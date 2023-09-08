Skip to Main content
BA Juice 22731 Michigan Avenue
Juices
Shakes
Shots
Refreshers
Overnight Oats
Bikini Bottom
$8.99
Forever Green
$8.99
Main Squeeze
$8.99
Summer Breeze
$8.99
Sandi Splash
$8.99
Additive
$0.50
lemonade
$7.99
build your own
$8.99
PBJ
$9.99
Reeses
$9.99
Oreo
$9.99
Fruity Pebbles
$9.99
Double Scoop Protein
$2.00
Add banana
$0.50
Additive
$0.50
Sunrise
$9.99
Immune Booster
$6.99
Replenish
$6.99
Revival
$6.99
Green Vitality
$6.99
Strawberry Acai
$8.99
Peach Passion
$8.99
Blueberry Mint
$8.99
Berry Lime Hibiscus
$8.99
Build Your Own
$5.99
BA Juice 22731 Michigan Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 721-3384
22735 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48124
Closed
All hours
