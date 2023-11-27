B's Chicken and Waffles
Starters
A La Carte
Meal Specials
- Chicken & Waffle Breakfast$16.50
3 wings or Leg&Thigh or 1 Breast 3 eggs any style, grits or potatoes , 1 waffle
- Breakfast Meal$14.95
3 eggs any style, 3 bacon or 3 sausage, grits or potatoes, and 1 waffle
- Chicken & Waffle Combo 1$17.95
3 wings, or 1 Leg & Thigh, or 1 Breast, 1 side and 1 Waffle
- Chicken & Waffle Combo 2$18.95
3 wings, or 1 Leg & Thigh or 1Breast. 2 side and 1 Waffle
- Bonless Smothered Chicken Breast Meal$15.95
Smothered bonless baked chicken breast sliced over rice and gravy with sauteed onion and bell peppper. Includes 1 side
- Country Fried Prok Chops Meal$17.50
2 pork chops covered in brown gravy and 1 side, add rice for $2.00
- Country Fried Prok Chops Dinner$19.50
2 pork chops coverd in brown gravy and 2 sides , add rice for $2.00
- B's Special$13.99
(3)Wings or (1)Leg or (1)Breast With a Waffle or Choice of (1)Side
Chicken
Kids Menu
Drinks (Online Ordering)
peach cobbler
