
Croissant French Gruyere Cheese Sandwich (Hot)
Toasted croissant with imported French ham, gruyere cheese and folded scrambled eggs with seasonal fruits.
Mushroom Toast
Toasted levain bread, layered with thyme ricotta, wilted kale & arugula blend, sauteed mushrooms & leeks in a marsala cream and finished with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with house salad or fruit
Chicken and Croffle
house made croissant rolled in spiced brown sugar and waffle pressed until golden brown, topped with panko coated fried chicken thigh, dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup
Banana Maple Syrup Croffle
waffle pressed croissant topped with bruleed banana, Nutella drizzle, whipped peanut butter cream and crumbled bacon
Chicken Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta roll with sundried tomato pesto, grilled chicken or fried chicken thigh, melted gruyere, sliced heirloom tomato, and arugula. Served with house salad
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Croissante Tray
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Roasted beef croissant sandwich with emmental cheese
Salads
Quiona Power Salad:
Tri colored quiona, harissa toasted chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved shallots, pistachios, soft baby kale & arugula blend and tossed with lemon mint vinaigrette and finished with feta cheese
House Salad
blend of Frisee, arugula and red leaf lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved shallots and parmesan cheese.