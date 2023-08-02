Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.50

Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, buffalo sauce and garlic sauce.


BUILD IT YOUR WAY !

Combine your choice of Style, Protei, Toppings, and Sauce !

BABA PITA WRAPS

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Chickpea patties with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle, with Baba dressing.

Chicken Shawarma

$8.50

Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with pickle and garlic sauce.

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.50

Chicken, lettuce and pickle, with garlic sauce and Baba dressing.

Falafel with Tabouli

$8.50

Falafel patties, tabouli, hummus and pickle, with Baba dressing.

BBQ Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.50

Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, BBQ sauce and garlic sauce.

Chicken Kabob & Tabouli

$9.00

Chicken, tabouli & pickle, with garlic sauce.

Mujaddara Rice Wrap

$8.00

Lentils cooked with rice & rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle & Baba dressing

Buffalo Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.50

Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, buffalo sauce and garlic sauce.

Beef Kabob Wrap

$9.00

Beef, tomatoes, onions, parsley and pickle, with tahini sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$9.00

Choice of Halal beef or chicken roll-broiled, with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.

Hummus Tabouli Wrap

$8.00

Hummus, tabouli and pickle.

Tabouli & Baba Ganoush

$8.00

Tabouli, Baba ganoush and pickle.

Veggie Grape Leaves

$8.50

Grape leaves, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and hummus.

Mediterranean Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Chicken marinated and roll-broiled with feta cheese, banana peppers, pickle & garlic sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Beef marinated and roll-broiled, with tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickle and tahini sauce.

Beef Kafta Wrap

$9.00

Beef, tomatoes, onions, parsley and pickle, with tahini sauce.

BABA BOWLS

Falafel Bowls

$12.50

Chickpea patties, Baba rice, hummus, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Baba rice, falafel, tabouli, hummus and Baba ganoush, with a pickle garnish.

Mujaddara Rice Bowl

$11.00

Whole lentils, rice, caramelized onion and tzatziki sauce, with a pickle garnish.

Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Beef, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, with a pickle garnish.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.50

Chicken marinated and roll-broiled, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and choice of hummus or garlic sauce, with a pickle garnish.

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$14.00

Beef marinated and roll-broiled with Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and choice of hummus or garlic sauce, with a pickle garnish.

Mixed Shawarma Bowl

$14.00

Beef and chicken marinated and roll-broiled, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and tahini sauce, with a pickle garnish.

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$14.00

Chicken, Baba rice, garlic sauce, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.

Beef Kabob Bowl

$14.00

Beef, Baba rice, tahini sauce, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.

Mixed Kabob Bowl

$14.00

Beef, chicken, Baba rice, tomatoes, onions, parsley and choice of hummus or garlic sauce, with a pickle garnish.

Beef Kafta Bowl

$14.00

Beef, Baba rice, tahini sauce, tomatoes, onions and parsley, with a pickle garnish.

Extras

Lentil Soup with pita

$4.50
French Fries

$4.00
Baba Rice

$4.00
Mujaddara Rice

$5.00
Side Salad

$5.00
Pita

$1.50
Spinach Pie

$5.00
Meat Pie

$5.00
Falafel Plate (served with pita & tahini)

$8.50
Veggie Grape Leaves.

Hummus

Garlic Sauce

Baba Ganoush

Tabouli

Wings

BABA SALADS

Greek Salad

$9.00
Fattoush Salad

$9.00

Desserts

Baklava

$2.50

Rice Pudding

$4.00
Oreo Cheesecake

$5.50
Plain Cheesecake

$5.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00
Glass Bottles

$3.49
Bottled Water

$2.00
Juice

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00
Smoothie

$6.50