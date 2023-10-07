Popular Items

Vegetable Stir Fry

$17.00

An asian vegetable blend sauteed and lightly seasoned with soy sauce, served over fluffy jasmine rice.

Side Of Kimchi

$8.00

Slightly spicy Korean-style sauerkraut.


Main Food Menu

Edamame Dumplings

$14.00

Dumplings stuffed with a blend of edamame beans, vegetables, and shiitake mushrooms. Choose steamed or fried.

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy, fried chicken breast with a spicy sweet hot honey drizzle. Topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy fried shallots, pickled red onion, and our secret sauce on a brioche bun.

BackBar Smash Burger

$17.00

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, our smash burger is served on a buttery brioche bun, with melted pepper jack cheese, our shredded pickled veggies, and special sauce.

Miso Noodles

$18.00

Japanese inspired creamy, savory noodles smothered in our miso butter, sauteed with garlic, kale and a wild mushroom blend.

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles

$19.00

Spicy, numbing, Sichuan style pork bolognese, house-made sambal oelek, fish sauce and sesame, topped with our chili crisp, scallions, pickled fresno peppers and shredded vegetables.

Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings

$14.00

Dumplings with chicken, lemongrass, corn, scallion and onion. Choose steamed or fried.

Shredded Mushroom Bao Bun

$15.00

Pillowy soft bao buns stuffed with shredded and roasted trumpet mushrooms smothered in a ginger teriyaki sauce, our 5-spice shredded pickles and microgreens fresh from Round Top Farm and Kitchen

Smoked Pork Belly Bao Bun

$15.00

Pillowy and sweet bao buns stuffed with our slow smoked pork belly that's been smothered in our sticky-sweet hoisin BBQ sauce, shredded 5-spice pickles and topped with microgreens fresh from Round Top Farm and Kitchen.

Karaage Chicken Bites

$14.00

Japanese style, marinated and fried chicken thigh pieces. Gluten free. Served with yuzu mayo.

Fried Rice

$15.00

Veggie loaded, soy sauce seasoned rice with scrambled eggs. Add chicken or Tofu for extra protein!

House Sweet Pickles

$8.00

Sweet, crunchy, house-made pickles!

Cumin Spiced Tots

$8.00

A BackBar classic! Crispy deep fried tater tots tossed with a cumin spice blend and served with sweet and spicy Thai Chili Sauce.

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Fluffy steamed jasmine rice. The perfect accompaniment for any dish!

Apple and Candied Ube Salad

$14.00

Smoked maple walnuts & snap peas over shaved brussels sprouts and chopped romaine, tossed with pomegranate miso dressing

Side Of Chili Crisp

$1.00

Intensely flavorful, spicy, crispy and oily. The perfect topping for any dish to kick it up a notch!

Vietnamese Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Refreshing, marinated smashed cucumbers with a spicy, garlic-y twist. Topped with our pickled fresno peppers and sesame.

Sesame Ginger Kaleslaw

$8.00

Fresh kale, shredded rainbow carrots and the perfect drizzle of sesame ginger dressing.

Sides

Daily Specials

Banh Mi

$14.00

A vegetarian take on the classic Vietnamese sandwich. A simple, fresh sandwich featuring fresh herbs, kale, shredded pickled vegetables and our house-made mushroom pate, with cilantro yuzu mayo, on a lightly toasted baguette. Add Charred Pork Belly for an extra punch of flavor.

Migliorelli Farm Steamed Corn

$4.00

Fresh sweet corn straight from Migliorelli Farm in Tivoli, NY. Steamed to order, served with our sweet and salty umami miso butter.

Vegetarian Pho

$16.00

WARMING VEGETARIAN SOUP WITH FRESH BABY BOK CHOY, THIN RICE NOODLES, LOCAL WILD MUSHROOMS, DELFINO CILANTRO FROM LANCASTER FARMS AND OTHER FRESH HERBS

Charred Pork Pho

$20.00

WARMING VEGETARIAN SOUP WITH CHARRED PORK BELLY, FRESH BABY BOK CHOY, THIN RICE NOODLES, LOCAL WILD MUSHROOMS, DELFINO CILANTRO FROM LANCASTER FARMS AND OTHER FRESH HERBS

Char Sui Ribs

$15.00

Retail

Patch

$5.00

Koozie

$5.00