B-Sides
Popular Items
#1 BYO
-Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Fresh Jalapeno, Feta, Olive, Pineapple, Calabrian Chilis, Artichoke, Mushroom, Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Basil, Hot Honey
The Cheese Steak
Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, white American cheese, mayo
#8 Buffalo Chicken
Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Bites
Rice flour breaded boneless chicken, tossed in your choice of Korean BBQ sauce, PA maple chipotle BBQ, Buffalo, Pineapple Habanero, or Old Bay
Bone-in Wings
Your choice of Korean BBQ sauce, PA maple chipotle BBQ, buffalo, pineapple habanero, or Old Bay
Cheesy Curls
Seasoned curly fries, scallions, house made BDB cheese sauce
Crabby Curls
Seasoned blue crab, roasted tomatoes, BDB cheese, scallions
Pizza Curlys
Curly fries, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, marinara
Fried Cheese Curds
Marinara
Nacho Box
Crispy stone ground corn tostadas topped with wood oven roasted chicken, smoked mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, finished with BDB cheese sauce, green onion, sour cream. Salsa on the side
Pizza Dilla
Flat bread griddled with soppressata, mozzarella, roasted peppers and giadiniera, served with a side of marinara
Meatballs and Mozzarella
marinara, shaved parmesan
Warm Pretzels
Blue Devil Blonde Beer Cheese
Garlic Knots
Side of Fries
Greens
Subs, Sandwiches & Wraps
Wood-Fired Portabella Sandwich
Marinated portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper pesto, greens, & fresh mozzarella on a bianco roll
Chicken Cheese Steak
Wood oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, provolone, mayo
The Italian Sandwich
Oven-roasted ham, salami, pepperoni, roasted tomato, marinated onions, giardiniera, greens, provolone, house vinaigrette
Smash Burger
Tow smashed 5oz bacon-infused burger patties with caramelized onions, white American cheese, & special sauce on a brioche roll
Chicken caesar wrap
crispy chicken, romaine, reggiano, house caesar dressing
Italian Wrap
pepperoni, ham salami, fresh mozzarella, giardiniera, roasted tomatoes
Meatball Sub
house made angus meatballs, provolone, marinara
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
wood oven roasted chicken, bleu cheese dressing, monterey jack cheese, romaine
BJ's Crabby Wrap
Seasoned blue crab meat, roasted pepper mayo, BDB beer cheese, scallions
Smoked Italian Pork Loin Panini
giardiniera, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions
Pies
#3 White Pie
Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Artichoke, Mozzarella, Feta, Oregano, Parmesan
#5 Pesto Za
Roasted Chicken, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, & Pesto On-the-Out
#6 The Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Confit Garlic Oil, & Basil On-the-Out
#7 Greek Za
Feta, Pepperoncini, Oregano, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olive
#9 The "Luau" Pie
Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
#10 The Crab
Jumbo Lump Blue Crab, Ricotta, Roasted Tomato, Mozzarella, Scallions On-the-Out, Old Bay Dusting
Lunch Special
#4 B-Mac
B-Mac sauce, seasoned hamburger, diced onions, pickles, mozzarella, sesame seeds on the out
#11 Yellow Margherita
wood oven roasted yellow pepper sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, fresh basil
#12 Supreme Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, bacon
#13 Anti-Pasta Pie
red sauce, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, oregano