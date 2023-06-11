Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd


Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Traditional pasta and bean soup

Cup Pag Fagioli

$5.00

Minestrone

$7.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

Tortellini Embrodo

$8.00

Cup Tortellini Embrodo

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00
Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, crouton, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, gorgonzola, walnuts, pears, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Formagio Salad

$10.00

Fried goat cheese over an organic spring mix topped with grilled portobello mushrooms and drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, sautéed mushroom, bacon, warm balsamic dressing

Caprese

$10.00

Cucumber Spaghetti

$14.00
Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.00
Wedge Salad

$10.00

1/2 Cesar Salad

$5.00

1/2 Gorgonzola Salad

$6.00

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

1/2 Spinach Salad

$6.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly breaded calamari, marinara sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Rolled eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella in pink cream sauce

Mozzarella Carrozza

$10.00

Sliced Italian bread layered with Mozzarella cheese, bread, fried, and served with homemade marinara sauce

Carpaccio

$12.00

Slices of raw beef with fresh arugula, parmesan and olive oil drizzle

Clams

$10.00

Baby Clams in a white wine sauce with garlic and fresh diced tomatoes

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Meatballs

$3.33

Sautéed Calamari

$14.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Special

$15.00Out of stock

Formagio

$12.00

Oyster

$4.00Out of stock

Oysters Rockefeller

$4.00Out of stock

Longhots

$1.50

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sides & Snacks

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Steak Fries

$5.00
Buffalo Wings

$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Taste of England

Bangers and Mash

$17.00

Grilled sausage & mashed potatoes topped with a rich gravy

Chicken Leek Pie

$17.00

Tender shreddedd chicken and sautéed leeks baked in a flaky pastry crust

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

Beer battered fresh cod, fried and served with house chips

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Traditional British dish with lean ground beef, onions, carrots, peas, and rich gravy topped with masheed potatoes

Specials

Pasta Special

$28.00

Chicken Special

$28.00

Fish Special

$30.00

Beef Special

$34.00

Pork Special

$26.00Out of stock

Soup Special

$8.00

Cup Soup Special

$6.00

Veal Special

$29.00Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$14.00Out of stock

Dessert Special

$10.00

Salad Special

$12.00Out of stock

Pastas

Capellini al Frutti di Mare

$26.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari over capellini in a light, spicy tomato sauce

Linguine con Pollo

$22.00

Roast peppers, scallions, chicken over linguini in garlic white wine and fresh herbs.

Trenette

$22.00

Trenette pasta with proscuitto, mushroom, and peas in a light cream sauce

Tortellini Salsiccia

$22.00

Cheese tortellini with sausage, mushroom, pink cream sauce

Spaghettini Contadina

$20.00

Spaghettini tossed with kalamata olives, capers, onion, garlic, tomato

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$23.00

Traditional bolognese sauce over tagliatelle

Risotto al Funghi

$20.00

Arborio rice with mixed medley sauce of wild mushrooms

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Linguini w/ Clams

$22.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

1/2 Capellini Fruiti

$12.00

1/2 Linguini Con Pollo

$10.00

1/2 Risotto Funghi

$10.00

1/2 Spaghetti Contadina

$10.00

1/2 Tag Bolegnese

$12.00

1/2 Tortellini

$10.00

1/2 Trenette

$10.00

Penne Voda Grilled Chicken

$24.00

Entrees

Cod Livornese

$25.00

Cod, pan-seared with black olives, onion, capers, tomato, garlic white wine

Shrimp Toscana

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, cannelini beans, tomato, garlic white wine

Pollo Caprichosa

$25.00
Pollo Genovese

$25.00

Pollo Santa Elena

$24.00

Stuffed Veal Chop

$51.00

Veal Fiorentina

$29.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon, grilled over angel hair pasta in an white wine garlic sauce with mixed vegetables

Veal Boscaiola

$29.00

Veal Cutlet Caprichosa

$29.00

Veal Cutlet Parm w/ Spaghetti

$36.00

Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

$24.00

Steaks & Chops

Aged NY Strip

$38.00

Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day

Aged Rib-Eye

$44.00

Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

Served with vegetables of the day and a Dijon mustard sauce

Sandwiches

Burger

$12.00

9 oz. certified Angus beef with lettuce and tomato on a fresh kaiser roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sliced ribeye topped with melted cheese and your choice of toppings on a fresh hoagie roll

Baci Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, portabello mushrooms, roasted peppers, arugula, and melted mozzarella with a pesto mayo

Steak Panini

$16.00

Sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and fontina cheese with a horseradish mayo

Veggie Panini

$14.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, spinach, tomato, avacado, and mozzarella cheese with a balsamic reduction sauce

Cheese Panini

$10.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulée

$9.00

Manhattan Truffle

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Spumoni

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Dessert

$9.00

Accompaniments

Asparagus au Gratin

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Mash

$7.00

Spinaci

$7.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

1/2 Capellini Marinara

$8.00

1/2 Capellini OOG

$8.00

Kids Penne Butter

$10.00