B's Maple House Chicken and Waffles
Starters
A La Carte
Meal Specials
Chicken & Waffle Breakfast
$16.50
3 wings or Leg&Thigh or 1 Breast 3 eggs any style, grits or potatoes , 1 waffle
Breakfast Meal
$14.95
3 eggs any style, 3 bacon or 3 sausage, grits or potatoes, and 1 waffle
Chicken & Waffle Combo 1
$17.95
3 wings, or 1 Leg & Thigh, or 1 Breast, 1 side and 1 Waffle
Chicken & Waffle Combo 2
$18.95
3 wings, or 1 Leg & Thigh or 1Breast. 2 side and 1 Waffle
Bonless Smothered Chicken Breast Meal
$15.95
Smothered bonless baked chicken breast sliced over rice and gravy with sauteed onion and bell peppper. Includes 1 side
Country Fried Prok Chops Meal
$17.50
2 pork chops covered in brown gravy and 1 side, add rice for $2.00
Country Fried Prok Chops Dinner
$19.50
2 pork chops coverd in brown gravy and 2 sides , add rice for $2.00
Chicken
B's Maple House Chicken and Waffles
(909) 319-9691
(909) 319-9691
