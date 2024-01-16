Back2Barneys
Back2Barneys Main Menu
Appetizers
- Dar's Balls
Dough balls stuffed with pepperoni and cheese served with Marinara$8.00
- Dip Flight
buffalo chicken dip, spinach artichoke dip, and queso cheese dip served with crispy pita chips$9.00
- Tater Kegs
jumbo tater tots filled with bacon Jalapeno and Cream cheese, bacon cheddar and chive or buffalo chicken served with Barneys sauce$9.00
- cheese curds
white cheddar, cheddar garlic or jalapeno yellow cheddar cheese curds served with Creamy Marinara and pickle buttermilk ranch$8.00
- Cauliflower bites
crispy breaded and fried to perfection with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce or general Barneys Sauce$7.00
- Zucchini Planks
whole large zucchini plank in a crispy seasoned breading served with creamy marinara.$8.00
- Fried Pickles
breaded and fried served with house made pickled ranch dipping sauce$8.00
- jalapeno poppers
cream cheese filled breaded jalapenos served with creamy lime sauce$8.00
- Pub Pretzel sticks
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel with honey mustard dipping sauce$10.00
- Philly eggroll
3 chicken eggrolls and a side Thai chili dipping sauce$7.00
- provolone sticks$7.00
- banana pepper rings$8.00
- Pierogies$8.00
barneys favorites
- Smash Burger$7.00+
- The Main Burger
thick one pound patty grilled and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast Cajan, grilled, or fried$12.00
- chicken wrap
grilled or Cajun chicken with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese.$11.00
- steak wrap
Tender steak with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese$11.00
- Reuben
Corned beef with saurkraut, 1000 island dressing on Rye$12.00
- Philly Hoagie
Shraved steak with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese on a hoagie roll$14.00
- Demenels Hot Sausage Sandwich
Hot sausage sandwich$8.00
- Demenels Steak Sandwich
Demenel’s style steak with peppers and onions on sliced Italian Bread$8.00
- Quesadilla
Chicken or steak quesadilla with peppers, onions and cheddar cheese on the inside. Served with a side of sour cream an salsa.$11.00
- Chicken Tender Basket
Four crispy chicken tenders on top of fresh cut fries or onion rings (choose one of our signature wing sauces)$11.00
- Barneys Bowl
Choose your base of Fresh cut fries, onion rings, mac n’ cheese or mashed potatoes and pick 2 toppings all covered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then drizzled with Barneys sauce on top. (No Side Included)$15.00
- Fish Filet (Friday Only)
Fried Fish Sandwich on a bun$9.99
- tuna melt$10.00
- great white buffalo$12.00