Back Nine Bar & Grill Green Bay
APPETIZERS
- 4 PC CHICKEN STRIPS$11.99
- BEER NUGGETS$9.99
House made dough bites fried to crisp perfection and tossed in a garlic and parmesan cheese mixture. Served with a side of our signature marinara and alfredo sauces.
- BREW CITY ONION RINGS$8.99
- CHEESE CURDS$11.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
- FRENCH FRIES$3.99
One large side of pub fries.
- GARLIC BREAD STICKS$7.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.99
- SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$3.99
- TATER TOTS$3.99
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER$7.99
- CHEESEBURGER$8.99
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.99
- DOUBLE HAMBURGER$9.99
- DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$10.99
- DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER$11.99
- MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$13.99
Back 9 garlic-mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach and house-made garlic aioli. Served on a Kaiser roll.
- PIZZA BURGER$12.99
- KANSAS CITY BURGER$14.99
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a Sheboygan hard roll topped with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo served with a side of pub fries.
- MARGARITA GRILLED CHEESE$12.99
- CHICKEN RANCH WRAP$13.99
- BUFFALO WRAP$13.99
Chicken strips tossed in Buffalo sauce, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of ranch. Carefully wrapped in a flour tortilla.
WINGS
- 12 BONELESS WINGS$13.99
1/2lb of homestyle breaded chicken breast boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese, and carrots & celery.
- 12 BONELESS WING BASKET$15.99
1/2lb. homestyle breaded chicken breast boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side, ranch or bleu cheese, and carrots & celery.
- 12 TRADITIONAL WINGS$15.99
A combination of 8 drums and flats tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing, and carrots & celery.
- 12 TRADITIONAL WING BASKET$17.99
A combination of 8 drums and flats tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side, ranch or bleu cheese, and carrots & celery
CUSTOM PIZZA
- 10" HAND TOSSED BYOP$10.99
- 14" HAND TOSSED BYOP$14.99
14" hand-tossed pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese. Additional toppings $1.50 each
- 14" THIN CRUST BYOP$14.99
14" thin crust pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese. Additional toppings $1.50 each
- 18" HAND TOSSED BYOP$19.99
18" hand-tossed pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese. Additional toppings $2.00 each
- 10" GLUTEN-FREE THIN CRUST BYOP$10.99
10" gluten-free crust pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese. Additional toppings $1.00 each
10" SPECIALTY HAND TOSSED
14" SPECIALTY THIN
14" SPECIALTY HAND TOSSED
- 14" BACK NINE SPECIAL - HAND TOSSED$22.99
- 14" CLASSIC DELUXE - HAND TOSSED$22.99
- 14" MARGHERITA - HAND TOSSED$21.99
- 14" HAWAIIAN - HAND TOSSED$22.99
- 14" KANSAS CITY BBQ - HAND TOSSED$24.99
- 14" TEXAS RANCHER - HAND TOSSED$25.99
- 14" HOUSE TACO PIZZA - HAND TOSSED$21.99
- 14" BUFFALO CHICKEN - HAND TOSSED$21.99
18" SPECIALTY HAND TOSSED
- 18" BACK NINE SPECIAL$26.99
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, garlic butter mushrooms & caramelized onions.
- 18" CLASSIC DELUXE$28.99
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, sautéed mushrooms, sweet onions, pepperoni, green peppers and black olives
- 18" MARGHERITA$26.99
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh picked basil topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
- 18" HAWAIIAN$28.99
A rich butter-brown sugar sauce, mozzarella, baked ham, fresh pineapple, red and green bell peppers
- 18" KANSAS CITY BBQ$29.99
Tangy Kansas City style BBQ, slow roasted pulled pork, chicken breast, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar
- 18" TEXAS RANCHER$29.99
For the meat lover, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, pulled pork, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar
- 18" HOUSE TACO PIZZA$28.99
Seasoned ground beef, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar topped with corn tortilla crisps and sour cream
- 18" BUFFALO CHICKEN$27.99
Spicy buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, celery, mozzarella, cheddar and blue cheese
SOUP/SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$5.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh shredded carrots & cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.
- CAESAR SALAD$6.99
Crisp romaine topped with croutons and shaved parmesan, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side. Add chicken or shrimp $5.99
- BOWL-CHILI$6.99
Green Bay chili served with noodles. Topped with onion, jalapeno, shredded cheddar and a side of sour cream.
- BOWL-S.O.D$4.99
Chef's Choice! Please ask for details..
- CUP-CHILI$4.99
- CUP-S.O.D$3.99
KIDS MENU
- PARMESAN BUTTER NOODLE$7.99
Fettuccini noodles with butter and parmesan served with a warm garlic breadstick.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
Breaded fried chicken strips served with pub fries.
- GRILLED CHEESE$6.99
American and cheddar cheese sandwich grilled and served with pub fries
- MAC & CHEESE$7.99
Cavatappi noodles with our blend of creamy cheese sauce served with a warm garlic breadstick.
- SPAGHETTI$8.99
Spaghetti noodles topped with our house marinara served with a warm garlic breadstick.
DESSERTS
- BEIGNETS$6.99
Four house-made donuts in the classic style of New Orleans, fried golden, rolled in cinnamon-sugar, dusted with confectioner's sugar topped with caramel, chocolate, raspberry and vanilla sauce
- BIRDIE BALLS$6.99
Warm chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup