BackBar 347 Warren Street
Main Food Menu
Edamame Dumplings
Dumplings stuffed with a blend of edamame beans, vegetables, and shiitake mushrooms. Choose steamed or fried.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy, fried chicken breast with a spicy sweet hot honey drizzle. Topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy fried shallots, pickled red onion, and our secret sauce on a brioche bun.
BackBar Smash Burger
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, our smash burger is served on a buttery brioche bun, with melted pepper jack cheese, our shredded pickled veggies, and special sauce.
Miso Noodles
Japanese inspired creamy, savory noodles smothered in our miso butter, sauteed with garlic, kale and a wild mushroom blend.
Spicy Dan Dan Noodles
Spicy, numbing, Sichuan style pork bolognese, house-made sambal oelek, fish sauce and sesame, topped with our chili crisp, scallions, pickled fresno peppers and shredded vegetables.
Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings
Dumplings with chicken, lemongrass, corn, scallion and onion. Choose steamed or fried.
Shredded Mushroom Bao Bun
Pillowy soft bao buns stuffed with shredded and roasted trumpet mushrooms smothered in a ginger teriyaki sauce, our 5-spice shredded pickles and microgreens fresh from Round Top Farm and Kitchen
Smoked Pork Belly Bao Bun
Pillowy and sweet bao buns stuffed with our slow smoked pork belly that's been smothered in our sticky-sweet hoisin BBQ sauce, shredded 5-spice pickles and topped with microgreens fresh from Round Top Farm and Kitchen.
Karaage Chicken Bites
Japanese style, marinated and fried chicken thigh pieces. Gluten free. Served with yuzu mayo.
Fried Rice
Veggie loaded, soy sauce seasoned rice with scrambled eggs. Add chicken or Tofu for extra protein!
House Sweet Pickles
Sweet, crunchy, house-made pickles!
Cumin Spiced Tots
A BackBar classic! Crispy deep fried tater tots tossed with a cumin spice blend and served with sweet and spicy Thai Chili Sauce.
Side Of Kimchi
Slightly spicy Korean-style sauerkraut.
Side Of Rice
Fluffy steamed jasmine rice. The perfect accompaniment for any dish!
Apple and Candied Ube Salad
Smoked maple walnuts & snap peas over shaved brussels sprouts and chopped romaine, tossed with pomegranate miso dressing
Side Of Chili Crisp
Intensely flavorful, spicy, crispy and oily. The perfect topping for any dish to kick it up a notch!
Vietnamese Cucumber Salad
Refreshing, marinated smashed cucumbers with a spicy, garlic-y twist. Topped with our pickled fresno peppers and sesame.
Sesame Ginger Kaleslaw
Fresh kale, shredded rainbow carrots and the perfect drizzle of sesame ginger dressing.
Sides
Daily Specials
Banh Mi
A vegetarian take on the classic Vietnamese sandwich. A simple, fresh sandwich featuring fresh herbs, kale, shredded pickled vegetables and our house-made mushroom pate, with cilantro yuzu mayo, on a lightly toasted baguette. Add Charred Pork Belly for an extra punch of flavor.
Vegetable Stir Fry
An asian vegetable blend sauteed and lightly seasoned with soy sauce, served over fluffy jasmine rice.
Migliorelli Farm Steamed Corn
Fresh sweet corn straight from Migliorelli Farm in Tivoli, NY. Steamed to order, served with our sweet and salty umami miso butter.
Vegetarian Pho
WARMING VEGETARIAN SOUP WITH FRESH BABY BOK CHOY, THIN RICE NOODLES, LOCAL WILD MUSHROOMS, DELFINO CILANTRO FROM LANCASTER FARMS AND OTHER FRESH HERBS
Charred Pork Pho
WARMING VEGETARIAN SOUP WITH CHARRED PORK BELLY, FRESH BABY BOK CHOY, THIN RICE NOODLES, LOCAL WILD MUSHROOMS, DELFINO CILANTRO FROM LANCASTER FARMS AND OTHER FRESH HERBS