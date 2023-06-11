Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Ceasar Salad
Romaine, crouton, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan
Gorgonzola Salad
Spring mix, gorgonzola, walnuts, pears, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Formagio Salad
Fried goat cheese over an organic spring mix topped with grilled portobello mushrooms and drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Spinach, sautéed mushroom, bacon, warm balsamic dressing
Caprese
Cucumber Spaghetti
Smoked Salmon Salad
Wedge Salad
1/2 Cesar Salad
1/2 Gorgonzola Salad
1/2 House Salad
1/2 Spinach Salad
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari, marinara sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Rolled eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella in pink cream sauce
Mozzarella Carrozza
Sliced Italian bread layered with Mozzarella cheese, bread, fried, and served with homemade marinara sauce
Carpaccio
Slices of raw beef with fresh arugula, parmesan and olive oil drizzle
Clams
Baby Clams in a white wine sauce with garlic and fresh diced tomatoes
Garlic Bread
Meatballs
Sautéed Calamari
Bruschetta
Special
Formagio
Oyster
Oysters Rockefeller
Longhots
Onion Rings
Sides & Snacks
Taste of England
Bangers and Mash
Grilled sausage & mashed potatoes topped with a rich gravy
Chicken Leek Pie
Tender shreddedd chicken and sautéed leeks baked in a flaky pastry crust
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered fresh cod, fried and served with house chips
Shepherd's Pie
Traditional British dish with lean ground beef, onions, carrots, peas, and rich gravy topped with masheed potatoes
Specials
Pastas
Capellini al Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari over capellini in a light, spicy tomato sauce
Linguine con Pollo
Roast peppers, scallions, chicken over linguini in garlic white wine and fresh herbs.
Trenette
Trenette pasta with proscuitto, mushroom, and peas in a light cream sauce
Tortellini Salsiccia
Cheese tortellini with sausage, mushroom, pink cream sauce
Spaghettini Contadina
Spaghettini tossed with kalamata olives, capers, onion, garlic, tomato
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Traditional bolognese sauce over tagliatelle
Risotto al Funghi
Arborio rice with mixed medley sauce of wild mushrooms
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Linguini w/ Clams
Mac & Cheese
1/2 Capellini Fruiti
1/2 Linguini Con Pollo
1/2 Risotto Funghi
1/2 Spaghetti Contadina
1/2 Tag Bolegnese
1/2 Tortellini
1/2 Trenette
Penne Voda Grilled Chicken
Entrees
Cod Livornese
Cod, pan-seared with black olives, onion, capers, tomato, garlic white wine
Shrimp Toscana
Jumbo shrimp, cannelini beans, tomato, garlic white wine
Pollo Caprichosa
Pollo Genovese
Pollo Santa Elena
Stuffed Veal Chop
Veal Fiorentina
Fresh Atlantic salmon, grilled over angel hair pasta in an white wine garlic sauce with mixed vegetables
Veal Boscaiola
Veal Cutlet Caprichosa
Veal Cutlet Parm w/ Spaghetti
Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti
Steaks & Chops
Aged NY Strip
Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day
Aged Rib-Eye
Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day
Filet Mignon
Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day
Grilled Pork Chop
Served with vegetables of the day and a Dijon mustard sauce
Sandwiches
Burger
9 oz. certified Angus beef with lettuce and tomato on a fresh kaiser roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye topped with melted cheese and your choice of toppings on a fresh hoagie roll
Baci Panini
Grilled chicken, portabello mushrooms, roasted peppers, arugula, and melted mozzarella with a pesto mayo
Steak Panini
Sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and fontina cheese with a horseradish mayo
Veggie Panini
Grilled portobello mushrooms, spinach, tomato, avacado, and mozzarella cheese with a balsamic reduction sauce