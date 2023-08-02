Baba Dari Mediterranean Grill 601 Packard Street
BABA PITA WRAPS
Falafel Wrap
Chickpea patties with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle, with Baba dressing.
Chicken Shawarma
Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with pickle and garlic sauce.
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Chicken, lettuce and pickle, with garlic sauce and Baba dressing.
Falafel with Tabouli
Falafel patties, tabouli, hummus and pickle, with Baba dressing.
BBQ Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, BBQ sauce and garlic sauce.
Chicken Kabob & Tabouli
Chicken, tabouli & pickle, with garlic sauce.
Mujaddara Rice Wrap
Lentils cooked with rice & rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle & Baba dressing
Buffalo Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, buffalo sauce and garlic sauce.
Beef Kabob Wrap
Beef, tomatoes, onions, parsley and pickle, with tahini sauce.
Gyro Wrap
Choice of Halal beef or chicken roll-broiled, with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Hummus Tabouli Wrap
Hummus, tabouli and pickle.
Tabouli & Baba Ganoush
Tabouli, Baba ganoush and pickle.
Veggie Grape Leaves
Grape leaves, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and hummus.
Mediterranean Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken marinated and roll-broiled with feta cheese, banana peppers, pickle & garlic sauce.
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Beef marinated and roll-broiled, with tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickle and tahini sauce.
Beef Kafta Wrap
Beef, tomatoes, onions, parsley and pickle, with tahini sauce.
BABA BOWLS
Falafel Bowls
Chickpea patties, Baba rice, hummus, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.
Veggie Bowl
Baba rice, falafel, tabouli, hummus and Baba ganoush, with a pickle garnish.
Mujaddara Rice Bowl
Whole lentils, rice, caramelized onion and tzatziki sauce, with a pickle garnish.
Gyro Bowl
Beef, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, with a pickle garnish.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and choice of hummus or garlic sauce, with a pickle garnish.
Beef Shawarma Bowl
Beef marinated and roll-broiled with Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and choice of hummus or garlic sauce, with a pickle garnish.
Mixed Shawarma Bowl
Beef and chicken marinated and roll-broiled, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and tahini sauce, with a pickle garnish.
Chicken Kabob Bowl
Chicken, Baba rice, garlic sauce, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.
Beef Kabob Bowl
Beef, Baba rice, tahini sauce, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.
Mixed Kabob Bowl
Beef, chicken, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and choice of hummus or garlic sauce, with a pickle garnish.
Beef Kafta Bowl
Beef, Baba rice, tahini sauce, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.