Bakery

Apple Pie

$6.50

Brownie

$6.00

Chocolate Scone

$4.50

Cassava

$1.40

Cheese Gateau de Riz

$4.10

Chocolate Gateau de Riz

$4.10

Coconut Financier

$4.00

Cube Croissant

$10.00

Garlic toast

$3.00

Green Tea Bean Cube Croissant

$13.00

Lemon Cake

$3.75

Lemon Cake Gift Box

$18.00

White chocolate Matcha Scone

$4.50

Plain Scone

$3.50

Raspberry Financier

$4.00

Salt and Butter Roll

$3.50

Tigre

$5.00

Truffle Cube Croissant

$18.00

Yuzu Madeleine

$5.50

Plain Financier

$3.50

Large Dark Chocolate Palmi Carré

$7.20

Large Cookies N Cream Palmi Carré

$7.10

Mini Cookies N Cream palmi Carre

$4.25

Mini Dark Chocolate Palmin Carre

$4.25

Muffaletta

$16.00

Garlic bread sticks

$3.50

Cakes

Basque Cheesecake (Sliced)

$9.00

Basque Cheesecake (Whole)

$48.00

Mango Passionfruit Tart

$10.50

Tiramisu (take out) - small

$9.75

Tiramisu Large (take out)

$16.50

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$9.75

Hazelnut Praline Choux

$12.00

Le Fraisier

$49.00

Mini Fraisier

$13.50

Pistachio Raspberry Tart

$10.50

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

$10.25

Raspberry Chocolate Cake Slice

$14.50

Blueberry Lavender Cake

$87.00

Lemon Bliss

$9.50

Blueberry lavender cake pcs

$11.20

Matcha Tiramisu

$11.20

Viennoiseries

Almond Croissant

$6.20

Almond Kouign Amann

$6.75

Almond Pain au Chocolat

$6.75

Apple Chestnut Danish

$9.50

Croissant

$4.75

Cube Croissant French Toast

$7.95

Flaxseed & Maple Syrup Croissant

$5.25

Ham Cheese Croissant

$7.90

Kouign Amann

$5.75

Mango Croissant

$8.70

Mix Berries Danish

$8.20

Mont-Blanc

$10.50

Pain au Chocolat

$5.50

Pain Suisse au Chocolat

$7.30

Pecan & Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Pepper Sausage Danish

$7.50

Quatre Cheese Croissant

$6.20

Strawberry Croissant

$8.70

Triple Chocolate Croissant

$6.50

White Sesame & Honey Croissant

$5.25

Yuzu Mascapone Cream Croissant

$6.90

Raspberry Cloud Croissant

$8.20

Choco Ganache Cream Croissant

$8.50

Petite Strawberry Croissant Set

$73.00

Twin P Strawberry Croissant

$11.70

Chcolate strawberry

$9.90

Croissant Emmental Cheese Sandwich

$9.90

Chocolate Apple Chestnut Danish

$10.90

Salted Carmel Cruffin

$8.50

Blueberry cruffin

$8.50

Prosciutto Arugula Danish

$9.90

Mushroom Danish

$6.90

Caramel Croissant

$7.70

Lemon Cruffin

$8.50

Breads

Baguette

$4.75

Cheese Ciabatta

$5.80

Grain Toast Bread (Sliced)

$5.75

Half French Country Bread

$6.50

Mini Baguette

$3.00

Olive Ciabatta

$5.00

Plain Ciabatta

$4.10

Plain Milk Toast Bread (sliced)

$4.50

Walnut Cranberry Country Bread

$6.90

Whole French Country Bread

$13.00

Organic Whole Wheat Bread

$3.95

Whole Wheat Toast Bread (sliced)

$4.75

Red Wine Fig & Cream Cheese Baguette

$7.90

Gorgonzola Honey Baguette

$7.50

Almond Apricot Country Bread

$6.90

Pain de mie

$3.90

French country bread slices

$3.50

Whole wheat pain de mie

$4.10

Seeded Organic Whole Weat

$4.30

Jambon Beurre

$9.00

Brunch

Brunch

72 Layered French Toast

$16.00

House made toast dipped in our egg and seasoning. Topped with orange zest, whipped cream, and fresh berries.

Croque Monsieur

$19.00

Sourdough bread layered with rich bechamel sauce, gruyere cheese, imported French ham and topped with more gruyere and baked till golden brown. Served with herb roasted potatoes, salad or fruit

Burrata Avocado Toast

$19.00

Toasted ciabatta bread, mashed avocado, burrata cheese, heirloom tomato slices, pesto, balsamic and extra virgin olive oil drizzle and fried basil leaves. Served with house salad or fruit

Shakshuka

$16.00

savory tomato dish with bell peppers, onions and spices baked with two eggs and finished with fresh herbs and harissa toasted chickpeas and served with toasted bread

Croissant French Gruyere Cheese Sandwich (Hot)

$15.00

Toasted croissant with imported French ham, gruyere cheese and folded scrambled eggs with seasonal fruits.

Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Toasted levain bread, layered with thyme ricotta, wilted kale &amp; arugula blend, sauteed mushrooms &amp; leeks in a marsala cream and finished with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with house salad or fruit

Chicken and Croffle

$17.00

house made croissant rolled in spiced brown sugar and waffle pressed until golden brown, topped with panko coated fried chicken thigh, dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup

Banana Maple Syrup Croffle

$15.00

waffle pressed croissant topped with bruleed banana, Nutella drizzle, whipped peanut butter cream and crumbled bacon

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Toasted ciabatta roll with sundried tomato pesto, grilled chicken or fried chicken thigh, melted gruyere, sliced heirloom tomato, and arugula. Served with house salad

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$11.00

Croissante Tray

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$21.00

Roasted beef croissant sandwich with emmental cheese

$16.00

Soup

French Onion Soup

$13.00

caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, French bread

Salads

Quiona Power Salad:

$17.00

Tri colored quiona, harissa toasted chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved shallots, pistachios, soft baby kale &amp; arugula blend and tossed with lemon mint vinaigrette and finished with feta cheese

House Salad

$11.00

blend of Frisee, arugula and red leaf lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved shallots and parmesan cheese.

Panini

Carprese Panini

$12.00

Apple & Brie Panini

$13.00

Roast Beef Panini

$16.00

Roast Beef sandwich

$15.00

Ham and Gruyere Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Beverages

Coffee

Americano

$4.70

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

White Mocha

$5.50

Espresso

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chai Coffee Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.30

Tea

Breakfast_Black Tea

$4.70

Miss Dammann_Flavored Green Tea

$4.70

Jasmine Scented Green Tea

$4.70

Rooibos Citrus _ Citrus Fruits Flavored Rooibos

$4.70

Ice black tea lemonade

$5.30

Ice green tea lemonade

$5.30

Organic caffeine free chain tea

$4.70

Juice/water

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.95

Evian 750ml

$5.00

San pellegrino 750ml

$5.00

Ice water

Hot water

Milk

$2.00

Ice blended

Caramel Ice Blended

$5.80

Mocha Ice Blended

$5.80

Ice Vanilla Einspanner

$5.90

Ice Hazelnut Einspanner

$5.90

Others

Boxes and bags

Gift box

$2.00

LG paper bag

$1.00

M paper bag

$0.75

Misc.

Echire Beurre

$2.90