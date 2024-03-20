Skip to Main content
Bacchanal Junction 558 North Arlington Avenue
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Bacchanal Junction 558 North Arlington Avenue
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Appetizers
Entrees
Cocktails
Beer & Wine
Sides
Appetizers
Red Chili Wings
$14.00
Salmon Bites
$14.00
Carib Carlamari
$13.00
Entrees
Rasta Pasta
$18.00+
Jerk Chicken
$25.00+
Stew King Fish
$29.00+
Cocktails
Spiced Island Mule
$16.00
Seven Mile Sunset
$15.00
Pineapple Pisco Sour
$14.00
Beer & Wine
Coors Light
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Guiness
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Modelo
$7.00
Peroni
$7.00
Red Stripe
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Wine
$7.00
Sides
Sweet Plantains
$7.00
Rice & Peas
$7.00
Rasta Pasta
$10.00
Veggies
$7.00
Bacchanal Junction 558 North Arlington Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 902-9457
558 North Arlington Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement