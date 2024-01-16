Back On Track VT 1155 W Enosburg Rd
Food Menu
Apps
- When Pigs Fly
Fried pork ribs, buffalo dry rub, Shawn's Hot Honey$9.00
- Mini Corn Dogs
Corn battered minis, Alabama white dip$8.00
- Poutine
Fries, cheddar curds, Pepper gravy, bacon, pulled pork, maple BBQ drizzle$9.00
- Hangover Poutine
Fries, cheddar curds, Pepper gravy, bacon, pulled pork, maple BBQ drizzle$13.00
- Vegan Poutine
Fries, Daiya cheese, Pepper Gravy$10.00
- Hot Donuts
Maple sugared donuts$6.00
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Classic Burger
Smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato and shaved red onions, burger sauce$8.00
- Double Smash
Ten ounces smashed topped with lettuce, tomato and shaved red onions, burger sauce$15.00
- Big Bacon
Ten ounces smashed, topped with cheddar, hickory-smoked bacon and smoky barbecue sauce$16.00
- Chili Philly
Shaved ribeye, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar beer cheese, chili aioli$12.00
- Porky
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, maple BBQ, slaw, pickles, brioche bun$9.00
- Gyro
House gyro meat, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, on a pita$10.00
- Mess Express
Smash burger, pulled pork, bacon, onion rings, BBQ, chili aioli$16.00
- The Vegan
House-made veggie burger with heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, onion, veg-aioli$10.00
- Big Dawg
Foot long with onion, pickles, and aioli$8.00
- Mrs. Sausage
Italian sausage with mushrooms, onions, peppers, and harissa aioli$10.00