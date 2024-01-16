Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
378 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Apps
Biscuits & Corn Bread
$5.00
Nashville Hot Wings
$8.00
Fried Mac-N-Cheese
$8.00
Cheese Board
$15.00
Loaded Potato Cakes
$8.00
Chopped Chef Salad
$9.00
Supper
Chicken N' Waffles
$13.00
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwhich
$14.00
Cajun Pasta
$16.00
Shrimp N' Grits
$16.00
Cheese Burger
$13.00
Taco Special
$12.00
Sides
Seasoned French Fries
$4.00
Garlic Red Skin Potatoes
$4.00
Crispy Bacon Brussels Sprouts
$6.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Sweet Treats
Nanner Pudding
$5.00
Drinks
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Babs Scratch Kitchen 378 Technology Center Way Location and Ordering Hours
(864) 504-9683
378 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Closed
All hours
