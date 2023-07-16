Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$18.00Out of stock

B's Bomb Bites

$15.00

Italian Meatballs

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Salmon Crostini

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Wings

$12.00

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00Out of stock

Boudin Balls

$12.00

Crab & Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Gumbo Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Entrees

Southern Catfish

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp

$20.00

Po'Boy

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Porkchop

$20.00

Gumbo Bowl

$12.00

Garlic Butter Salmon

$22.00

B's Burger

$16.00

B's Cajun Pasta

$18.00

8 oz Steak

$28.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$42.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Sides

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$4.00Out of stock

French Fries

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00Out of stock

Mac&Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Double Dipped Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Pizookie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bundtini

$7.00Out of stock

Butter Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Birthday Dessert

Out of stock