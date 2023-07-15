Hot Tea

Chamomile

$3.25

Cinnamon Spice

$3.25

Earl Grey Supreme

$3.25

English Breakfast

$3.25

Matcha

$3.25

Peppermint

$3.25

Pomegranate Oolong

$3.25

Retail

Bag Chips

Blanket

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Bagged Coffee

$14.95

Cicis Cookies

$13.95

Root Beer

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$2.50